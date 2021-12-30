The North Face x Gucci Chapter 2 Arriving in January

Looking for funky fashion on the slopes this winter? Searching a bit of pop to trail hikes? Or to add a bit of feline fun to your backpack? Don’t fret because The Manual’s got you covered — the Gucci x The North Face partnership is back. Picking up exactly where it left off in chapter one, chapter two will continue a cutting-edge product selection that stays true to Gucci’s luxury core while celebrating The North Face’s spirit of exploration in a multitude of textile expressions.

Whether it’s the discovery of new places and foreign cultures or simply the adventure that is getting groceries during a deep freeze, this collection once again draws from human curiosity to express the value of self-discovery and self-expression that define both brands.

The North Face x Gucci design is a cross-category collection for men and women that includes ready-to-wear threads, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes. Hiking boots, slippers, and slip-ons get hip when wrapped in the Italian designer’s classic patterns and stamped with the iconic North Face logo that incorporates the Gucci name. Puffy winter bombers and light spring jackets reference The North Face’s classic functional construction while flashing dual-color designs that will bring some brightness to dull, gray days.

This second collaboration from the two apparel makers also hearkens back to classic looks. The North Face reimagines iconic 1990s multicolored prints, some of which are inspired by Gucci’s archive. Selected outerwear remasters 1970s Gucci styles in concert with The North Face’s latest proprietary technologies and latest best-in-class construction and technology. This minimalist approach to performance and function features an ultralight bonded baffle construction instead of stitching, unique yarn constructions to thermoregulate during wear, and transfer printing on a nylon base.

In addition, chapter two of The North Face x Gucci embodies both brands’ commitment to supporting eco-sustainable activities. Manufacturing materials include Econyl – a nylon fabric created from discarded and regenerated waste like fishing nets, carpets, and other scraps. These are then recycled and recreated, decreasing new clothing’s environmental footprint. One hundred percent of the down used as insulation is certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union. Garment and carrier bags, boxes, and pouches are strategically designed to reduce environmental impact. All paper and cardboard products come from sustainably-managed forest sources, and uncoated paper is used as packaging to ensure it is fully recyclable. Boxes are equipped with handles to eliminate shopping bags.

The North Face x Gucci collection will be distributed through designated stores and Gucci Pop-Ups designed to suggest a clean icescape. A dedicated product selection will also be available from The North Face stores in New York, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo. A limited selection of The North Face x Gucci pieces will also be on sale at Gucci’s website.

