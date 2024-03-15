Tissot debuts new Chronograph for MotoGP anniversary

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tissot revs up the excitement in the world of watches for men with its latest release, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph, marking the 75th anniversary of the legendary MotoGP competition. As the official timekeeper of MotoGP for a quarter-century, Tissot brings forth a timepiece that not only pays homage to this remarkable partnership but also celebrates the adrenaline-fueled legacy of MotoGP.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph: A 75th-anniversary celebration

In a blend of mechanical prowess and aesthetic finesse, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph embodies the spirit of the race track with its dynamic design cues. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this watch is a true reflection of the thrill and passion that define both MotoGP and Tissot watches.

With its distinct palette of blue and red, reminiscent of the racing colors that adorn the tracks, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph catches the eye from the get-go. Drawing inspiration from the world of motorcycle racing, elements like brake discs, handlebar-inspired pushers, and engine cooling fins are seamlessly integrated into the design, adding a touch of authenticity to the timepiece.

An intriguing detail on this Tissot watch catches the eye: the central chronograph seconds hand stands out in a striking red hue, echoing the color of the small hand for running seconds. This departure from the norm, where chronograph hands usually share a uniform finish, could certainly raise eyebrows. Perhaps it was a deliberate decision aimed at ensuring clear visibility of the iconic red “75” commemorating the 75th Anniversary of MotoGP, cleverly integrated into the 30-minute counter.

Technical specifications

But the beauty of the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph goes beyond its aesthetics. Beneath the surface lies a powerhouse of innovation and precision. Powered by a Swiss Tissot automatic movement, this watch ensures accurate timekeeping, even in the midst of high-speed action. With a power reserve of up to 60 hours, it can keep pace with your demanding schedule.

One of the standout features of this timepiece is its semi-transparent dial, offering a glimpse into the intricate mechanisms that drive its functionality. Coupled with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph not only provides clarity but also ensures durability, standing up to the rigors of everyday wear and tear.

Within the timepiece’s intricate design, the inner bezel elegantly slopes to embrace the tachymeter scale, seamlessly merging into the minutes/seconds ring. This ring, adorned with striking trapezoidal metallic hour markers, boasts a commanding presence on the dial. Each marker is infused with Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility. Notably, the narrower ends of these markers, strategically positioned closer to the dial’s center, serve as visual cues, directing attention toward the vital functions housed within the watch’s core.

Functionality meets style with the central 60-second chronograph hand, complemented by 30-minute and 60-second counters and a 12-hour dial. Whether you’re timing laps on the track or keeping track of meetings in the boardroom, this Tissot watch is up to the task.

Buying the Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph

With an understanding of the passion of MotoGP fans, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph comes packaged in a mini helmet, serving as a fitting tribute to those who live and breathe the sport. It’s the perfect accessory for fans who want more than just a watch but a piece of the action.

The Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph retails for $2,095.00, and to celebrate the year, it’s limited to 2,024 pieces. Tissot watches can be bought on the or from select retailers.

