 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Wardrobe update: The men’s fall sweaters you need to complete your look

Look great in sweaters this fall

By
Man in shawl collar sweater
Albert Dera / Unsplash

As the fall continues to barrel us towards the darker months of winter (to be clear, we love the winter for the chance to wear our favorite jackets and coats, but the days are shorter), the weather reminds us that we need to upgrade our closets. While you can break out the heavier fabrics and start wearing your best lightweight jackets, one inescapable truth is that you must ensure you have a great sweater to get you through to spring. Of course, that means we get to go shopping and find all of our favorites (we shamelessly rise to this occasion with not a small amount of excitement). These are the ones we came up with.

Bugatchi Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater

BUGATCHI leather and knit jacket
BUGATCHI

There is no better flex than mastering the style of turtlenecks. They are a classic men’s staple and, therefore, should be something you figure out how to wear for yourself. While you do that, invest in the most high-quality and stylish options. There are a lot of them out there, but this one from Bugatchi is our favorite for the year. The chunky turtleneck will often be the statement piece, so it needs to speak. This one has a thunderous voice but somehow isn’t overbearing.

Recommended Videos
Specs
55% Wool, 45% Cotton
Made in Turkey
Durable
Breathable
Natural Yarn Blend

Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Sweater

The Fisherman Sweater from Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch

Every man needs that hearty wool sweater. The one that is tough and ready for anything. This is the one that will earn that title. A throwback to the durable fisherman’s sweaters from the past, this one is built to handle the harshness of the seas or your regular day-to-day errands. You will immediately notice a quality to this sweater: when you lift it off the shelf, it will feel impossibly heavy like it is too heavy for the day. But once you slide it over your shoulders, it will feel like a part of you.

Specs
100% RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) merino wool.
1.5 gauge yarns.
Moss stitch construction.
Melange yarns add amazing depth and texture.
1×2 rib on cuffs, neck, and bottom opening.

Jack Victor Camel Quarter Zip Donegal

Jack Victor Camel Quarter Zip Donegal
Jack Victor

When you think about a sweater wardrobe, the quarter zip option should be at the top of your list. The versatility of what you wear it with makes it easily your go-to over and over throughout the season. If you want to dress it up, layer it over a dress shirt and wool dress pants. If you want a casual day, make it the layering option over a tee and jeans for a great casual look. At the end of the day, this sweater may be your best tool in the art of layering.

Specs
68% Lambswool, 29% Cashmere, 3% Polyamide
Mock Neck zip collar
Fully fashioned knit with saddle detail
6cm cuff and hem

The Normal Brand Fair Isle V-Neck Sweater

The Normal Brand Fair Isle V-Neck Sweater
The Normal Brand

Fall is a unique time of year. The colors you’ve grown accustomed to throughout the year are disappearing in favor of an explosion of oranges, reds, yellows, and browns. The constant temperatures begin to fluctuate from cold to hot and back again, and your wardrobe tends to follow the same pattern. The Normal Brand offers this v-neck option that captures the very essence of the season, with an attractive jacquard fair isle knit that allows you to lean into the comfortable and cozy part of the season.

Specs
60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Merino Wool
Rib at neck
Rib sleeve cuff
All over jacquard fair isle knit
True to size

Dandy Del Mar The Florence Knit

Dandy Del Mar The Florence Knit
Dandy Del Mar

Speaking of fall colors, Dandy Del Mar has the cardigan that will define your autumn wardrobe. The brown on brown, with a little hint of deep reds worked in there, give this cardigan the perfect fall feel. It is the ideal weight for an outerwear option on those days when you need something to break the wind. It is also thin enough to wear over a dress shirt and under a sport coat for those days when you are stuck in the office but would instead feel like you are driving to marvel at the change of foliage.

Specs
Jacquard knit cardigan
Button front placket
V-neck
rib knit placket and trims

PAKA The Vida

Paka The Vida Hoodie
Paka

The truth is, every man needs a good hoodie. They are comfortable, stylish, and the perfect outerwear for those transitional moments of the year. Of course, we don’t like to do anything the usual way, so we ditch the traditional cotton and go for the upgraded alpaca option. This is the best on the market, and you can feel great knowing that PAKA gives back to the Peruvian environment the sweater hails from. You even get the great feature of a tab labeled by the person who weaved it. The last feature you can view as a positive or a negative depending on your outlook, it is unisex so it is easily swiped by your partner and looks just as great on them.

Specs
30% Royal Alpaca, 30% Superfine Merino, 40% Recycled PET
Three-panel hoodie
Slight open V-neck
Unique tricolor knit
Signed by the woman who made it

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Gap focuses on musical talent for ‘Give Your Gift’ holiday campaign
Come together with music and style
Gap musicians

When was the last time you sat around with friends to listen to the newest EP dropped by your favorite artist? It used to be an excuse to get together in your friend's basement (usually, whoever had the parent who provided the most snacks) and open the new CD. It was about the music, but it was also about the company. Experiencing music together has always been a way for us to unite and navigate life together. Whether you realize it or not, it also shaped our style as well. The way the artist dressed and the way that our friends dressed all shaped how we saw ourselves and presented that image to the world. Gap is kicking off our holiday season with that in mind as the Gap "Give Your Gift" campaign focuses on the meeting point of music and style in our youth.

“We want to be where our customers are, delivering engaging style-led content and quality products both in-store and online,” said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer of Gap. “Partnering with the right talent drives cultural connections and builds community with new audiences. This year's campaign champions creators’ authentic voices and styles, celebrating their creativity and originality.”
Bringing us closer together with music

Read more
Be unapologetically dressed up with Paul Stuart fall 2024
New twists on a classic New York look
Paul Stuart peacoat

There is something to be said about success and longevity in the menswear business. Sure, there are plenty of brands that pop up regularly, sometimes petering out in a short time, sometimes becoming a mainstay in the world of men's closets. To do the latter is hard enough, but to do it in New York City is a feat all in itself. Almost a century ago, Paul Stuart set out to be the premier men's clothier for guys everywhere. Eighty-six years later, they are the last remaining haberdashery on Madison Ave and combine classic NYC, Savile Row, and the Silver Age of Hollywood to create an aesthetic no man should be without. The Paul Stuart Fall 2024 line looks back at that success with the Pause for Reflection campaign in one of New York's most historic and picturesque locations, Montauk.
Pausing for reflection in Montauk

There is a serenity in staring at the ocean. There is no beginning, no end, only the present moment for reflection on your past and future. Maybe that is why we have been drawn to it since the beginning. Montauk has been a refuge for New Yorkers since New York has been home to New Yorkers. Paul Stuart takes their classic aesthetic to the coast to pause for a moment, reflect on their past looks, and create attractive twists for their future. Traditional fits with modern colors and everyday staples with unique patterns make up a collection to lift your wardrobe to the next level.

Read more
Style hack: How to cuff your shirtsleeves like a pro
Follow this guideline to look masculine
Man with sleeves rolled

In the undoubtedly long list of times you have laid in bed or on the couch, mindlessly scrolling TikTok or Instagram, you have likely come across the innumerable posts, reels, or videos where women list out some of the sexiest things a man can do. You would expect some things: chopping wood, standing between them and danger, or being a good father. Some others are interestingly insignificant in the grand scheme of things and something we all do in our everyday lives without even thinking. Putting your hand on the passenger seat to turn around and back up the vehicle. Placing your hand in just the right place to keep them from hitting their heads. And one of the most often uttered is when a man rolls up his sleeves. Of course, this is just one of many style hacks you can use, and learning how to cuff sleeves is vital to your look. Here is how and why to get it right.
Relaxed and manly style

Why roll up your sleeves? Why take a shirt that was made as a long sleeve and turn it into a short-sleeved shirt? You never see us turning a short-sleeved shirt into a long-sleeved sleeve. Well, first of all, if we could do that, we probably would. But the main reason for doing it is to function. You can't control the weather. Sometimes, it will catch you off guard, and you simply aren't expecting the temperature to rise as it sometimes can. Rolling your sleeves is a great way to roll (pun intended) with the weather the way you do when you layer. It just doesn't require as much preparation.

Read more