The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cargo pants, better known as “pants with many pockets” are highly functional and making a name for themselves in the fashion world. Sure, you probably wont be replacing your comfortable dress pants for cargo pants in the office any time soon, but they might become your new favorite lounge pants. Once you slip into a pair of cargo pants that can carry your mask, wallet, phone and more, they’re going to become an essential item in your wardrobe.

Amazon Fashion has a wide range of cargo pants in many styles that are perfect for the man on the go. If you’re looking for the perfect pair of travel pants, we’ve got you covered. They’re the perfect travel pants for hiking, exploring and everything in between. Shop our favorites from Amazon Fashion:

Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Washed Twill Dungaree Pant

These cargo pants have a great relaxed fit so they’re not too tight and not too baggy. The pockets aren’t too bulky either, so they maintain the function of a cargo pant while also staying tapered. They also come in a wide variation of sizes, so you can find the perfect fit without having to head to the tailor.

CQR Men’s Ripstop Work Pants

These pants come in 29 colors which is kind of insane and amazing. On top of that, the fabric is coated and treated so they easily repel water, dirt and rips. Also, there are 12 pockets with velcro straps that you can get in and out of easily, basically making these the ultimate cargo pant.

Dickies Men’s Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant

If you love a true black pant, these are the cargo pants for you. They’re made with fade & wrinkle resistant fabric for enhanced durability.

Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Comfort Stretch Ripstop Cargo Pant

These pants are the perfect combination of a trouser and cargo pant. They’re lightweight, breathable and have plenty of stretch making them the pants you’re going to want to wear everyday.

G-Star Raw Men’s Rovic Zip 3D Tapered Pants

Swap out your jeans for these military inspired pants. The deep green color is practically a neutral, making them ideal to wear with everything and anything in your closet.

Lee Men’s Performance Series Extreme Comfort Cargo Pant

There’s a reason why these are called the ‘extreme comfort cargo’ pants. With a flexible waistband and extreme stretch throughout, you’ll practically be able to do yoga in these!

Match Men’s Athletic-Fit Cargo Pants

With deep pockets, these cargo pants are perfect for traveling, or any outdoor adventure where you don’t want to carry an additional bag.

MOCOLY Men’s Hiking Cargo Pants

These are the ultimate outdoorsman pants. They have an elastic waistband, zipper pockets, extreme stretch and bottom cuffs that cinch with a bungee cord so you don’t trip over yourself. On top of that, they’re woven with UPF50+ fabric that will help protect you from the sun.

Wrangler Authentic Men’s Classic Twill Relaxed Fit Cargo Pant

These classic cargo pants are comfortable and functional, perfect for everyday wear. The extra pockets ensure you always have enough room for your wallet, mask and any other necessities you need to tote around.

PULI Men’s Loose Cargo Sweatpants

Never sacrifice comfort for function. Your favorite pair of Sunday sweats get a major upgrade with extra pockets, perfect for bringing extra snacks to the couch.

