It’s said that “practice doesn’t make perfect — perfect practice makes perfect.” The same might be said about the gear you need to wear hiking. Not just any old equipment will do, so preparing the right way is half the battle. To get out there with form and function in mind this fall, and before the end of summer, you need gear that passes muster and allows you to be ready for anything (including a socially distanced beer back in town).

To us, that means the essentials: Great hiking boots, durable stretch pants, a ready-for-anything anorak. But it also means trail-ready accessories, from a tough watch that doesn’t crack under pressure to the hat you’re wearing to shield your face from Mother Nature. Wondering what to wear hiking doesn’t have to be exhausting or frustrating — start your search for the best hiking gear here, then enjoy your time off the grid.

Ball and Buck Active Anora

The wild winds of the great outdoors can shift at any time, hence the need for a tough yet flexible jacket that’s designed to move with you (not slow you down). Nylon taslan fabric makes up the body of this durable anorak, which features a large front storage pocket and additional chest and side pockets, plus a hood for when it gets really bad out there.

Topo Designs Lightweight Mountain Shirt

The fittingly named Mountain Shirt from Topo Designs is an ideal layer for your next hike, made with lightweight cotton and featuring two front-button chest pockets for your everyday carry essentials on the trail and beyond.

Odlo Unity Kinship Midlayer Top

Merino wool and polyester team up to regulate your temperature and absorb moisture on the trail, and it helps that Odlo has a long legacy of making some of the best merino knits out there.

Western Rise Evolution Pants

The right pants are incredibly critical when it comes to planning out what to wear on a hike, and Western Rise has cracked the code with nylon Supplex fabric that takes traditional nylon and amplifies it through an innovative weaving process that makes these pants even more durable. Plus, they’re plenty stylish for enjoying a beer back in town, too.

Northside Boots Apex Waterproof Hiking Leather Boots

Yes, that’s right. These hiking boots are under $80, yet they deliver in every crucial area, from a durable full-grain leather upper to the multi-directional rubber outsole for plenty of traction on the trail.

Darn Tough Heady Stripe Micro Crew Socks

Made to wick away moisture and last through hiking excursions aplenty, these tough socks (it’s right in the name, after all) are going to be a comfortable essential — no matter how far off trail you go.

Luminox USA Master Carbon Seal Watch

When you really get down to it, the watch you wear hiking should be every bit as tough and rugged as the rest of your gear. Luminox has you taken care of with this handsome-yet-durable watch, made with an innovative metal case that’s six times lighter than steel.

Tilley Wanderer Hat

Last but not least, keep the sun off your face in style with this functional washed cotton duck fabric hat, practically constructed for all your end-of-summer and fall adventures.

