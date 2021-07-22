The Best Hydration Packs To Crush Your Trail Thirst With

Serious adventures require serious hydration. If you spend any time running or hiking outdoors, it’s time to get a real hydration pack. Whether it’s a 3-mile day hike loop or a 13-mile out-and-back trek, hydration packs eliminate the baggage and fuss of holding water bottles, gear, and snacks (or a shot of whiskey to enjoy at the end). These are the best hydration packs for crushing your trail thirst and hauling your essentials, too.

Nathan Pinnacle 12L Hydration Vest

Hard-charging minimalist adventurers like trail runners appreciate going as light as possible. Nathan’s new Pinnacle 12L is a hydration vest that strips down the traditional hydration pack to its barest form. It weighs just 0.68 pounds but is capable of 12 liters of gear. With 13 exterior pockets — including clever kangaroo pockets, water-resistant pockets, and even vertical pockets for larger items like trekking poles — you’ll have no trouble keeping it all organized, too. The included 1.6-liter hourglass bladder is enough to keep you hydrated on shorter trail days.

Osprey Syncro 12 Hydration Pack

We’ve long been fans of Osprey, due in large part to their excellent outdoor backpacks. Turns out they make some great hydration packs, too. The Osprey Syncro 12 is purpose-built for intense mountain biking with a 12-liter storage capacity, a 2.5-liter water reservoir, and a dedicated bike helmet for readily transporting your dome protection. There’s also plenty of pockets, including a scratch-free slash pocket for your sunglasses or phone. Plus, the integrated rain cover ensures your gear stays dry when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack

For overpackers, there’s the Gregory Nano 18 H20 Hydration Pack. With an 18-liter storage capacity, it’s the second-largest option on this list, making it ideal for impromptu day hikes, beach days, or busy weekends in the outdoors. The included 3D Hydro reservoir dries fast and, at 3 liters, is the largest on this list, too. We love the straightforward, functional design that eschews the overengineering baked into more expensive hydration packs — especially because that simplicity translates to a sweet below-$70 price tag.

REI Co-op Trail Hydro 20-Liter Hydration Pack

You can always count on REI’s in-house brand for quality, affordable outdoor gear. The Trail Hydro 20L works as a pared-down daypack or a larger hydration pack — your call. The clever design allows for stashing a full, 2-liter water reservoir, even when the pack is overstuffed with gear. Even fully loaded, the sternum strap, removable hipbelt, and padded shoulder straps ensure it’s comfortable, no matter how long you plan on exploring the backcountry. It’s all made with lightweight, abrasion-resistant, BPA- and PVC-free thermoplastic urethane, so it’ll likely outlive you.

CamelBak Octane 18-Liter Hydration Pack

Among outdoor adventurers, CamelBak is synonymous with “on-the-go hydration.” With an 18-liter capacity, the brand’s Octane 18L strikes a good balance of daypack and hydration pack. The interior is a sizable, wide-mouthed pouch that makes it easy to stuff snacks, first aid items, and extra layers into for quick trail runs. Plus, multiple internal and external pockets (including a dedicated phone pocket) ensure it’s easy to wrangle and access your smallest essentials along the way. The tight fit is a trade-off — it minimizes bounce while on the go, but that comes at the expense of limited breathability.

Thule Vital 6-Liter Hydration Pack

For minimalist packers and shorter trail days, Thule’s Vital 6L is a streamlined hydration pack that’s only as big as it needs to be. The 6-liter capacity forces you to pack light, while the 2.5-liter Hydrapak reservoir carries enough water for two- to five-hour adventures. The lightweight, ventilated construction features a lower center of gravity for better weight distribution. We especially love the magnetic ReTrakt hose return system, which delivers hands-free hydration. Trail runners looking to seriously pare down can even opt for the half-size Vital 3L Hydration Pack.

Ultimate Direction Mountain Vest 5.0 Hydration Vest

The latest iteration of Ultimate Direction’s beloved hydration vest, the Mountain Vest 5.0, features storage arrangements on the front pockets that allow better access to all your on-the-go essentials, plus a large compartment that fits oversized items, like a down jacket (you won’t find that on many hydration vests). A dedicated smartphone pocket and double loops for ice axes or trekking poles are nice touches, too. It’s hard to put a finger on the true magic of the Mountain 5.0. It could be Ultimate Directions’ blend of mesh, 20D nylon fabric, and 4-way stretch Nylon/elastane, or the Goldilocks design that fits exactly enough gear. No matter what, it will help you go longer and farther.

