The top six exercises for an optimal back day

The chest, abs, and biceps are often the main focuses of many men’s workout routines. However, this may not suffice for a balanced physique. You can seal the deal by starting to implement the best trap exercises for a more muscular back into your workouts.

A well-chiseled, muscular back will produce an aesthetically pleasing physique and good posture. Additionally, it will enhance the function of your trap muscles.

Keep reading to learn about your trap muscles and how to get them in top shape!

Anatomy of the traps

The trapezius muscle is a group of muscle fibers that form a trapezoid shape in the back. It covers part of the neck and most of the upper back, extending from the base of the skull to the middle part of the back, reaching the shoulder blades.

The traps comprise three main parts: upper, middle, and lower. The upper part helps you lift your shoulders and tilt your head backward. The middle part pulls your shoulder blades together, which is important when you bring your arms back, like in a rowing motion. The lower part pulls your shoulder blades down and helps you with movements that lower your arms from above your head.

The traps work with other muscles to allow a wide range of shoulder and neck movements. They also help with maintaining good posture by supporting the shoulders and upper back.

How do you target the traps?

The muscle fibers of the three parts of the trapezius run along three different directions. To target the traps, you should do exercises that cause the muscle fibers to move in their designed orientation. The fibers of the upper trapezius run in the downward and outward direction. Therefore, you should do movements such as shrugging and neck movements to target them.

The fibers of the middle traps run horizontally towards the shoulders. Do movements that allow you to move your shoulders backward and forward, such as face pulls, to target them. Finally, the lower traps run upwards and outwards. Do exercises that let you reach overhead to train the lower traps.

Doing optimal back workouts that focus on these movements will target the muscle fibers of the responsible traps.

What are the benefits of having strong traps?

Good posture

Working on the traps can help you improve your posture. A 2020 study revealed that a strengthening exercise program focused on the lower trapezius effectively improved postural alignment. In another study involving young Saudi females, strengthening the lower traps and stretching the pectoralis minor corrected rounded shoulder posture.

Neck stability and strength

Exercising your trapezius muscles can help your neck gain better stability and strength. The upper trapezius supports the neck and helps maintain proper alignment, reducing the risk of strains and sprains. The 2020 study also showed that lower trap strengthening exercises helped reduce neck dysfunction.

Attractive physique

With a muscular back, you are sure to get heads turning to catch a glimpse of your improved physique. The trapezius muscles, especially the upper portion, add to the width and definition of your shoulders, giving you a more athletic and balanced look.

6 effective exercises for bigger traps

Rack pulls

Instructions:

Set the barbell on a rack at knee height. Stand with feet hip-width apart, mid-foot under the bar.

Grasp the bar with a shoulder-width overhand or mixed grip.

Bend your knees slightly while keeping your back straight and chest up.

Engage your core as you drive through your heels, extending your hips and knees.

Pull the bar up along your legs, stand upright, and squeeze your glutes.

Lower the bar back to the rack with control, keeping the back straight.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 10 reps

Dumbbell shrugs

Instructions:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms at your sides. Keep your back straight and core engaged.

Lift your shoulders straight up towards your ears.

Hold the top position briefly before lowering your shoulders back down with control. Avoid rolling your shoulders.

Recommended sets and reps: 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Upright rows

Instructions:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a barbell with an overhand grip and your hands close together.

Engage your core and keep your back straight as you bend your elbows and lift the weights straight up to your chest.

Keep elbows higher than wrists, and pause briefly at the top before lowering the weight back down with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 5 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Face pulls

Instructions:

Attach a rope to a high pulley on a cable machine.

Stand facing the machine, feet shoulder-width apart.

Grasp the rope with an overhand grip, hands apart. Step back to create tension in the cable.

Pull the rope towards your face, keeping your elbows high. Squeeze shoulder blades together at the end of the movement.

Pause briefly at the top before slowly extending your arms back to the starting position with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Deadlifts

Instructions:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, barbell over midfoot.

Bend at hips and knees to grasp the bar with a shoulder-width grip. Keep your back straight, chest up, and shoulders back.

Engage your core as you drive through your heels, extending your hips and knees.

Lift the bar, keeping it close to your body.

Stand upright, and squeeze your glutes at the top.

Lower the bar back down with control, maintaining a straight back.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps

Barbell rows

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend at the hips and knees, keeping your back flat.

Grip a barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Engage your core and bend your elbows to pull the barbell towards your lower rib cage. Keep your elbows close to your body and your shoulder blades squeezed together.

Pause briefly at the top before lowering the barbell back down with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Frequently asked questions

What is the most effective trap workout?

Choosing a single workout that is the most effective for your traps is difficult. This is because different workouts help to strengthen the various parts of the trapezius. However, any of the six on our list can help you build your back.

How do you get big traps fast?

We recommend you focus on heavy lifting exercises like dumbbell shrugs, deadlifts, and barbell rows. Train consistently, maintain proper form, eat a high-protein diet, and ensure adequate rest.

Can you hit traps every day?

You may want to stay off daily training of your traps to prevent overtraining and injuries. Instead, you should train them two to three times a week for optimal growth.