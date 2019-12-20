The name is a little misleading as joggers aren’t the pant of choice when you’re heading out on run, but with a cinched waist and cuffs, the joggers certainly prompt a sense style that needs your attention. The joggers are comfortable and have the fit of your favorite sweats, and are certainly acceptable out in the public eye. Matched with a pair of Vans or Converse hightops, the jogger is a pant that transcends from a casual stroll to a night out. Think of all the greatness of a sweatpant with the appearance that will land you a date with Kelly Kapowski.

Orage Iron Cross Pant

A combination of cotton-twill, polyester, and spandex make the Orage Iron Cross Pant optimal for travel and adventure. The Iron Cross Pant isn’t your standard jogger — it has sleek hidden hand pockets, front and rear, combined with two thigh-height cargo pockets and belt loops to keep your pants above the waistline. It’s are a great pant when you know the morning has some bouldering and the afternoon is boilermakers at happy hour.

Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger

Dedicated to comfort and never compromising style, the Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers are just that. A highly breathable blend of nylon and spandex lay the groundwork for a faux front fly, front and back zippered pockets, and an internal drawstring to keeps things on the formal side. The ADED Joggers will excel from the nine-to-five and well beyond to the point you may even hear “last call” before you the day is done.

Vuori Transit Jogger

A little bit of everything sewn into a single pair of pants is what you should expect from the Vuori Transit Jogger. The combination of polyester and elastane provides just the right amount of give and take, while the signature drawcord, zippered pockets, and elastic cuffs add to the Vuori Transit Jogger’s versatility. Out on the town, strolling around the block or lounging at home, the Vuori Transit Jogger is truly exceptional.

Lululemon Refract Jogger

You don’t have to yoga to Lululemon and the Refract Jogger gives all the more reason to strut your stuff through life’s daily adventures. The nylon and elastane blend matched with a secured rear zipper pocket, and elastic waistband ensure that when you’ve got the Refract Joggers on, it’s all business — comfortable business. The spacer fabric adds the finishing touch to the Refract Joggers with a soft and surprisingly structured feel.

Elwood Clothing Chino Jogger

Tapering down to the elastic cuff, the Elwood Clothing Chino Jogger is as much for play as it is the office. The belt loops, zipper fly, and button closure add a bit more sophistication to these joggers than others, while the 100% cotton fabric keeps them well within the jogger family. The Chino Joggers are finished with welted back pockets and just enough bad boy persona to perfectly offset a blazer top.

Scotch and Soda Nylon Joggers

Nylon on the outside, mesh on the inside, just like a pairing of Scotch and Soda intended. These Nylon Joggers have an elastic waistband and ankle cuffs, with a single back pocket to offset the rubber logo upfront. And when the time comes to play, on and off the field, the Scotch and Soda Nylon Joggers await a tug on the drawstring indicating fun is on the way.

Mack Weldon Radius Pant

Water-, wind-, and stain-resistant — wait, stain-resistant? Yes, please. The Mack Weldon Radius Pant is composed of all things dedicated to walking among the boujee and a bike commute across town. The stealth zip pockets and performance stretch make the Radius Pant great for when life speeds up and for when the 3 p.m. board meeting quickly turns into drinks with clients, on their tab of course. No matter what day of the week it is, the Radius Pant is both formal and casual.

BauBax Twill Joggers

A blend of bamboo and merino wool elevates the BauBax Twill Joggers to a whole other level. These Twill Joggers come stock with features ranging from odor control, quick-dry fabrics, temperature regulation, and resistance to water and stains, and that’s just to name a few. And with five pockets to disperse your EDC, there is really no telling what these BauBax joggers can’t handle.

Editors' Recommendations