 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Review: These men’s pajamas cost $600 — are they worth it?

Sleep in the lap of luxury with this pajama set by Paul Jays

Mark D. McKee
By

When you were a child, your parents likely bought you a pajama set featuring your favorite superhero or cartoon characters. As you grew older, you ditched those pajamas for boxers or sleeping in the buff. Once you’ve made it and established yourself as a successful man in the world, the pajama set makes its return to signal that you have arrived.

Of course, you could just buy any old kind of men’s sleepwear to go under your robe while you putter around your apartment — or you could don this luxurious pajama set from Paul Jays to wear while wandering your estate, drinking coffee, and pondering your next great move to grow your empire. I tried out the Geo Print Long Set, and from the moment I put it on, my reasons for taking it off numbered zero. Here is an honest review of this luxurious set, the Porsche of men’s pajamas.

The look

I know what you’re thinking: I’m wearing these in the house, so why do I care what they look like? Trust me, it matters more than you think. Whether you’re wearing them for yourself or your partner has to watch you walk around in them, this classy set is easy on the eyes.

Related

The Geo Print sports a deep brown color with hints of orange and copper, giving it an old-time feel that brings class and tradition to your sleepwear. The pattern would look just as good on a sweater or button-up as it does on these pajamas.

One downside has to do with the linen fabric. Like anything made of linen, wrinkles happen easily, so these pajamas can start to look wrinkled and worn quickly. The good thing is that when you’re drinking coffee in the kitchen or when you’re deep in slumber, the wrinkles won’t bother you.

The fit

I am 6 foot, 5 inches tall, and weigh in at 260 pounds. With my long limbs and barrel chest, it’s common that sleeves are too short and that buttons pull across the chest. Lucky for me, Paul Jays knows the value of a good fit; the x-large size fits me like a glove.

The shoulder seams sit perfectly on the curve of my shoulders, and the sleeves fall perfectly at my wrist bones. The pants feature a drawstring that can leave room for a wider waist or cinch up for a smaller waist if needed, and they fall on the ankles how they’re supposed to. The fit is as expected, which is an easy plus for the brand.

Fair warning: Follow the wash instructions. The downside of a perfect fit is that any shrinking of the garment or ballooning of the wearer can cause them to become ill-fitting.

The feel

They look classy and fit great, but let’s face it — these are pajamas, and how they feel is really the most crucial aspect. I can confidently say that they feel lovely. You won’t melt into the pajamas like butter as you would with silk or velvet, but the 100% Portuguese linen breathes so well you may forget that you’re wearing anything.

The natural fibers of the Geo Print hug you while allowing freedom of movement, making these pajamas perfect for lounging around the house or sitting on the balcony overlooking the lake, forest, or ocean views.

You’ve arrived and are looking for a way to elevate your lifestyle at home; a new pair of Paul Jays Long Sets will put you in the lap of luxury (or, more accurately, put your lap in luxury) and keep you feeling like royalty, both in bed and out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Best Pouched Underwear for Unparalleled Comfort
These Are the Pouched Underwear Options for You
Man in underwear getting dressed in a bedroom

It's time to ditch that cheap men's underwear that, despite their knit construction, tends to crush and bunch your gentlemanly parts. With many of us preferring to work from home in our favorite underwear, we recommend starting and ending the day with a pair of pouched underwear. These innovative undergarments guarantee all-day comfort and -- dare we say -- even enhance our nether regions. From performance sports briefs to silky-soft printed trunks, we've gathered the best men’s pouched underwear to help you find the right pair for you.

Read more
Get these cargo pants for men for affordable workwear style
Cargo pants for men: Our top affordable picks

Ask anyone in the fashion industry and the old adage goes, "fashion trends tend to go in circles." Things come in on fads, then fade away, all before making a reappearance some odd years later. This definitely is the case with cargo pants. Cargo pants have made a strong comeback and are now considered "in" again after so many years. Unlike before, they're now just as wearable and fashionable as your favorite jeans under $100. The tough, outdoorsy pants for men notable for their military origin are making a name for themselves in the fashion world. Hence, men's cargos are the best bet for the next spot in your wardrobe rotation.

Regardless of what plans you might have these days, men's cargo pants are the perfect travel pants for hiking, exploring, and everything in between. Amazon Fashion has you covered with some of our best menswear essentials. No matter what your budget you have to work with, this list covers it all and will cover your need to find the best cargo pants for men in 2023.

Read more
The 25 wardrobe essentials every man needs: Your ultimate checklist
Men's essentials: Start with these building blocks to create the perfect wardrobe

Building a wardrobe full of men’s essentials involves picking up the best basics that will stand the test of time and never go out of style. From layering pieces to shoes and accessories, we’ve created 25 building blocks for every man’s wardrobe that shouldn’t be overlooked. These brands have committed to making quality products, and it should come as no surprise that they have topped the essentials on this list.

Read more