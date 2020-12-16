If you’ve ever gone camping before, you know how important a headlamp is. Once the sun sets and your primary light source is gone, things like setting up a tent or cooking outside become near impossible without a headlamp guiding your way. Even if you’re not camping, if you’re doing any activity like hiking, climbing, or trail running after dark, good visibility is downright essential. If you get turned around the trail or the route takes longer than you anticipated, a headlamp helps you get there faster while keeping your hands free. Sure, the light from your phone will do in a pinch, but it also drains your battery faster, which won’t help you at all if it dies and you’re really stuck.

Camping and adventure enthusiasts have plenty of opinions when it comes to headlamps, seeing as they’re such an essential piece of equipment. With this in mind, we’ve scoured the internet and created a master list of all the best headlamps for every type of outdoorsman (or outdoorswomen). Once you find the perfect headlamp for you, you’ll be surprised at how much use you really get out of it. From action sports to nighttime photography to goofing around in the woods with friends, our top headlamp picks have all the essential features for safety, security, and good times in the great outdoors.

All-around favorite: BioLite Headlamp 200

BioLite is a relatively new player in the headlamp marketplace, but the brand has been quick to dominate the arena. The new, lighter version of BioLite’s original Headlamp 300 is a major upgrade, boasting a weight loss of nearly an ounce as well as a USB recharge port, versatile lighting modes including Flood, Spot, and Strobe, and an output of up to 200 lumens. The press-button system makes it easy to cycle through the lamp’s various light strengths. The best thing about this headlamp, and what makes it our top choice, is the breakthrough 3D SlimFit technology. Unlike other models, the electronics on the BioLite 200 are integrated directly into the performance fabric band for a comfortable fit that sits flush to your head. No more front-loaded weight means no more bouncing, slipping, or constant readjustment.

Specs: 200 lumens, 40-hour standard burn time, 50m visibility distance, 50g weight

Best for high-powered illumination: Lupine Betty RX Headlamp

If you’re ever in an emergency where you need to help land a plane, the Lupine Betty RX Headlamp can help. Considering the unlikelihood of such a situation, this headlamp is also useful on spelunking trips, midnight photography expeditions, or even just a late-night bike commute. The Betty offers a whooping 5,000 lumens, which will light up a football field from post to post and extend about as wide as the field as well. Precision-milled in Germany from a single piece of lightweight, high-quality aluminum, Betty is waterproof, durable, and relatively compact. It’s designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, the wear-and-tear of rough terrain, and impact up to 2 meters.

All that light power comes at a cost:T he exterior battery makes this headlamp a bit clunky and heavy to wear, but one look at the sweeping night-time vistas this high-powered headlamp provides and you’ll barely notice the extra weight.

Specs: 30 to 5,000 lumens, up to 310 hours of burn time, 610g weight

Best adjustability: Coast HL8R Rechargeable Pure Beam Focusing Headlamp

If you want something versatile, this headlamp from Coast is the one for you. It features a hinged, tilting head to let you adjust the direction of the light beam, which can operate at full light, medium light, and low light with push of a button. The Coast HL8R’s Twist Focus system lets you dial in the shape of light you need by simply rotating the lamp head. It can run up to 62 hours on low, and charging is a breeze with a separate, detachable battery that you can juice up while still using the headlamp’s light-powering abilities. Shift between a super-wide flood mode to illuminate a vast area with edge-to-edge visibility or targeted spot mode to light up a target.

Specs: 50 to 800 lumens, 62-hour standard burn time, 214m visibility distance, 349g weight

Best for active sports: Knog Bandicoot Headlamp

Most headlamps are not designed to withstand strenuous action sports, with this one from Aussie outdoor brand Knog standing out as a clear exception. The secret is in the silicone, which (among other benefits) is waterproof, helping the headlamp adhere to your skin even when you’re dripping sweat. Four pre-programmed light modes (Spot, Ambient, Red Night LED, and Reading) are placed side by side in four separate LEDs, so no need to cycle through multiple settings to get the light you want. While not as bright as other headlamps on this list, the snug fit, low weight, and affordable cost makes this a great option for most active outdoor activities.

Specs: 6 to 100 lumens, 28-hour standard burn time, 40m visibility distance, 60g weight

Best lightweight headlamp: Petzl Bindi Headlamp

Small but mighty perfectly describes this lightweight headlamp from Petzl. Weighing in at just 35 grams, you might just forget you’re wearing the Bindi. It’s also IPX4 water-resistant, USB rechargeable, and boasts a two-lock function that guards against unintentional turn-ons in your gear bag. The adjustable cord makes it easy to wear, and with three different white light modes ranging from 5 to 200 lumens, plus a 1-lumen red light option, you’ll always have the right lighting for whatever situation you’re in.

Specs: 5 to 200 lumens, 50-hour standard burn time, 36m visibility distance, 35g weight

Best for relaxing: UCO Beta Headlamp

Sometimes you need a high-powered headlamp, you just need something to light your way as you go from campfire to cooler. The 200 lumens on this UCO Beta Headlamp are just bright enough to help you make a decent campfire meal or light up your car’s underbelly. Simply designed with an independently articulating lens, a battery-powered bulb, and a press-button three-setting cycle, this headlamp is functional and fashionable with a real wood inlay on the lamp and four graphic straps.

Specs: 200 lumens, 70-hour standard burn time, 229-ft visibility distance, 51g weight

Best for tactical use: Eagle Voyager RAPTOR Headlamp

This super bright headlamp features patent-pending NearVIEW technology to provide a 120-degree view, making it a great choice for close distance activities. With over 1,000 lumens, this high-powered headlamp enables you to see up to 100 yards away in the pitch dark without blinding fellow campers, friends, or neighbors. The lithium-ion rechargeable batteries provide long-lasting and energy-efficient illumination for up to 200,000 hours – you read that right. If you’re looking for something powerful to use at work and outdoors, this headlamp is the one.

Specs: 1198 lumens, 200,000-hour standard burn time, 100-yd visibility distance, 122g weight

Best for extreme weather: Fenix HM50R Rechargeable Headlamp

If you’re into mountaineering or alpine climbing, this headlamp is made for you. It has a large button on the side of the head, which makes it easy to press even if you’re wearing gloves. This model comes with a rechargeable battery but also works with CR123A, which perform well even in freezing temps. It’s waterproof up to 2 meters and features four brightness levels, the highest of which reaches 500 lumens. Great for backpacking, this lightweight but powerful 79-gram headlamp is tough enough to withstand crazy cold temperatures, water, dust, and many other adventures.

Specs: 500 lumens, 128-hour standard burn time, 80m visibility distance, 79g weight

Best simple design: Petzl Actik Core Headlamp

Not everyone enjoys all the bells and whistles available today. For those who dislike having to remember patterns to cycle through functions, The Petzl Actik is a straightforward headlamp that’s bright, rechargeable, and user-friendly, and really, what else do you need? Clocking in at a max of 450 lumens and weighing only 79 grams, the Actik core doesn’t dim as the battery depletes and it emits a quality beam that’s a combination of spot and floodlight. It’s comfortable to wear, trustworthy on a long weekend camping trip, and an all-around solid yet simple headlamp to light up the night.

Specs: 450 lumens, 130-hour standard burn time, 90m visibility distance, 79g weight

