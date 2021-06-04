The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Father’s Day approaches and a solid fishing gift is an ever-reliable route. But where to begin amid an outdoor sport that’s known for its multitude of gear, from poles and reels to outerwear and gadgetry?

Fortunately, we know the drill when it comes to fishing. A good outing involves everything from a trusty cooler to keep your cold ones cold to shades to see through the glare of the water and a good old fashioned book or two on hanging out in the water.

It doesn’t matter if your pa fly-fishes for trout, throws night crawlers with a spinning reel for bass, or just wets a line on vacation, these gifts are great for any kind of angler.

Vintage Creel

Some fishing items are forever. Such is the case with the creel, the fashionable way to carry home your catch. It’s essentially a wicker messenger bag and a fine accent to your dad’s fishing ensemble.

Leader Straightener

Simple gifts can make for great gifts. A leader straightener is a must for a fly-fisherman, doing exactly what its name suggests and allowing for better presentation and casting (and fish) on the water.

Multi-Tool Metal Wallet

Why have several tools when one small one can do it all, and function as a wallet? The Lever Toolcard Pro is multi-functional, able to measure, hold your ID and credit cards, and even crack a beer or help tie a complicated fishing knot.

A River Runs Through It

Fishing tales don’t get much better than this. And while we adore the Brad Pitt movie, the Norman Maclean book is even better. It’ll have dad planning your next trout outing to the rugged streams and rivers of western Montana, where it all takes place.

BioLite Headlamp

When the fish are feeding, it doesn’t matter what time your clock says. Make sure your dad is prepared with a proper headlamp, like this one from BioLite. He’ll be able to select flues and lures during twilight or hop on the river-bound trail before sunup, making sure he’s the first one on the water.

Filson Cloth Packer Hat

Buy a Filson product and you’ve got yourself a lifelong companion. This timeless hat looks good, keeps the weather at bay, and serves as a great spot for storing some of your favorite lures or flies.

Fly Tying Kit

One of the most satisfying feelings in catching a fish on a fly that you tied. Give that gift to dad with this fly-tying kit, a perfect intro to what will likely become one of his favorite new hobbies.

The Feather Thief

Another great tale within the realm of fishing, The Feather Thief deals in unlikely heists for rare bird feathers used by salmon fisherman. It feels like a tall tale but it’s entirely true.

Polarized Glasses

No fishing trip should be stained by lack of visibility. These stylish sunglasses will cut through the glare and allow you to spot fish, or at least watch your fly as it rifts down a riffle. Plus, the added eye protection is always a good idea, especially considering that dad is throwing a hooked object back and forth through the air.

Igloo Mission Cooler

Whether it’s to keep beer cold, lunch fresh, or to pack home your trophy fish on ice, a cooler is a must. It’s the perfect size for the back of your car as you and dad hit the lake for the weekend.

NRS Boater’s Gloves

Even when the air is warm the water often isn’t. Functional hands are key where fishing is concerned and these gloves ensure that.

