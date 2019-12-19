The Best Hoodies for Men to Rock Right Now

Out of the closet, pulled from the drawer, or picked from the “floordrobe,” the hoodie is — or should be — one of the more versatile jackets you can own. Fabrics, colors, fit, drawstring, and zippers all play a role in the appearance of the coveted top, but in the end, it’s a performance and comfort piece for any day of the week. The hoodie can be worn lounging around the house, on 3rd and 10 in the park, running around town doing errands, and even out on a casual date. Wear it with a blazer, your favorite jeans, pajamas, or shorts — it really doesn’t matter because the hoodie is as close to the one item, do-it-all top you can own.

Faherty Blanket Hoodie

A super-soft hoodie that breathes without losing heat and is as much at home by the campfire as it is on the couch, the Faherty Brand Blanket Hoodie welcomes relaxation. With a kangaroo pocket, real horn buttons, and proceeds going back to the Spirit Horse Nation and Lakota Way Healing Center, there really is no reason not to rock this hoodie.

Relwen Superfleece Hoodie

Don’t like jackets much, but prefer a hoodie even in the worst inclement weather? The Relwen Superfleece Hoodie makes life on the wild side very plausible. It features a knit sherpa lining and a cotton face. Combined with a three-snap closure, this hoodie proves to be a true staple to your garment collection.

The Territory Ahead Over-and-Under Quilted Henley Hoodie

Put the lime in the coconut and three coconut buttons on the Over-and-Under Quilted Henley Hoodie. With the option to be worn under your favorite denim or over a ragged tee, this Territory Ahead hoodie is built on the premise of maintaining warmth while transitioning from the couch to the paddle tennis court with ease. A classic heathered look adds a little flair to the otherwise mundane proponent of a standard hoodie. At the end of the day, the Over-and-Under Quilted Henley Hoodie may be joining you under the covers.

L.L.Bean Lakewashed Rugby Hoodie

At some point during your dynamic existence on Earth, you’ve probably rocked a rugby shirt. Now, you can do so with the addition of a hood. The L.L.Bean Lakewashed Rugby Hoodie will simplify your everyday attire. The rubber buttons and rugged cotton and are ready for the fiercest of scrums while the chambray-lined interior is like nestling up to your blanky from the early years. It’s lightweight, can be worn nearly all year long, and is certainly suited for a try.

Bonobos Brushed Fleece Popover Hoodie

No drawstring, no kangaroo pouch, and a rolled hem help define the Bonobos Brushed Fleece Popover Hoodie as fashionable. The super-soft lightweight fleece exudes comfort while the no-frills appearance is ideal for just about any occasion. Grab it when you’re in a hurry or pair with some boardshorts — the Brushed Fleece Popover Hoodie enjoys social interaction.

Free Nature Polar Fleece Anorak Hoodie

Sometimes you need a little ’80s color pop to set your outfit off and the Free Nature Polar Fleece Anorak Hoodie is color-blocking in anticipation. With a half-zipper closure, welt kangaroo hand pockets, and a zippered belly pocket, this is a hoodie that hopes you’ve been building your EDC. The colors are loud, the fabric is soft, and, above all else, the Anorak Hoodie is never misunderstood.

HippyTree Lompoc Hoody

The striped french terry hood, shoulder yokes, and sleeves matched with a full zip and fleece lining make the Lompoc Hoody ideal. This hoddie is optimal to check the surf at dawn, grab a latte when the break settles, and enjoy a lazy Sunday. The full zip makes for easy on-and-off and dueling hand pockets are as functional as they are stylish. Grab the Lompoc Hoody when the day’s adventure is not entirely planned.

Marmot Galen Pullover Hoodie Sweater

Whether you’re gearing up for an adventure or settling into après, the Marmot Galen Pullover Hoodie Sweater comfortably accepts all challenges. The diamond-quilted polyester and wool fabric blend naturally insulates, and if by chance you find yourself in damp conditions, this hoodie dries quickly. And with a kangaroo pocket and higher neckline, Galen Hoodie will also be your favorite pullover and sweater.

