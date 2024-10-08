 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Men’s fall fashion tips: How to style a turtleneck

Wear the classic sweater in style in 2024

By
Man in orange turtleneck and stone jacket
Unsplash

The turtleneck, or the polo neck as our friends across the pond call it, is one of the best sweaters you can have in your arsenal. As sweater weather comes into full swing, you are going to be pulling out all your favorites. The cashmere. The cardigan. The roll neck. But none of them have the same kind of swag that a turtleneck enjoys. Just ask Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy. But whether or not you love the turtleneck and are bringing it back from last season or you are just now curious as to how you can sport the same first date look as the greatest anchorman of all time, knowing how to style a turtleneck the right way is the difference between looking incredible and getting made fun of by those who only see San Diego’s most notorious TV personality.

So as we jump into wearing one of these polo necks, let’s take a look at some different ways of how to style a turtleneck and make it look stellar.

Recommended Videos

Dressed down in casual

Man in turtleneck outside
Pexels

The casual turtleneck wear is (most of the time) the best way to enjoy these. This is where you focus on the cozy. You can get the chunkiest chunky turtlenecks and pair them with jeans or chinos while you bum around the house. Or maybe when you leave the house to go to your favorite seafood restaurant on the coast for some clam chowder. I’m not sure why that is the image we get, but this is how we want to enjoy it. If you want to make this your go-to for a first date or something a little more elevated, make sure you wear your dark dress denim and throw on your favorite Chelsea boots for a nice, clean aesthetic.

Elevated to smart casual

Man in turtleneck and jacket
Unsplash

Here it is, the Ron Burgundy. The combination of his cashmere sport coat and the thick turtleneck underneath made his look so iconic. Now, while we don’t exactly see the reason to make fun of it (he landed Veronica Corningstone, after all), if you want to avoid the comparison, here is what you do. First, stick to neutral colors in the turtleneck. The bright colors underneath will absolutely make the high neck stand out more than you want. Second, go for a tweed jacket. The old-world look of tweed will make you want to start calling it a polo neck and call back to our British brethren. Finally, if you have a mustache, there is no stopping people from thinking you are cosplaying Will Ferrell’s greatest character.

Dressed up

Man in suit and turtleneck
Jeff Tumale / Unsplash

Here is the best way to show that you are a master of the turtleneck. If you can find a way to wear this with a suit, you are the most sartorially adept man in the room. The turtleneck, by definition and design, is considered a casual garment. So, like wearing a suit with sneakers, a henley, or any other casual garment, doing it correctly is key to looking fantastic or looking like you are a man-child holding on to your young and immature styles. The best way to do this is to invest in quality, a great fitting, thinner profiled turtleneck that will complement the suit in the best ways. A chunky sweater is too casual to wear with a suit, so make sure it is something that is nearly as thin as a dress shirt.

The don’ts for a turtleneck

Man in jacket and turtleneck
Pexels

Now we have talked about what you should do when wearing the Ron Burgundy special (we’re just kidding, not comparing), let’s talk about what you shouldn’t do. There are a few things that will make the turtleneck look rough and outdated; here is what to avoid:

  • Wearing a necklace with it. We all remember that image of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his black turtleneck, dark jeans, poofy hair, and that gold chain. Here is the thing: The clothes he wore weren’t the problem; the chain made the whole look scream inexperience. He looked like he didn’t have enough style genius.
  • Folding the neck in. We have seen it a few times, the neck on the turtleneck comes up too high for some people and it is uncomfortable, so they fold it in and down. Don’t do this, it just looks sloppy. If the sweater is uncomfortable, then don’t wear it.
  • Wearing a high-quality, thin turtleneck alone. Some turtlenecks are made to be worn alone, and some are not. The thicker and chunkier sweaters are perfect for solo wearing but terrible under a jacket. The thinner turtlenecks are the opposite.

There you have it, follow these tips and you will be an expert in wearing a turtleneck. Now go perfect your jazz flute and hit the town with Veronica Corningstone. Last Ron Burgundy joke, we promise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Ultimate denim guide: How to wear jeans based on style and wash in 2024
Find the right jeans for you
Jeans stacked

What is that saying? A dog is a man's best friend? We're pretty sure that saying had to have happened before the gold rush and the invention of the jeans. Because a good pair of jeans is, without a doubt, a man's best friend. They can be bum-around-the-house wear. They can be dressed up for the first date. Dark, light, colored, faded, slim, straight, you name it, and there is a pair of jeans for it.

Every guy has that go-to pair of jeans at some point in his life, but there is an entire world out there that they could be leaving behind, and we want to talk about it. Here, we get the chance. We're going to dive into the different denim styles and washes of men's jeans to familiarize you with. Then ... maybe go walk the dog ... we don't want him thinking he isn't your best friend anymore.
Dark wash

Read more
How many types of men’s suits are there?
What are the different types of suits
Man sitting on a step adjusting his tie

The suit world is an expansive and confusing. There are dozens of fits, patterns, collars, fabrics, and hundreds of brands. When you dive into the world for the first time, it is quite easy to get overwhelmed by what you find. Everything from your body type to your lifestyle need to be considered before you throw money at your suit. Ideally, you want to go to a professional suit maker so they can evaluate you, measure you, interview you, and find out who you really are to help you in your decision making. But, in case you are the kind of guy who is used to the solo mission, we are here to help you figure out what types of men's suits are out there.

One note to keep in mind...there are way too many "types" of suits to nail down in one place. Unless you are ready to read a Lord of the Rings sized epic on the suit world. Therefore...we're sticking to the basics here. There are more categories, sub-categories, off-shoots, and rare/unique examples. But these are the most common things you will run into.
Single-breasted

Read more
BUGATCHI releases the softest dress shirt you’ll ever own
OoohCotton is here to change your dress shirt
Man putting on a dress shirt

On the list of things you want from a dress shirt, what would you say is the top? A structure that stays in place so it always looks fresh and new? Breathability because your boss doesn't know how to adjust the heat in your building and you feel like you're stifling? How about ease of movement so you don't feel like you're an actual penguin walking in your penguin suit? What if we told you there is a new shirt out there that gives you all of those things and also just happens to be the softest shirt you will ever wear? That is what you are getting with the new BUGATCHI OoohCotton.

After defining the 1980s with unique patterns and striking colors, BUGATCHI solidified their name in the 1990s with a collaboration with Michael Jordan. Then they further exploded in the 2000s when they became the go-to in the industry for the best dress shirts you can buy. They are looking to keep that trend going with the Double-sided OoohCotton dress shirts.
OoohCotton endeavors to be the best dress shirt you own

Read more