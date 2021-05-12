19 Best Travel Pants for Hiking, Exploring, and Everything in Between

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When striking out for your next great American road trip or navigating the seemingly endless airport terminals on your next adventure — post-COVID Hawaii trip? — it’s important to be dressed in versatile apparel.

And while our resumes may reveal we’re professional pant-testers, your go-to pants will always come down to preference. Below may be our most comprehensive roundup of travel pants ever — so do some simple scrolling, see which one ruffles your feathers, then go and snag the pair that aligns with your measurements. Enjoy.

Rhone Commuter Slim Pant

This slim-fit option made from luxurious stretch fabric is perfect for travel or as your daily office attire. The pants feature a multitude of pockets, including a media pocket and a security pocket inside the right-back.

Nike NRG ACG Smith Summit Cargo Pant

Across the board, Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) is made to handle any environment. These cargo pants speak to that commitment, as they offer ample pocket space, a secure hiking belt, and zippered panels that can be detached, thus turning them into a pair of cargo shorts.

Five Ten Felsblock Pant

Climbing pants by nature, these Felsblock pants by Five Ten offer traditional waist locks and elastic leg openings to make sure they stay fitted to the body no matter how many different angles you move in. They’re made with a lightweight cotton blend that offers breathability for those warmer days.

Salomon Wayfarer Tapered

On top of making some of the best hiking shoes out there, Salomon also creates a great travel pant. Wayfarer comes in a modern tapered look and sports several athletic features. Think a wide belt loop for all types of belts, deeper pockets made to fit your entire hand in, and a pre-formed knee articulation to ensure unrestricted movement when on the move.

Arc’teryx Lefroy Pant

Trim-fitting and in a sleek ladon blue colorway, Arc’teryx makes sure these pants look as good as they feel. Lefroy’s are made of hybrid nylon and elastane materials to ensure premium stretch and a quick-drying response. If you feel like you ever want to casually summit a mountain, then these are for you.

Roark Layover 2.0 Travel Pant

Made in mind for the traveler who prioritizes comfort, these Roark pants come with a drawstring cord and straight-leg cut to make sure your next flight is as unrestricted as possible. They also offer added pockets for functionality and ventilation panels on the back for breathability.

Vuori Ripstop Traveler

Vuori’s Ripstop Traveler is a pair of pants that wears many hats. From climbing to hiking to waiting in line for TSA to pat you down, they offer everything you need in a relaxed-fit travel pant. And to ensure durability, their cotton ripstop fabric is coated in Teflon to add strength and stain resistance.

Marine Layer Saturday Pant

For those who want a more casual travel pant, Marine Layer offers a lightweight cotton canvas pant that resembles a tapered pair of chinos. They’re garment-dyed to give them a tasteful vintage look and an added level of softness. Oh, and they have a forever-comfortable drawstring waistband.

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex

For the adventurer who prioritizes durability, Carhartt’s Rugged Flex pants make sure you can trudge through any terrain. Double knee’d, utility pockets, and reinforced kick panels — you won’t find a travel pant loaded with so many features anywhere else.

Duluth Standard 5-Pocket Pants

Duluth is known for its comfortable work pants, and we stand behind that belief. They come with deep pockets, reinforced cuffs, and a Hidden Crotch Gusset — they take unrestricted movement to the max.

Columbia Rapid River Pant

Columbia is an expert at creating affordable, dependable, and UV-protected garments. These Rapid River pants are athletic fitting and come in a wide array of colors. They’re the only travel pants we recommend buying two pairs of.

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Tech Pant

Leave it to J.Crew to cover you on a trusted khaki-colored tech pant. The 484’s give great ease of movement and a cooling feel. And if you’re dressing up for your excursions, they’ve got an added silicone shirt gripper on the inner waist to help hold your button-ups in place.

Patagonia Skyline Traveler Pant

Patagonia’s Skyline pants are a choice for long-distance travel. They’re made with recycled nylon, polyester, and spandex, offering top-tier ease of movement when shifting around in your seat on the plane. Lest we forget the drawstring waistband and tapered cut — comfortable, but not too comfortable that they lose style points.

Threads 4 Thought Commuter Pant

Another solid commuter pant, Threads 4 Thought pushes premium stretch fabrics in stylish pant silhouettes. They come in multiple colors and look good performing a variety of different activities — biking, golfing, climbing, you name it.

Stio Pinedale Pant

An extremely versatile and technical pant, the Pinedale’s softshell design is ideal for whatever adventure or lifestyle event comes your way. Designed for active pursuits, the pant is equally adept for daily use, and the fabric is Bluesign-approved.

Bluffworks Ascender Chino

These adventure-ready pants are a one-and-done choice for all pursuits. Made from 100% polyester, these soft, wrinkle-resistant chinos come in regular and tailored fits. There are 10 total pockets, including two phone pockets, three anti-theft hidden zippered pockets, and a secret money pouch.

Ortovox Engadin Pants

Blending a sustainably sourced organic cotton and synthetic outer shell with a cotton and merino wool lining, the Engadin is designed to ensure durability and comfort. Rounding out the list of features include adjustable ankle cuffs, anatomically-shaped knee regions, and an assortment of pockets. You’ll be trail-ready at a moment’s notice.

Kitsbow Haskell Pant

Designed by a cycling apparel company, the Haskell pants are made of durable, woven nylon and feature a tailored fit for a do-anything, go-anywhere pant. Many of the features that make this pant ideal for cycling also make them the perfect go-to pant from travel to trail. And just in case you happen to need to pedal home after an evening on the town, the subtle reflective taping across the back of the pant (and the reflective detailing on the belt loops) will aid in visibility.

Mountain Khakis Cruiser II Pant

This recently revised staple to the Mountain Khaki line underwent a slight tapering of the knee and leg opening for an enhanced slimming effect. This classic fit pant is made of quick-drying, stretchy, and moisture-wicking nylon and spandex for just the right amount of stretch. The adjustable snaps on the heel cuffs allow for tapering farther from the knee down or reducing drag on the trail.

