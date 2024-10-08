Wear the classic sweater in style in 2024

The turtleneck, or the polo neck as our friends across the pond call it, is one of the best sweaters you can have in your arsenal. As sweater weather comes into full swing, you are going to be pulling out all your favorites. The cashmere. The cardigan. The roll neck. But none of them have the same kind of swag that a turtleneck enjoys. Just ask Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy. But whether or not you love the turtleneck and are bringing it back from last season or you are just now curious as to how you can sport the same first date look as the greatest anchorman of all time, knowing how to style a turtleneck the right way is the difference between looking incredible and getting made fun of by those who only see San Diego’s most notorious TV personality.

So as we jump into wearing one of these polo necks, let’s take a look at some different ways of how to style a turtleneck and make it look stellar.

Dressed down in casual

The casual turtleneck wear is (most of the time) the best way to enjoy these. This is where you focus on the cozy. You can get the chunkiest chunky turtlenecks and pair them with jeans or chinos while you bum around the house. Or maybe when you leave the house to go to your favorite seafood restaurant on the coast for some clam chowder. I’m not sure why that is the image we get, but this is how we want to enjoy it. If you want to make this your go-to for a first date or something a little more elevated, make sure you wear your dark dress denim and throw on your favorite Chelsea boots for a nice, clean aesthetic.

Elevated to smart casual

Here it is, the Ron Burgundy. The combination of his cashmere sport coat and the thick turtleneck underneath made his look so iconic. Now, while we don’t exactly see the reason to make fun of it (he landed Veronica Corningstone, after all), if you want to avoid the comparison, here is what you do. First, stick to neutral colors in the turtleneck. The bright colors underneath will absolutely make the high neck stand out more than you want. Second, go for a tweed jacket. The old-world look of tweed will make you want to start calling it a polo neck and call back to our British brethren. Finally, if you have a mustache, there is no stopping people from thinking you are cosplaying Will Ferrell’s greatest character.

Dressed up

Here is the best way to show that you are a master of the turtleneck. If you can find a way to wear this with a suit, you are the most sartorially adept man in the room. The turtleneck, by definition and design, is considered a casual garment. So, like wearing a suit with sneakers, a henley, or any other casual garment, doing it correctly is key to looking fantastic or looking like you are a man-child holding on to your young and immature styles. The best way to do this is to invest in quality, a great fitting, thinner profiled turtleneck that will complement the suit in the best ways. A chunky sweater is too casual to wear with a suit, so make sure it is something that is nearly as thin as a dress shirt.

The don’ts for a turtleneck

Now we have talked about what you should do when wearing the Ron Burgundy special (we’re just kidding, not comparing), let’s talk about what you shouldn’t do. There are a few things that will make the turtleneck look rough and outdated; here is what to avoid:

Wearing a necklace with it. We all remember that image of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his black turtleneck, dark jeans, poofy hair, and that gold chain. Here is the thing: The clothes he wore weren’t the problem; the chain made the whole look scream inexperience. He looked like he didn’t have enough style genius.

Folding the neck in. We have seen it a few times, the neck on the turtleneck comes up too high for some people and it is uncomfortable, so they fold it in and down. Don’t do this, it just looks sloppy. If the sweater is uncomfortable, then don’t wear it.

Wearing a high-quality, thin turtleneck alone. Some turtlenecks are made to be worn alone, and some are not. The thicker and chunkier sweaters are perfect for solo wearing but terrible under a jacket. The thinner turtlenecks are the opposite.

There you have it, follow these tips and you will be an expert in wearing a turtleneck. Now go perfect your jazz flute and hit the town with Veronica Corningstone. Last Ron Burgundy joke, we promise.