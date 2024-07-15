 Skip to main content
The best places to buy vintage t-shirts: Our top picks

Rep your favorite fandom with these tees

The best men’s clothing will always be full of divisive ideas. As we push the boundaries of what is acceptable, stylish, or masculine, certain items in your closet or drawer will cause backlash for some and praise from others. However, one item will transcend this argument (while simultaneously being the most hotly debated part of it) mostly because it sparks something nothing else in men’s fashion does: nostalgic conversation. T-shirts may always walk the line between beloved casual and home wear, but vintage t-shirts find a way to transport us back to a time when the world felt simpler.

Of course, a vintage t-shirt doesn’t just mean it is old. While some of them will employ the distressed and even holed look, many of them will sport graphics like band names from your father’s vinyl collection, brands from way back in the early days of big marketing, or a movie/TV show from your own childhood. But not just any old vintage t-shirt will do. Here, we have collected the best brands to go to for a vintage t-shirt that will stop the squabbling over whether or not a t-shirt is appropriate attire and start a conversation beginning with “Do you remember when?”

Homage

Homage Ultimate Warrior Tee
Homage

Beginning in a basement near Columbus, Ohio, in 2007, Homage looked to connect and inspire strangers on one simple philosophy: we all have a story to tell. When we are bogged down with the stresses of adulthood, we find ourselves longing for the time when we shut ourselves in our own basements with NBA Jam or Goldeneye, pepperoni and sausage from Pizza Hut, and a carefree weekend with our friends. Homage provides t-shirts with phrases like “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die” to remind us of our favorite movies. They give us throwback sports logos to transport us back to the moments we remember like Cal Ripken’s “Iron Man” game or Michael Jordan hitting “the shot.” But it isn’t just for us; Homage puts these moments on t-shirts so we can take others with us and connect with someone on the train or in the park about times long past.

Lucky Brand

Man wearing Lucky Brand Top Gun shirt
Lucky Brand

There has always been something about Lucky Brand that feels vintage. Maybe it is the fact that they started in 1990 by taking vintage jeans and reimagining the classics with a modern take. Maybe that vibe never left. Or maybe it is because they are classic Americana from the 90s. They always know who they are and have never strayed from that aura. That makes us feel as though we are transported back to the days of NWA and Nirvana, TGIF and VHS. Sure, they started as a denim company, but their vintage t-shirts are some of the best in the business.

Solid Threads

Solid threads tee and cassette tape
Solid Threads

Oh man, do you remember cassette tapes? That first time you scored your driver’s license, you sat in that new (at least, new to you) car, slid your favorite cassette tape (wasn’t it Another Level from Blackstreet for everybody that year??) into the tape deck, and cruised through town. There was a feeling of freedom in that. You were unbothered by anything. Your whole life was in front of you, and you could build it to be whatever you wanted it to be. But then the world began to tell you what you are supposed to be. By the time the next decade goes by, you are a shell of what you wanted, but the embodiment of what others wanted. Solid Threads is built on the mission to capture that freedom in the first solo drive. The joy emanating from the tape deck. Their tees take you back to Blackstreet and singing “No Diggity” with the window down.

Old School Tees

Old School Tees Nirvana concert tee
Old School Tees

Fandoms are interesting. Sure, they are simply people talking talking about what they love. But they are more than that. They are a community coming together to celebrate moments in their lives. Whether it is a t-shirt to commemorate their first concert together seeing Nirvana, Beck, or The Wallflowers when their mom finally let them go to a concert with their friends without supervision in 1995, or the first time they sat in a basement and watched Top Gun, Forest Gump, or Back to the Future during a sleepover. The inside jokes and movie quotes are uttered over and over again, and the t-shirts at Old School Tees bring those moments rushing back every time you look in the mirror or see those guys again at the twentieth high school reunion.

Hot Topic

Hot Topic Green Day tee
Hot Topic

When was the last time you walked into a Hot Topic? If the answer to that is 1999, we’re with you. Forget the fact that the crowds walking the shopping malls nowadays are limited to young people with nowhere else to go and the elderly looking for a place to get their steps in that’s out of the weather. But Hot Topic was a personality, a clique, a very specific group in high school, and if you weren’t in the group, you just didn’t shop there. But the truth is you are missing out on some of the best pop culture and band t-shirts on the market. It is almost impossible to walk into one of their impossibly cramped stores and not nerd out on the mid-nineties and turn-of-the-century Americana all over the wall. We dare you to walk out of the store, not singing Green Day and Good Charlotte. Or…listen to them on Spotify while you shop them online.

WYCO Vintage

Vintage tees from WyCo
WyCo

Ok, reproduced tees and designs inspired by the days of old are all well and good. But there is something about the shirt that was actually there. WyCo leans into the vintage idea by offering an entire library of actual authentic t-shirts from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s. No reproductions here. And when we say library, we mean actual library. Separated by genre, band, or decade, shopping through these collections is like sorting your memories into different boxes of nostalgia. Of course, since they are authentic, there is a price tag that goes with it. But who can put a price tag on the best memories of your life?

Now that you have just taken a walk down memory lane with us, you may need the reminder that you aren’t old. And these days aren’t long gone. They are within your reach. You still have time to hop in the car, put on your favorite song from your favorite carefree time in your life, and rediscover the freedom you once felt. You can redefine your life by living it for yourself. And, while you switch gears and aim for the serenity of the horizon, sport your favorite vintage t-shirt so everyone knows where you are headed.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
