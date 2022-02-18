  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The North Face XX Kaws Collection Colors Outside the Lines

Matthew Denis
By

Get yourself an article in The New York Times and suddenly you’re everywhere. After a May 2019 feature on the Brooklyn-based Kaws, Brian Donnelly’s painter identity, the artist’s work now appears everywhere. In the last year alone, his double-exxed eyes are on Reese’s cereal boxes, Supreme shirts, Nike kicks, and, as of February 17, now on a brand line designed for The North Face.

The North Face XX Kaws collection delivers high-tech performance, functional style, and limitless inspiration for epic days of exploration. The winter gear is made for the mountain and the lodge — a snappy, signature curation, all blended lines and fabric patches covering high-quality coats and snow pants on The North Face’s Freeride and Icons of Exploration collections. Impossible-to-look-away patterns, on the other hand, shape a subtle yet bright color palette — blue on black, bordered by purple swaths, forest pine dancing with sea green, black atop of black.

Two people wearing a matching winter coats and snow pants from The North Face XX Kaws collection.
Marc O'Malley/The North Face

Initially assigned to bring 1994 Mountain Light Jackets to life in at least three distinct The North Face colorways, Connelly wasn’t able to just stop there. The collection spills over into a psychedelic series of multi-colored Nuptse jackets, Freeride fleeces, tracksuits, down pants, a balaclava, beanies, and bags. Each item is, of course, tattooed with the Kaws XX tag alongside The North Face’s recognizable logo.

Like The North Face, Kaws ascended lofty peaks that few are able to claim to have surmounted. Unlike The North Face, Kaws was wearing a jet pack when he launched, giving a simple, graphic that cast all Xs for eyes. Donnelly’s work would first appear in a telephone booth, figures invented in his head and reinvented recognizable ‘toons. His riff on Mickey Mouse in “Companion,” was one of the first to receive Kaws’ signature double Xs.

Related Guides

Kaws worked his way up from the concrete before the catchy characters became toy staples. Connelly transcended the illegal for the commercialized, jumping into collaborations of all sizes like a twisted real-life Krusty the Clown — Xs on toys, tees, and all types of products. Kaws opened his Tokyo apparel store, OriginalFake, before he ever had an art exhibition. Now his work is a staple of 21st-century American culture.

The North Face XX Kaws collection is the brand’s very first line designed by the legendary artist. For this curated clothing, Kaws uses The North Face’s iconic silhouettes as a canvas, reimagining his work in the great outdoors. The result finds its identity in the American landscape’s solid colors and organic patterns.

Available in the U.S., select global markets and on The North Face’s homepage, pieces in this special curation range from $55 to $550.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Pillows for Back Sleepers With Neck Pain

Two pillows and an opened book on a bed.

Here Are 4 Little Known Facts About Black History

The Moulin Rouge Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Black History Movies for Kids to Watch Right Now

Tiana tries to kiss a frog in The Princess and the Frog.

What Are Memory Foam Pillows and Are They Worth It?

A stack of memory foam pillows on a mattress.

Lost Sierra Route Could Be Your Next Epic Long-distance Hike

Mountain bikers riding the trails along California's future Lost Sierra Route.

These Artists Are Inviting You to Engage in Their NFT Art

Shantell Martin posing with her art in the background.

Stowe Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

Church in Stowe, Vermont

6 of the Best Ski Resorts in the Midwest

best midwest ski resorts cover

Coachella Festival NFTs Harder to Score Than Show Tickets

Coachella NFTs from its Desert Reflections and Sight and Sounds Collections.

Life-Saving Outdoor Self-Defense Skills from an Ex CIA Spy

Jason Hanson on the gun range with a student.

Win a Free Vrbo Vacation During Its First TikTok Challenge

Screenshot of Vrbo's 'A Place for Together' ad during the 2022 Super Bowl pregame show television commercial.

The 10 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

best horror movies on netflix girlonthethirdfloor

This is the best VPN for watching international Netflix

NordVPN logo