The Best Men’s Jeans Under $100 to Buy on Amazon

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If it’s a pair of the best men’s jeans you seek, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better one-stop shop at the moment than Amazon’s extensive fashion archives. And we’ll do you one better: If it’s a pair of the best men’s jeans under $100 that has caught your eye, then you’re also going to be in luck (big-time) at Amazon.

To help you start your search and head out on the path to denim greatness, we put together our guide to the 10 best men’s jeans under $100 (from some of our favorite men’s clothing brands) to buy at Amazon, and we think you’re going to be mighty pleased with what you find.

Lucky Brand Men’s 223 Straight Fit Jeans

It’s hard to go wrong with classic jeans in a casual, faded wash, especially from a lauded denim retailer like Lucky Brand. Throw in the fact that they retail for under $50? That’s nearly too good to be true.

Levi’s 511 Slim-Fit Jeans

Think of the Levi’s 511 Slim-Fit Jeans as your everyday workhorse when you want flattering, classic-yet-modern jeans, and then stock up accordingly for well under $100.

True Religion Geno Slim Fit Jeans

Get a sleek, sharp, pair of inky blue jeans with contrast detailing to add a little flair to your next (socially distanced) night out or a date night at home.

Levi’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans

More Levi’s jeans for under $100 are yours for the taking at Amazon, and it helps when they’re an utterly classic style like the Levi’s 514.

Amazon Essentials Straight Fit 5-Pocket Jeans

That’s right, Amazon makes its own jeans, and they do so for an absolutely standout deal. It doesn’t hurt that these feature a classic fit and a casual wash for holiday-ready versatility.

William Rast Titan Athletic Taper Denim Jeans

Get a highly agreeable pair of stylish jeans for those with more athletic legs, and get ’em for under $100 via William Rast at Amazon. Add it to your to-do list, folks.

Lee Performance Series Extreme Motion Denim

Go with a brand you can trust when it comes to stretch denim, then reap all the rewards in terms of comfort and style during these WFH days. Lee is the one to buy now for a shockingly low price at Amazon.

Nautica 5-Pocket Relaxed Fit Stretch Jeans

Although perhaps best known for nautical-themed gear (as the brand’s name suggests), Nautica comes through with a casual pair of jeans for the guy who prefers a relaxed fit these days.

IZOD Comfort Stretch Denim Jeans

Go sporty, classic and casual with these expertly faded denim jeans that are available for under $50, then pair ’em up with a white Oxford shirt and brown leather chukka boots for go-anywhere fall style.

Levi’s 510 Skinny Fit Jeans

Last but not least, go with some rock star cool via the lauded Levi’s 510 fit, a famous pick for aspiring rockers and concertgoers everywhere. Keep ’em handy for your next virtual concert.

