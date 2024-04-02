Our top picks for best Tissot watches

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

In the watch world, one brand has consistently earned our admiration year after year: Tissot. The origins of Tissot trace back to 1853, nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Le Locle amidst the Jura Mountains of Switzerland. Founded by the visionary duo of Charles-Félicien Tissot and Charles-Émile Tissot, the brand has since become a titan in the Swiss watchmaking industry.

The best Tissot watches for men

Tissot is unique in the world of watches in that they can seamlessly blend an affordable price point without losing that famous Swiss precision. While their timepieces may not have the most extravagant complications or unbelievable price tags, Tissot watches genuinely excel in making sturdy, good-quality watches that still look high-end. Their mantra of making “watches with gold value at silver prices” is truly the definition of the brand, where they offer exceptional quality without needing to take a hammer to your piggy bank. Tissot has brought together all of the hallmarks of Swiss watchmaking, namely reliability and longevity, and made timepieces that are attainable for enthusiasts, with most priced around $1,000.

Our favorite Tissot watches at an affordable price point

Come with us as we go through a list of Tissot watches that we feel are at the top of the brand, and we’ll give you some insights into the features and designs that made us choose them. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a newbie in haute horology, our guide will certainly make you want to add a Tissot watch to your collection.

1. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80’s modern engineering is combined with a classic aesthetic, making it the perfect choice for years to come — knowing it won’t go out of style. Its sleek 40mm tonneau-shaped case, made with sturdy 316L stainless steel, exudes luxury, and the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating ensures this watch will last.

Powered by a Swiss automatic movement, the self-winding Powermatic 80 truly delivers on performance, boasting an impressive 80-hour power reserve, while the Nivachron hairspring enhances accuracy. Aesthetically, the PRX Powermatic 80 is all about vintage charm, featuring a blue dial with luminescent indexes and hands, providing excellent legibility in any lighting conditions. Its interchangeable quick-release bracelet in stainless steel with a grey color scheme is entirely versatile, making it ideal for everyday wear.

2. Tissot Seastar 1000 Chronograph

With its solid construction and reliable performance, the Tissot Seastar 1000 is the epitome of a dive watch, and it’s a drool-worthy pick (we’ve got to have some of those, right?) Boasting a generous 45.5mm round case crafted from 316L stainless steel with an exquisite black PVD coating, it exudes a bold and manly aesthetic. The unidirectional aluminum bezel ring enhances the function of the watch, while the screw-down crown and caseback ensure water resistance up to an impressive 30 bar (300 meters / 1000 feet), making it suitable for professional diving (though it’s okay if you want it for the street cred too.)

Powered by a precise Swiss quartz movement, this watch features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with a double-sided anti-reflective coating. Its dial, adorned in black, showcases luminescent indexes and hands powered by Superluminova for excellent visibility in low-light conditions.

3. Tissot Sideral Powermatic 80

Encased in 316L stainless steel with black and grey marbled forged carbon, the Tissot Sideral’s tonneau-shaped case measures 41mm in diameter, housing a Swiss automatic movement with up to 80 hours of power reserve. Its domed scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating gives this watch a long-lasting feel while offering a clear view of the dial.

Embracing its 1970s heritage, the watch features a vibrant yellow rubber strap (meaning it’s certainly for those with “out there” taste) and a multi-colored luminescent animation on the black dial, accentuated by Superluminova-coated indices and hands. Water-resistant up to 30 bar (300 meters), it’s suitable for all your adventurous hobbies. The Sideral’s interchangeable quick-release bracelet allows for effortless customization, which can be suited to all personalities and tastes.

4. Tissot Heritage 1973

The Tissot Heritage 1973 has a 43mm stainless steel tonneau-shaped case and a see-through caseback, meaning it’s exceptionally durable without losing the elegant touch that most men like in their watches. Powered by a Swiss automatic movement, it offers up to 60 hours of power reserve, making it completely reliable.

Its “panda” dial, available in blue and black variations with silver counters, features a tachymeter and pays homage to classic racing cars. At the same time, the perforated leather strap adds a sporty touch reminiscent of racing wheel designs (perhaps we’ll see Max Verstappen in one of these at some point?) The domed scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating protects the dial, while the Superluminova material ensures readability in low-light conditions. This Tissot watch boasts practical features like central chronograph hands and various counters.

5. Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar

The Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar is the definition of innovation, as it features advanced technology and a design that will be trendy even in 10 years. With a diameter of 47.5mm, its round titanium case is hypoallergenic and anti-magnetic. Powered by solar energy and equipped with a Swiss-connected quartz solar tactile movement, this watch offers an unbelievable range of functions, including altimeter, compass, perpetual calendar, and more. This Tissot watch comes with an interchangeable quick-release bracelet, meaning you can easily suit your style.

6. Tissot Chrono XL Vintage

Have you ever wondered if merging vintage charm with sporty functionality is possible? Well, the Tissot Chrono XL is your answer. Its 45mm stainless steel case is coated in black PVD and complemented by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, giving it the utmost protection.

Powered by a Swiss quartz movement and featuring an EOL (end-of-life) indicator, this Tissot watch is built to last and will tell you the time as accurately as you need. Its chronograph functions include a central 60-second hand, 30-minute, and 1/10-of-a-second counters, along with ADD and SPLIT capabilities. With a sleek black dial adorned with Arabic indexes and Superluminova-coated hands, you won’t have trouble reading it in low lighting.

How to choose the right Tissot watch for you

Choosing the right Tissot watch for a man involves considering personal style, lifestyle, and functional taste. Here are steps to help select the perfect timepiece:

Define the purpose: Decide if your watch will be for everyday wear or if you’ll only break it out for special occasions like a party or specific activities like sports.

Consider your style: Tissot offers a range of designs, from classic to sporty, ensuring there’s a watch that will match your style.

Evaluate its features: Look for features like water resistance, chronograph functions, and material made to last, depending on what your daily needs for a watch are. It shouldn’t be just a piece of jewelry but be functional to help you with various tasks throughout your day.

Check the size: Consider the watch’s diameter and thickness to ensure it fits comfortably and looks good on your wrist size.

