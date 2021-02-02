The 9 Best Cycling Shorts for Maximum Comfort and Style

Even those who are new to road biking understand the importance of good cycling shorts. Regular workout shorts simply won’t cut it – they ride up and gather uncomfortably in the groin area, causing you to constantly pull and tug your shorts down with almost every pedal. You can have the best bike, but if you don’t have the right gear, that bike will just sit idly in your garage and you’ll never use it. Road biking can be an incredibly thrilling and challenging workout, but you definitely need to make sure you’re outfitted correctly if you plan on biking more than a couple of miles.

A good pair of cycling shorts protect against chafing and makes your ride in the saddle a little more comfortable so you can adventure farther without restrictions. If you’re just going on a short trip, you’ll also want to check out the best winter bike commuting gear. For long rides that involve flying down back roads and hills that put your gear-shifter to the test, check out these best cycling shorts.

Specialized Men’s RBX Shorts

The four-way fabric of these super-soft bike shorts ensures freedom of movement so you can pedal without restriction or friction, and the silicone-infused cuffs keep these shorts in place no matter how hard you’re going in the saddle. We love these for long-distance rides, as the padding provides plenty of support under your sit bones.

PEARL iZUMi Men’s Attack Bike Shorts

The PEARL iZUMi Men’s Attack Bike Shorts are one of the more affordable options from the sophisticated cycling brand. These shorts hit at the perfect length on the upper thigh and have the right amount of cushioning for long rides. They feel like a second skin with minimal seams and feature the brand’s SELECT Escape 1:1 Chamois to provide optimal moisture transfer and breathability.

Castelli Entrata Bib Short

If you’re gonna go for bib shorts, this is the pair to choose. The 8-panel construction ensures a near-perfect anatomical fit while the Kiss Air2 chamois cushions and supports your backside. These shorts stay in place with the help of Giro3 leg grippers that somehow manage to keep the shorts glued to your legs without feeling too tight. A great pair of bibs for the money, these shorts hold up especially well in endurance rides.

REI Men’s Co-op Link Padded Liner Shorts

These bike shorts are a great value compared to many of the other shorts on this list and feature comfortable, supportive padding that the casual biker will appreciate. The side pocket fits a phone or I.D snugly and the compression leg bands keep liner shorts in place. Great for mountain biking or road biking, these shorts will protect you from the sore bum that comes from bumpy roads and rough trails.

Rhone Basic Cycling Short

Premium men’s activewear brand Rhone came to conquer with their Basic Cycling Short. They take their material seriously, proudly stating that they spend “up to four times more on fabrics than the big box brands.” Made from a recycled nylon Italian lightweight knit fabric, you can really feel the difference in the thickness and comfort this pair of shorts provide. Featuring a soft Y-fold elastic at the waist, interior molded chamois, and flatlock stitching for anti-chafe comfort, these shorts elevate any cycling experience.

Endura Hummvee Mountain Bike Baggy Cycling Short II

If tight bike shorts aren’t the look you’re going for, these urban cycling shorts look as cool on your daily commute as they do on the trail. The padded liner short provides a comfortable ride in the saddle without making it look like you’re trying to be the next Lance Armstrong. Made for durability, these tough nylon shorts with zippered pockets to protect your valuables come double stitched in critical areas, making them nearly indestructible.

The Black Bibs The Black Shorts Plus

The Black Bibs knows how to make high-quality cycling apparel at an accessible price point. These shorts are cut from the same pattern that has been used by the UCI Cyclus Sports and Lupus Racing Team, so you know they’re world champion-level in terms of comfort and fit. The length, stretch, and chamois in this pair of cycling shorts offer supreme support to protect against potential chafing, overheating, or bunching.

Louis Garneau Men’s CB Carbon 2 Cycling Bib

If endurance is your goal, you need gear that won’t let you down when you’re 50 miles into a 100-mile ride. The form-fitting construction moves with your body as you’re pushing up that mountain or flying down that hill. Made with highly stretchable and compressive CB Carbon + LYCRA and Endurexx fabrics, the CB Carbon 2 bib is designed to help increase blood flow, reduce muscle vibration, and reduce fatigue.

LEGENDFIT Men’s Cycling Shorts

These padded cycling shorts are made with six layers of high impact foam padding to provide superior support, dampening the vibration from the bike while also eliminating pressure points. The reflective strips along the sides allow for greater visibility in low light conditions, and the non-slip leg opening keeps these adhered to your thighs during the entirety of your ride. The mesh design allows for quick moisture evacuation, which makes for a more comfortable ride in the saddle.

