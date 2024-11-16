Look great in sweaters this fall

As the fall continues to barrel us towards the darker months of winter (to be clear, we love the winter for the chance to wear our favorite jackets and coats, but the days are shorter), the weather reminds us that we need to upgrade our closets. While you can break out the heavier fabrics and start wearing your best lightweight jackets, one inescapable truth is that you must ensure you have a great sweater to get you through to spring. Of course, that means we get to go shopping and find all of our favorites (we shamelessly rise to this occasion with not a small amount of excitement). These are the ones we came up with.

Bugatchi Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater

There is no better flex than mastering the style of turtlenecks. They are a classic men’s staple and, therefore, should be something you figure out how to wear for yourself. While you do that, invest in the most high-quality and stylish options. There are a lot of them out there, but this one from Bugatchi is our favorite for the year. The chunky turtleneck will often be the statement piece, so it needs to speak. This one has a thunderous voice but somehow isn’t overbearing.

Specs 55% Wool, 45% Cotton Made in Turkey Durable Breathable Natural Yarn Blend

Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Sweater

Every man needs that hearty wool sweater. The one that is tough and ready for anything. This is the one that will earn that title. A throwback to the durable fisherman’s sweaters from the past, this one is built to handle the harshness of the seas or your regular day-to-day errands. You will immediately notice a quality to this sweater: when you lift it off the shelf, it will feel impossibly heavy like it is too heavy for the day. But once you slide it over your shoulders, it will feel like a part of you.

Specs 100% RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) merino wool. 1.5 gauge yarns. Moss stitch construction. Melange yarns add amazing depth and texture. 1×2 rib on cuffs, neck, and bottom opening.

Jack Victor Camel Quarter Zip Donegal

When you think about a sweater wardrobe, the quarter zip option should be at the top of your list. The versatility of what you wear it with makes it easily your go-to over and over throughout the season. If you want to dress it up, layer it over a dress shirt and wool dress pants. If you want a casual day, make it the layering option over a tee and jeans for a great casual look. At the end of the day, this sweater may be your best tool in the art of layering.

Specs 68% Lambswool, 29% Cashmere, 3% Polyamide Mock Neck zip collar Fully fashioned knit with saddle detail 6cm cuff and hem

The Normal Brand Fair Isle V-Neck Sweater

Fall is a unique time of year. The colors you’ve grown accustomed to throughout the year are disappearing in favor of an explosion of oranges, reds, yellows, and browns. The constant temperatures begin to fluctuate from cold to hot and back again, and your wardrobe tends to follow the same pattern. The Normal Brand offers this v-neck option that captures the very essence of the season, with an attractive jacquard fair isle knit that allows you to lean into the comfortable and cozy part of the season.

Specs 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Merino Wool Rib at neck Rib sleeve cuff All over jacquard fair isle knit True to size

Dandy Del Mar The Florence Knit

Speaking of fall colors, Dandy Del Mar has the cardigan that will define your autumn wardrobe. The brown on brown, with a little hint of deep reds worked in there, give this cardigan the perfect fall feel. It is the ideal weight for an outerwear option on those days when you need something to break the wind. It is also thin enough to wear over a dress shirt and under a sport coat for those days when you are stuck in the office but would instead feel like you are driving to marvel at the change of foliage.

Specs Jacquard knit cardigan Button front placket V-neck rib knit placket and trims

PAKA The Vida

The truth is, every man needs a good hoodie. They are comfortable, stylish, and the perfect outerwear for those transitional moments of the year. Of course, we don’t like to do anything the usual way, so we ditch the traditional cotton and go for the upgraded alpaca option. This is the best on the market, and you can feel great knowing that PAKA gives back to the Peruvian environment the sweater hails from. You even get the great feature of a tab labeled by the person who weaved it. The last feature you can view as a positive or a negative depending on your outlook, it is unisex so it is easily swiped by your partner and looks just as great on them.