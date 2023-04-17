 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

DaKine High Roller snowboard bag review: Traveling like a pro (snowboarder)

The DaKine High Roller snowboard bag meets all of your traveling needs

Nate Swanner
By

A good ski and/or snowboard bag should meet some critical criteria. Your gear should be protected, it should be pretty easy to tow behind you when walking through an airport, and it should carry all the things you need for your snowboarding or skiing adventure. The DaKine High Roller is one of the best available at meeting all of these needs.

No snowboard gear bag is going to be “comfortable” or “easy” to manage whilst walking through the airport. The model I tested is the 175cm version, one of the longest DaKine offers. It’s too much linear room for just snowboards and bindings, but that’s okay. My boards are usually right around the 160cm mark, and once I had edge protection on my boards, there was still a bit of wiggle room on the top and bottom.

Related Videos

Pro tip: pipe insulation, available at any hardware store, makes great edge protection when traveling. It’s affordable and can be trimmed to fit any size or shaped snowboard.

Before you travel, check with your airline about size and weight restrictions for checked bags. The DaKine High Roller qualified as “oversized” because of its overall dimensions when I traveled; United Airlines has a threshold for the total when adding depth, width, and length of a bag. If a bag passes this threshold, it’s considered oversize. I should note every snowboard bag is considered oversize on all airlines we researched.

Size is unavoidable here, but there’s an important consideration: weight. When traveling with an oversize bag, it typically can’t weigh more than 50 pounds, just like a normal-sized checked bag. Again, check with your airline before traveling, but we found 50 pounds to be pretty standard across the major airlines at the time of publication.

So how did the DaKine High Roller fair? The bag itself is around seven pounds, which cuts into the total weight of my checked bag. Still, this was less weight than many other snowboard bags from other brands and far lighter than a hard-side case. With 42-ish pounds net-weight for gear, I was able to pack:

  • Two snowboards with edge protection
  • Bindings
  • Boots
  • Helmet
  • Goggles (in its own case)
  • 3 pairs of mittens
  • 3 base layer gloves
  • 2 base layer tops
  • 2 base layer bottoms
  • 2 balaclavas
  • 2 outerwear sets (pants and jacket)
  • 3 mid-layer tops
  • Impact shorts
  • Tools (for attaching bindings)
  • Rub-on wax

And I had five pounds to spare!

The DaKine High Roller has plenty of interior room and two removable interior pockets for things like boots or outerwear. I chose to keep outerwear tucked around the outside of my boards — and packed mid-layers between the boards — to ease my mind about aggressive baggage handlers. One interior bag held boots, the other my bindings, wax, tool, and hardware. There are also external pockets, which are more like sleeves than full pockets, in my opinion.

Pro tip: don’t zip-tie or use bag locks on the zipper pulls. TSA inspects all oversize bags.

Toting the High Roller around was about as expected. It’s not comfortable by any means — let’s be real, you’re dragging a long 50 pounds of gear on two small wheels, and that’s just not going to be a great experience with any bag — but I wasn’t left frustrated. The “main” handle on the top end of the bag can be Velcro-ed to the handle of another bag, but that seems clumsier than dragging it behind me, so I didn’t even attempt it. The wheels, though — they hold up. No worries with this bag at all.

With several handles strategically placed on the bag, loading and unloading from a car or the shuttle busses is a breeze.

If you’re like me and worry about soft-side cases not protecting your gear, the DaKine High Roller is padded all the way around. It’s not much padding, so I do recommend protecting your gear. I encountered no issues with damage to my gear or the bag. The recycled polyester ripstop exterior held up great, too.

(I should also note that hard-side cases are far heavier, and I encountered one snowboarder whose hard-side bag had a large gash/break on its side. Soft-side bags might not seem as protective or durable as hard-side cases, but after seeing one broken, I’m rethinking my position.)

The  DaKine High Roller comes in two sizes, 165cm and 175cm, and black, coated black, and camo colorways. The price difference is about $30 between the two, depending on where you buy, and I suggest giving yourself plenty of bag space. Both will be considered “oversize,” and given how much I was able to pack into my bag for a trip, weight shouldn’t be an issue.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hydrate safely with the best portable water filters
Stay safe on the trail and avoid unwanted waterborne illnesses
Using a water filter

If you've ever fallen foul of dirty water, you'll know exactly how valuable a quality portable water filter truly is. If you've not, then congratulations, but it's time to get your filtration system sorted before you do. The dangers of dirty water are widely recognized — harmful germs and pathogens can cause serious illnesses — and as outdoorsmen, proper hydration key to our safety on the trail. We need to know that the water we're drinking is clean and safe.

Unless you're built like the Hulk or just plain love suffering, then you're not going to want to haul all the water you need for multiple days on a hike. Remember, every liter of water weighs 2.2 pounds, and with hikers needing at least a liter of water every 2 hours, this starts to rack up quickly. Instead, take one of these portable water filters next time you're out thru-hiking or headed to the campsite with your family. That way, you'll have all the clean drinking water you need without the excess weight.

Read more
Third Man Syndrome: The weird phenomenon extreme mountain climbers experience
Mountain climbers have long reported a presence that has helped them during challenging times
Mountain photo

" ... during that long and racking march of thirty-six hours over unnamed mountains and glaciers, it seemed to me often that we were four, not three."

Ernest Shackleton's experience came at the end of two years of hardship. Survival on ice in the Weddell Sea, a crossing to a tiny island, and the sailing of some of the world's most treacherous seas in a boat just 22 feet long. It was the ultimate feat of endurance, the true tale of survival, and perhaps the first recorded incidence of Third Man Syndrome.

Read more
Throwback video shows the origin of tensions between skiing and snowboarding
Snowboarding vs. skiing: This throwback video might just show the origins of the problem
a day for jake snowboarding burton carpenter 1970s

'We just want to say that we don't want them at all.'

Ever felt like you're not welcome on the mountain? Perhaps not, but our generation of snowboarders had the way paved by some fiercely defiant riders who were not about to bow down to pressure. The issue between skiers and snowboarders has settled a little since the '60s when snowboards started hitting the mountain. Sure, I get some lighthearted ribbing and the odd comment as a snowboarder, but just check out what these trailblazers had to contend with in this video.

Read more