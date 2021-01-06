The 11 Best Wool Coats for Men in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’re in the thick of winter, and as temperatures continue to drop it’s essential your wardrobe is ready for the cold as well. Aside from the few warm days scattered throughout the season (thanks to global warming), it’s safe to say it’s time to switch out your lightweight jackets for heavier coats. Perfect for transitioning into colder weather, wool coats have been a staple in men’s wardrobes for decades. Coming in a wide variety of silhouettes and textures, there are several best wool coats for men options out there from our favorite menswear brands.

Related Guides

There’s no question these timeless cold-weather staples are essential for winter dressing. Below we rounded up some of the best men’s wool coats that’ll keep you warm and stylish this season.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Double-Faced Single Breasted Coat

Yes, you can still get your hands on the Uniqlo x JW Anderson collab … for now. If you’re looking to get one of the best wool coats for men on a budget, look no further.

ALEX MILL Black Watch Plaid Recycled Wool Blend Chore Jacket

Not only will you look great in this wool jacket but you’ll feel great knowing it’s made from 100% recycled wool.

Gianni Feraud Longline Belted Wool Blend Coat

Camel is a great winter option for those who want to steer away from black but still keep to tones that can be worn with pretty much anything.

Scotch & Soda Classic wool-blend single-breasted overcoat

This overcoat is a classic look for winter, this version by Scotch & Soda offers a fitted modern.

Mango Structured Wool Tailored coat

This structured coat is perfect for layering over a suit or sweater for an effortless look.

COS Textured Wool Oversized Coat

For those of us who wished to go out with their blanket wrapped around them — now you can, kind of. This oversized coat will have you feel just that every time you leave the house.

NANUSHKA Navy & Black Wool Timo Coat

This long trench coat deserves a place in your closet. Adding subtle modern notes with black and navy color blocking, Nanushka achieves winter dressing for the modern man.

JACQUEMUS Le Caban Peacoat

Some of our favorite online retailers are offering some of their best sales yet at the end of the year. This Jacquemus coat offers crisp seams and deep attention to detail, making this peacoat a must-have for winter.

Saturdays Morgan Top Coat Black

Versatile to fit with any look whether it’s casual or formal, this topcoat definitely makes the cut for one of the best men’s wool coats.

Coach Wool Top Coat

Finished with leather detailing, this coat is the definition of polished winter fashion.

Victor Li Double Breasted Coat Stripe

This coat gives a modern twist with color blocking panels to a classic sophisticated silhouette, making it one of the best wool coats for men.

Editors' Recommendations