If you’re anything like us, perhaps your search for your new favorite spring jacket is in full swing — and that’s why we’ve got some handy tips and tricks to help you out. Namely, we’re going to tell you about the best lightweight jackets to pick up to start this season. Spring is a great time to grab a new jacket (or two, or five) with an emphasis on hearty yet easy-to-layer fabrics like cotton-canvas and nylon. The silhouettes on display here are of the casual-yet-dependable variety, from a classic bomber jacket to a lightweight field coat, but they’ve all got one thing in common: they’re shedding the fabric that your winter coat enveloped you in, which is very good news indeed. Welcome to a new season of better weather, where stylish layering potential abounds. All it takes is one of the best lightweight jackets.

Proof Rover Jacket

With the feel of a tough work jacket and the cut of a modern bomber jacket for the guy on the go, the Proof Rover Jacket is entirely unique, highly wearable and practically made for spring weather. It’s moisture-wicking (thanks to the use of Sorbtek fibers) yet also made to break in over time (thanks to the rugged canvas fabric). It’s a sleek, lightweight spring jacket to be worn with, say, your favorite chambray shirt and slim navy chinos.

Alpha Industries CWU 45/P Jacket

Based off an original silhouette from the lauded military outerwear heritage brand, the CWU 45/P Jacket features a slim fit, durable-yet-lightweight nylon, and plenty of excellent seasonal style potential. Wear it with a classic white tee, light wash jeans and canvas high-top sneakers for utterly classic spring style on blustery days.

Fjallraven Raven Lite Jacket

You know Fjallraven for the brand’s rugged outdoor gear and everyday carry essentials. Get to know this iconic brand for a new take on a classic “Fjall” silhouette. The Raven Lite Jacket plays off the original Raven silhouette from the 1970s, yet this edition is the perfect lightweight jacket for spring, made with G-1000 Air fabric and featuring essential pockets for everything you’ll bring on your next spring adventure.

DL 1961 Vaughn Trucker Jacket

Does anything scream spring quite like a classic denim jacket, cut from lightweight denim in a pleasing light wash? Nope, not to us. Wear this modern take on the denim trucker jacket with a white slub tee, tan chinos, and low-top white sneakers. Just add a Bloody Mary at weekend brunch, and you’ve got quite the seasonal ensemble.

Todd Snyder Made-In-New York Coach’s Jacket

When breezy spring weather strikes, you want the right layers: lightweight yet durable, classic yet fresh at the same time. It’s good news that Todd Snyder has come through with a cool-as-can-be coach’s jacket in a bright spring color that checks all those boxes and offers the kind of easygoing style your wardrobe needs.

