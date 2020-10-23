Don’t get us wrong: We here at The Manual can’t get enough of stylish winter sweaters, but there’s something to be said for having a reliable, casual option in your fall and winter rotation. We’re talking, of course, about the need to pick up one of the best men’s hoodies, and if you’re in the know, well, you just know that you can get a great deal on a bestselling hoodie at Amazon this very instant.

As luck would have it, we’re here to tell you all about one of the best men’s hoodies on the market, the Russell Athletic Dri-Power Pullover Fleece Hoodie. It’s got all the right specs to make it a go-to casual hoodie this season, and in these casual days at home and laidback Zoom meetings, you really can’t go wrong with a bestselling hoodie at Amazon … can you? That’s not to say that this hoodie is the only one you should consider picking up, but simply put, it’s got plenty going for it, including a great price and a highly reputable name (more on both of those in just a second, though). Not to fear, because your old misconceptions of the hoodie as being purely for the gym are long gone, as we’re here to tell you.

Russell Athletic Dri-Power Pullover Fleece Hoodie

First off the bat, it’s tough to top the price of this Russell Athletic Dri-Power Pullover Fleece Hoodie, which starts at $21 for the classic gray Oxford version you see above.

The color and midweight fabric, plus the old-school V-neck stitching at the collar, practically fit a sort of “Menswear 101” definition of what the hooded sweatshirt should be, so the attributes run deep when it comes to both price and casual, classic style. Score 1 for Russell Athletic.

The specs are, again, about as pleasing as can be, including a 50-50 blend of cotton and polyester for comfort and stretch without weighing you down. We mentioned the fleece construction, and in this case, it’s a 9-ounce fleece that, once more, isn’t too heavy. This is one of the best men’s hoodies, particularly for the price, that we’ve seen in some time, and that’s great news if you want a casual sweatshirt upgrade (which, news flash, you do). The bottom line is that you can layer this atop a henley or a long-sleeve merino tee without missing a beat, and if you want to go a bit more throwback, collegiate-inspired style, toss it on atop a casual blue Oxford shirt for a weekend coffee run.

Of course, the drawstring hood helps protect you from the elements, and the front pocket is a nice way to keep track of your everyday carry essentials. The fit also is easy to layer without being too tight or too baggy. Yes indeed, if it’s a classic hoodie you see, you want the Russell Athletic Dri-Power Pullover Fleece Hoodie.

A Brand Name You Can Trust

There’s a reason this stylish hoodie is a bestseller on Amazon, and it all comes down to the fact that Russell Athletic is as reputable as it gets when it comes to churning out one of the best men’s hooded sweatshirts at a highly agreeable price. That’s probably an understatement, because many of the colors in which you can get this classic fleece hoodie retail for under $30. You can’t top that kind of unstoppable deal or the unstoppable style you’ll get from your new favorite hooded sweatshirt. And we’ll say it again: At this price from Amazon, you might as well go ahead and get at least two different colorways to keep you cozy in style all winter long.

