You Need One (Or More) of the Best Men’s Henley Shirts in Your Wardrobe

If there’s one menswear essential you absolutely need for fall, regardless of who you are or where you live or even what you do, that essential has to be a rugged henley. Specifically, one of the best men’s henleys for the season. With roots in sporting culture and a long lineage as both a crucial style and workwear item, the right henley can go a long way, especially when done up in a warm fabric and a seasonally friendly color. Yes indeed, the best men’s henleys can stand up to just about anything. Find your new favorite here.

Wallace & Barnes Waffle Henley

Among other attributes, we love the rich, fall-ready color and waffle fabric construction of this rugged Wallace & Barnes henley — and we think you will, too. It comes from a line that draws heavily on classic workwear inspiration, so you can be sure it’s up to the task of layering under your favorite flannel or chambray shirt with ease.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Long-Sleeve Henley

This henley is more expensive than your average henley, and for good reason — it’s made from durable anti-microbial merino fabric, guaranteed to last all day and night long whether worn underneath a denim jacket or a herringbone blazer. Plus, the range of versatile color options from Huckberry is a huge bonus.

Taylor Stitch Heavy Bag Henley in Natural

It’s hard not to appreciate the rugged design and sustainable nature of Taylor Stitch and its Heavy Bag line of dependable basics, made using upcycled processes for reduced environmental impact. The fact that this tough henley also comes in a classic shade of natural cotton makes it ideal to wear with everything from dark denim and a chambray shirt to a shawl-collar cardigan and chinos.

Todd Snyder Slub Jersey Henley

Made in America — in the textile hotbed of Los Angeles — this classically rugged henley is made from excellent slub fabric in a rich olive color. Wear it with slim dark denim and suede chukka boots for outstanding weekend style.

Flint and Tinder Organic Slub Henley

What could be better than a henley made in America and sold by our friends at Huckberry? How about one made with sustainable organic cotton in a fall-friendly slub weave? This is one of the best men’s henleys we’ve laid eyes on in some time, it’s true.

