Jack Victor wants you to look your best without discomfort with COMFORTWEAR

Looks like a suit coat, feels like a sweater

By
Jack Victor Comfortwear Charcoal
Jack Victor

If you have ever been to a men’s store and listened to the guys around you, you will have figured out that the biggest issue we have with dressing up is comfort. The restrictive nature of suits is one of the most significant drawbacks to dressing like Don Draper every day. However, if you do wear a suit daily, you may have figured out that times are changing. It may have taken a century of wearing the modern iteration of suits to figure it out, but the industry finally started changing the makeup of our favorite garments. Jack Victor is a favorite destination for our needed menswear, and they are also doing what they can to solve this little issue. Jack Victor COMFORTWEAR collection is their answer to our discomfort.

Look like a suit, feel like a sweater

Jack Victor Comfortwear Double breasted Sand
Jack Victor

The Jack Victor COMFORTWEAR Collection blends innovative fabrics like wool, silk, linen, cotton, and cashmere with exceptional stretch. This combination gives the look of a blazer with the maximized comfort of a sweater. You can go with the three-button look that offers the feel of a more casual jacket, the checked two-button look that feels more like a sport coat, or you can go for the truly unique look of the double-breasted jacket. Any of the above options are just as appropriate in the office, elevating your business casual to a smart casual, or on the cabin porch with your coffee. Either way, the tech leads with sharpness and ends with unparalleled comfort.

Jack Victor COMFORTWEAR

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren celebrate the Formula 1 in Vegas
A clothing icon and a motorsport legend meet in Sin City
Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren show room

Max Verstappen of the Red Bull racing team grabbed his fourth Formula 1 world championship this weekend in the still relatively new venue of Las Vegas. Verstappen joined Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost, and Juan Manuel Fangio as the sixth driver to win four world championships, making him one of the most legendary drivers the sport has seen. That isn't the only legend that showed out in Vegas, as Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren joined forces to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The celebration included appearances by McLaren Racing Drivers Oscar Piastri and Bianca Bustamante (who have accumulated four wins between them), exclusive Abercrombie & Fitch McLaren Formula 1 Team Merchandise, specialty cocktails, and a performance by Los Angeles DJ Veggi.
Legendary racing team gets support from iconic brand

Abercrombie & Fitch and McLaren came together to celebrate the Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 weekend with a one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet with professional drivers on the McLaren Racing team: Oscar Piastri and Bianca Bustamante. On Tuesday, November 19th, the drivers spent two hours pressing the flesh with fans and shoppers at the Abercrombie & Fitch Fashion Show Mall store. The brand is no stranger to Formula 1 collaborations, so this match was made in Heaven. If you missed the event, it is likely these two will come together again next time for another opportunity. In the meantime, check out Abercrombie & Fitch's McLaren collection to tide you over. Our favorite pieces are the Harrington Jacket and the Varsity Bomber Jacket, and the graphic tees are perfect for a weekend on the strip.

Two American legends come together to get you outdoors
Todd Snyder x Woolrich combine to create a legendary capsule
Todd Snyder x Woolrich Scenic Sweater

When you are a clothing brand that's been around long enough to provide socks, coats, and blankets to the Union Army in the Civil War, you can pretty much call yourself the country's oldest outdoor outfitter. And that is exactly what Woolrich calls themselves. Coming up on 200 years of excellence, the brand still holds true to its three core values: American heritage, Purposeful design, and iconic brand elements. Todd Snyder is another American icon who has established a name that very well could be around at his bi-centennial celebration, thanks to impeccable style and incredible craftsmanship. These two have now come together for an epic collaboration to get you outdoors. The Todd Snyder x Woolrich is now available for the dedicated outdoor enthusiast.
1830s heritage with modern Snyder style

The 35+ items in the collection have many things to love. The number one thing that will likely catch your attention if you are a fan of Woolrich is the Buffalo Check Long Parka. One of Woolrich's most famous creations is the Buffalo Check flannel, which was inspired by the buffalo owned by the Woolrich family. Snyder puts a modern spin on the garment by making it more usable for the outdoors in extreme cold. The Reflective Shirt Jacket may look like a standard felted wool jacket, but on closer inspection, you will find the kind of Todd Snyder detail he has been known for, a reflective glass woven into the fibers to create a silver-white glow. These are just two examples of the features and style you can expect from the two icons of Americana.
Todd Snyder x Woolrich

From Gucci to James Bond: The rise of the Tom Ford suit
Get your own suit good enough for 007
Tom Ford Gray Glenn Plaid

Very few things are better in a man's wardrobe than the right suit. So many of us feel that we look our best when we dress in a good suit. While there are plenty of other options when getting dressed, the suit just seems to be the pinnacle of style and elegance. Of course, there are some very good reasons for that. James Bond always dresses up in a suit and tie, and we always love to emulate the iconic 007.

One of the main reasons this new generation loves to emulate James Bond and his suits is Tom Ford, the legendary designer who was responsible for ensuring Daniel Craig lived up to the Bond aesthetic. But there was a long road from Tom Ford's beginnings to James Bond rocking a Tom Ford suit.
Beginnings at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent

