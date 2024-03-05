There’s a huge sale happening on Tissot watches — from $105

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times. A watch is an absolute must-have accessory for any guy. No matter what brand you decide to choose, a watch will immediately elevate your outfit and add a small but strong touch of style. For those looking to add a new luxury watch to their collection, we have a sale for you.

Right now at Jomashop, you can get up to 71% off Tissot watches. There are hundreds of different styles to choose from in various colors and materials. Tissot also recently introduced four incredible new chronograph watches to its lineup. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted styles and find yourself a new accessory.

What you should buy during the Tissot sale

Tissot watches are known for their incredible Swiss-made quality with unique technical innovations and sought-after aesthetics. For those in search of a new chronograph watch, shop the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph for $445, the PRX Chronograph Automatic White Dial for $1,349, the Chronograph Automatic Anthracite Dial for $489, the Supersport Chronograph Quartz Black Dial for $325, the PRC 200 Chronograph Quartz Black Dial for $353 and the PRS 516 Quartz Gray Dial for $344. We think that Tissot is one of the eight men’s watch brands that might topple Rolex, Cartier and Bulova, so now is a great time to purchase one.

If you prefer a metal band, here’s how to remove watch links in five easy steps for a better fit and a few of our favorite options from this sale. Shop the Carson Moon Phase Quartz Silver Dial for $279, the Chemin Des Tourelles Automatic Gray Dial for $599, the T-Gold Automatic Silver Dial for $1,200, the Le Locle Automatic Open Heart Silver Dial for $669 and the Chrono XL Classic Black Dial for $299. Let’s not forget a few leather band options such as the Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicum for $1,150, the Tradition Gents Quartz Silver Dial for $275, the Excellence Silver Dial 18kt Yellow Gold Watch for $2,025 and the Couturier White Dial for $899.

Head to Jomashop right now to get up to 71% off select Tissot men’s watches that will all be a great addition to your everyday and special occasion wardrobe.

