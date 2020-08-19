  1. Outdoors

Luke Bryan’s Amazon Store Is Filled With Some of the Best Outdoor Essentials

Country music and the great outdoors go hand in hand. Case in point: This week, Amazon Sports announced Luke Bryan as its Fall 2020 Sportsman with a curated store for outdoor essentials. The partnership between the tech juggernaut and the country singer is a perfect match. After all, Bryan is a seasoned outdoor enthusiast, and knows the best gear and clothes to make hunting, camping, and fishing more enjoyable.

I grew up spending time outdoors and now I’m able to create new memories with my boys,” the 44-year-old artist said in a press release. “We get to spend quality time together without any distractions.”

The shop is highly curated with safety-first gear recommendations Bryan swears by. Teaming up with Amazon makes this camping apparel, fishing, and hunting gear and campfire tools easily accessible to all, especially in our COVID-19 era. Some of his favorite items include an Igloo Cooler that also serves as a seat and dry storage area, Caldwell E-Max Pro Hearing Protection headphones, and Vortex Diamondback Binoculars. Bryan also includes items that were sentimental to him growing up, like a Coleman Cold Weather Sleeping Bag.

Growing up in southern Georgia, hunting and fishing was a huge part of his culture. It was a sport that gave him more than just dinner. Bryan remembers being out on the water with his dad, brother, and close friends learning patience and receiving advice from the people he loved.

“It was almost like fishing was secondary,” he says. This newly launched storefront inspires a better outdoor experience for all, whether you’re a seasoned hunter or a first-time camper.

He recommends shoppers to pick the gear that keeps them protected through an all-weather situation. “When you’re outdoors, you always have to be prepared. Amazon has everything you need for a perfect summer day for hunting and fishing to items you need to keep you warm in the rain and cold” he says.

The Luke Bryan shop of outdoor items is an edit of the wide array of products and brands you might normally get overwhelmed by at the store. The items are tried and true, so you can rely on them without putting in hours of research. Decision fatigue is real and hopefully this shop will better your shopping experience so that, like Bryan, you can focus on making wonderful memories with the ones you love in the great outdoors.

