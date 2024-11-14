A new collection tested by athletes and made for you

The North Face has been a leader in getting people outdoors to discover the world since 1966. In the last six decades, they have propelled themselves to the top of the market for explorers, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts by providing the best of the best in outdoor apparel and gear. Whether you are a hiker looking for the best backpack or an explorer needing the best cold-weather gear for your adventure to Antarctica, The North Face has what you need. They have also expanded to athletes in winter sports and have been a go-to for professional athletes. Now, The North Face Snowsports collection taps those athletes for feedback to make the perfect customizable capsule conceived and tested by them but perfect for your mountain getaway.

Tested by professionals, available to you

When shopping for outdoor gear, you almost always want to follow the advice of the people outdoors for a living. When it comes to sliding down a snow-covered mountain at high speeds, the De Le Rue family are the people to listen to. Winning Olympic medals is a family affair, and The North Face athlete Victor De Le Rue and his brother Xavier approached the brand with the concept and worked with them to develop this collection. After testing it in Antarctica, they helped bring it to market, and now you can put it together to suit you best and enjoy it on your next ski trip. On top of all the professional insight into the collection, you can rest assured that the brand’s focus on recyclable garments continues with this release.

The North Face A68a