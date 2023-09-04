 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This limited edition shoe collab from Vuori and Clae brings timeless style with a modern approach

They're like Stan Smith's, only much classier and cooler

Sarah Veldman
By
Close up Vuori x Clae collab
Vuori / Vuori

If you want to step up your footwear game, look no further than the collaboration between two powerhouse brands, Vuori and Clae. This limited edition shoe collab combines dedication to quality and sustainability with the brands’ reputation for cutting-edge design; the resulting collection is a game-changer for luxury footwear.

Eco-consciousness is at the heart of the Clae x Vuori collab

At the heart of this collection is the commitment to being environmentally conscious, as the shoes are not only trendy and modern but also eco-friendly. The materials used are vegan, and Vuori and Clae have gone the extra mile to ensure the collection’s carbon neutrality. This aligns with their larger mission of promoting sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

Recommended Videos

The Clae Malone Lite x Vuori shoe is based (not surprisingly, given the name) on Clae’s Malone sneaker. Retailing for $160, the casual sneakers feature a round-toed silhouette, a two-toned look, and front laces and off-white rubber outsoles. Inspired by a coastal lifestyle, the collection features three distinct colorways — white, off-white, and black — that effortlessly blend with various personal preferences. From a casual day out to a stylish evening affair, these sneakers have got you covered.

Related

The Clae Malone Lite x Vuori shoe has a premium microsuede upper as well as a 100% recycled mesh and liner. (The mesh fabric is made from plastic bottles.)

In short? The shoes look cool, with a timeless, retro kind of design in the same vein as your favorite Stan Smith’s, and you can also feel good about your impact on the environment when you wear them.

Vuori x Clae collab white shoe
Vuori / Vuori

The Clae x Vuori partnership is crafted with inclusivity

Let’s address the obvious topic at hand. In a world that increasingly values the deconstruction of societal expectations, the Clae x Vuori partnership moves forward. These shoes have been crafted with inclusivity in mind, erasing the boundaries that have traditionally defined footwear as “for men” or “for women.” Individuals with a keen sense of fashion, regardless of their gender, can confidently sport these gender-neutral shoes.

The collection’s versatility is another feather in its cap. Whether you’re heading to a business meeting, exploring the city, or simply lounging with friends, the Clae Malone Lite x Vuori shoes effortlessly adapt to your lifestyle. This adaptability is a hallmark of both brands – Vuori’s performance-driven apparel and Clae’s footwear that seamlessly marries design and practicality. As a limited edition collaboration, these shoes allow you to stand out from the crowd while embracing a sense of refined luxury.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
The best skateboard clothing brands for a casual, carefree vibe
These are the best streetwear brands for the skater lifestyle
Young man with earbuds and longboard sitting on top of halfpipe in skatepark

Skate style has been at the forefront of fashion for years now, and for a good reason: There’s something about the carefree cool of the skate world, and insiders are more central than ever to the cultural zeitgeist. Look no further than pros like British Ben Nordberg, who has been the face of Gucci and Fendi. Or pink-haired Evan Mock, who has done campaigns for Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent. No longer labeled as outcasts, skaters and their unique looks have moved up the ladder in the style world into streetwear brands.

Skaters are known to rock stylish silhouettes like tucked-in tees and baggy trousers long before they make their way onto prominent fashion designers’ runways and lookbooks. And in recent years, the two worlds have collided in significant ways. In 2018, Polo Ralph Lauren released a collection with British skate brand Palace, and a year later, Louis Vuitton teamed up with the legendary Supreme to release a capsule of high-end tees, skate decks, and leather goods.

Read more
Business casual shoes for men: 5 styles every man should own
Finish off your business casual look with the right shoes
Oxford dress shoes and a belt

Ah, yes, the always fun and always confusing concept of business casual. When you apply for a job somewhere that boasts a business casual dress code, it would be a good idea for you to clarify what they mean by the statement; some places see business casual as nothing but a polo and whatever pants are the most comfortable, and other places view it as essentially business professional without a tie. With all that confusion and that much of a range between the options, it can be hard to know what the best business casual shoes are.

What shoes count for business casual?
The best way to look at business casual and the accompanying shoes is that they are an elevated version of the shoes you wear outside the office. When you want to elevate a casual outfit, you can do it with the shoes. It also works the other direction, as dressing down a more formal outfit can be accomplished by going one step more casual with your shoes. A good example is to consider wearing a pair of casual Chelsea boots with your dress pants and dress shirt to dress them down or dress shoes with your jeans to dress them up.

Read more
These are the best tactical pants for all of your outdoor adventures
Your adventurous lifestyle is made better with the best tactical pants on the market
Prometheus Design Werx Man Bouldering

Few styles of pants have a more functional combination of features than tactical pants. Many of them are designed specifically for law enforcement officers and military personnel, meaning they have to be durable for the most demanding environments in the world. The best way to keep them in that arena and on the top of the list of options for the soldiers and officers that wear them is a combination of durable workwear and movable hiking gear.

Of course, you don't have to wear a badge or join the military to find uses for these pants. Wilderness survival experts, photographers, explorers, hikers, and many others find these pants the best combination to support their lifestyle. Forget jeans or cargo pants; tactical pants for men are the way to go. While there are countless options for you to choose from, we have done what we do and put together a list of the best of the best for you to choose from.

Read more