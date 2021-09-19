The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Even among hardcore outdoor gear lovers, socks are hardly a sexy topic. But, good socks are essential for just about every type of adventure. That’s doubly true for hiking. With the fall season and cooler weather around the corner, it’s time to leave the everyday dress socks at home and start shopping for thicker midweight foot coverings. We’ve done the legwork for you to round up the best hiking socks for men in 2021.

Swiftwick Pursuit Hike Six Socks

Merino wool is a miracle fabric. It’s hands-down the best material for hiking gear. Case in point: Swiftwick’s Pursuit Hike Medium Weight socks. This latest release from Swiftwick blends Merino wool (69%) with nylon, olefin, and spandex for added durability and quick wickability. Plus, they’re just stretchy enough to be comfortable on everything from day hikes to extended backcountry treks.

Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks

As the name implies, Darn Tough enjoys a reputation among avid hikers for its rock-solid reliability. The brand has field-tested its flagship foot coverings on the Vermont Trail, one of the most demanding long-distance hiking trails in the U.S. The Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks are thick, well-cushioned, and stretchy in all the right places.

Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks

Injinji’s Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks are purpose-built for running over uneven terrain. The unique design cradles individual toes for a versatile, protective fit that works in any shoe. The no-show height hits just above the ankle, making them perfect for trail running. Medium cushioning provides adequate warmth and protection in both fall and spring.

Sockwell Circulator Compression Socks

More hikers are turning to compression socks. Many believe they’re superior to ordinary hiking socks, especially for peak-bagging and longer days on the trail. Sockwell’s Circulator Compression Socks are designed for increased circulation, better lower leg support, and faster recovery times at the end of the day.

Smartwool Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Socks

Smartwool has become synonymous with world-class Merino apparel, including some of the best men’s socks. Its Run Cold Weather Mid Crew Socks are designed for hiking and running in late fall, even early winter. These Merino wool socks dry fast, won’t stink, and last forever. We also appreciate Smartwool’s Virtual Seamless toe construction for added comfort and blister prevention.

Wrightsock Endurance Crew Socks

For those with blister-prone feet, Wrightstock devised a unique solution. Its dual-layer socks feature an ultra-thin liner that prevents bunching, absorbs friction, and wicks away moisture, and an outer layer with just the right amount of cushioning and protection for late summer and early fall trail days.

Farm to Feet Damascus Lightweight Crew Merino Wool Socks

Farm to Feet’s Damascus Lightweight Crew Merino Wool Socks are among the most versatile men’s hiking socks available. The Merino wool construction ensures they’re comfortable for all but the hottest trail days. The calf-height design works equally well with hiking boots and ankle-height shoes. Plus, they’re comfortable, breathable, and quick-drying — all for around $20.

Thorlos Hiking Moderate Cushion Crew Socks

Thorlos Hiking Moderate Cushion Crew socks are versatile enough for almost any outdoor adventure, from hiking to canyoneering to trail running. The unique construction blends the comfort, durability, and quick-wicking properties of PrimaLoft Merino wool with the odor-resistant, anti-fungal benefits of CuTEC copper yarns.

REI Co-op COOLMAX EcoMade Midweight Hiking Crew Socks

REI Co-op makes some of the best mid-range outdoor gear. Its Coolmax EcoMade Midweight Hiking Crew Socks are no exception, as they’re breathable, affordable, and well-cushioned for year-round adventures. Plus, the eco-friendly construction relies on yarn made from recycled water bottles.

Balega Hidden Comfort Socks

For fall runners who value cushioning and performance over warmth, Balega’s Hidden Comfort Socks are among the best. These no-show socks feature a minimalist design with the perfect amount of protective cushioning in all the right places, including the tops of the toes. Seamless toes also ensure blister-free all-day wear.

Wigwam Hiking Outdoor Sock

Wigwam’s Hiking Outdoor Socks are ideal for hiking in any weather. The synthetic materials deliver extreme durability, dry fast, and are comfortable over almost any terrain. Where these hiking socks excel, however, are in wet weather when the mostly plastic fabrics shed water faster than their traditional natural alternatives.

