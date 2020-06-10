The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Has there ever been a better time to upgrade your wardrobe for summer than the present? We’re talking, of course, about the just-launched Mr. Porter Spring and Summer 2020 Sale, featuring some of the absolute best deals on menswear from your favorite brands that don’t normally offer up their wares at discounts as high as 50% off. To get you started as you sift through dozens upon dozens of luxury items, here are a few of our favorite picks from the blowout clearance. Shop accordingly, and you’ll find a deal you scarcely thought possible.

Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers (Was $470, 40% Off)

Common Projects sneakers have long been the sneaker of choice for cool guys everywhere, and yet, it’s hard to find them at a great deal price — like this. Say hello to some of the sharpest white leather sneakers on the planet, folks.

Tom Ford Slim-Fit Denim Trucker Jacket (Was $914, 40% Off)

We’ve admired the way Tom Ford has expanded into casual style staples across these past several years, and when the end result is a rugged-yet-refined take on the denim trucker jacket, who are we to argue? We could see this piece working just as well as your favorite blazer when you want to mix things up a bit.

Etro Slim-Fit Linen Suit Jacket (Was $932, 50% Off)

Bold yet classic at the same time, this Etro suit jacket should be your next go-to for an outdoor date night — or any situation that requires you to wear some of the finest tailoring (at a great price, no less).

Saint Laurent Aviator-Style Sunglasses (Was $375, 40% Off)

Beloved by rockers and style icons across the globe, Saint Laurent has come up with one heck of a way to accessorize the brand’s ultra-slim denim — stylish aviator sunglasses, of course.

Mr. P. Double-Faced Knitted Chore Jacket (Was $310, 50% Off)

Not every summer day or evening is going to be sweltering — breezy summer nights call for the right layers, like this easy-to-layer wool and cotton chore jacket.

Rag & Bone Slim-Fit Distressed Denim (Was $240, 40% Off)

We’re big proponents of slim light-wash denim for the summer months, and you’ll hardly find a more premium pair than these expertly distressed jeans from the denim masters at Rag & Bone.

