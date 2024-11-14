 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The North Face wants you to build a custom snow suit

A new collection tested by athletes and made for you

By

The North Face has been a leader in getting people outdoors to discover the world since 1966. In the last six decades, they have propelled themselves to the top of the market for explorers, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts by providing the best of the best in outdoor apparel and gear. Whether you are a hiker looking for the best backpack or an explorer needing the best cold-weather gear for your adventure to Antarctica, The North Face has what you need. They have also expanded to athletes in winter sports and have been a go-to for professional athletes. Now, The North Face Snowsports collection taps those athletes for feedback to make the perfect customizable capsule conceived and tested by them but perfect for your mountain getaway.

Tested by professionals, available to you

Three people wearing the North Face snow suit in white
The North Face

When shopping for outdoor gear, you almost always want to follow the advice of the people outdoors for a living. When it comes to sliding down a snow-covered mountain at high speeds, the De Le Rue family are the people to listen to. Winning Olympic medals is a family affair, and The North Face athlete Victor De Le Rue and his brother Xavier approached the brand with the concept and worked with them to develop this collection. After testing it in Antarctica, they helped bring it to market, and now you can put it together to suit you best and enjoy it on your next ski trip. On top of all the professional insight into the collection, you can rest assured that the brand’s focus on recyclable garments continues with this release.

The North Face A68a

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Gap focuses on musical talent for ‘Give Your Gift’ holiday campaign
Come together with music and style
Gap musicians

When was the last time you sat around with friends to listen to the newest EP dropped by your favorite artist? It used to be an excuse to get together in your friend's basement (usually, whoever had the parent who provided the most snacks) and open the new CD. It was about the music, but it was also about the company. Experiencing music together has always been a way for us to unite and navigate life together. Whether you realize it or not, it also shaped our style as well. The way the artist dressed and the way that our friends dressed all shaped how we saw ourselves and presented that image to the world. Gap is kicking off our holiday season with that in mind as the Gap "Give Your Gift" campaign focuses on the meeting point of music and style in our youth.

“We want to be where our customers are, delivering engaging style-led content and quality products both in-store and online,” said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer of Gap. “Partnering with the right talent drives cultural connections and builds community with new audiences. This year's campaign champions creators’ authentic voices and styles, celebrating their creativity and originality.”
Bringing us closer together with music

Read more
Be unapologetically dressed up with Paul Stuart fall 2024
New twists on a classic New York look
Paul Stuart peacoat

There is something to be said about success and longevity in the menswear business. Sure, there are plenty of brands that pop up regularly, sometimes petering out in a short time, sometimes becoming a mainstay in the world of men's closets. To do the latter is hard enough, but to do it in New York City is a feat all in itself. Almost a century ago, Paul Stuart set out to be the premier men's clothier for guys everywhere. Eighty-six years later, they are the last remaining haberdashery on Madison Ave and combine classic NYC, Savile Row, and the Silver Age of Hollywood to create an aesthetic no man should be without. The Paul Stuart Fall 2024 line looks back at that success with the Pause for Reflection campaign in one of New York's most historic and picturesque locations, Montauk.
Pausing for reflection in Montauk

There is a serenity in staring at the ocean. There is no beginning, no end, only the present moment for reflection on your past and future. Maybe that is why we have been drawn to it since the beginning. Montauk has been a refuge for New Yorkers since New York has been home to New Yorkers. Paul Stuart takes their classic aesthetic to the coast to pause for a moment, reflect on their past looks, and create attractive twists for their future. Traditional fits with modern colors and everyday staples with unique patterns make up a collection to lift your wardrobe to the next level.

Read more
Wax London brings jazz ‘Back to Life’
A new line showcasing the talent of young London jazz musicians
Men at a keyboard wearing Wax London

Jazz may be one of the most popular musical genres to ever come out of America, but it didn't stay within the confines of the borders for long. It jumped from the New World back to the home country in the 1930s when artists like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington toured the area, causing such an uproar that jazz clubs began popping up all over the city. Since then, London has a rich history with the music and it is as strong today as it was a hundred years ago. The Wax London "Back to Life" campaign combines their love of music with their passion for clothing. Revitalizing jazz with the help of some of the genre's up-and-coming talents.
Showcasing the talent of young jazz in London

The collection contains most of what the brand is known for, such as excellent overshirts that combine needed warmth with wanted style. The highlight is the Whiting (a continual classic for the brand) in multicolor check mohair. The collection also contains stellar outerwear and button-ups that look perfect in a casual jazz club. The campaign is aided by a short film showcasing the talents of some of the best London jazz offers.

Read more