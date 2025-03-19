Clarks and Bodega bring New England charm to a new shoe

For Boston-based brand Bodega, bringing the New England touch isn’t difficult. True to the style of the region, Bodega joins Clarks in reimagining the classic Wallabee shoe for a unique prep-inspired shoe that is statement and fun. The new collaborative shoe is anything but simple, infusing various classic New England patterns and textiles. However, even though the Wallabee design combines various patterns, the sophisticated nature allows this new release to remain an elevated option. With plenty of intricate details that bring the same aesthetic throughout the shoe, the Clarks and Bodega partnership is an immersive collaboration that brings a modern touch to a traditional silhouette.

Bodega x Clarks Patchwork Wallabee 3.0 “Northeast Corridor”

Dubbed the “Northeast Corridor,” this remixed version of the Wallabee is an ode to New England style. Using an eclectic patchwork pattern, the Wallabee has an intricate upper composed of duck canvas, multi-colored tweeds, and weathered leather. Bringing these various materials together is one subdued color palette that muted tones, giving it a more sophisticated and elevated appearance. Keeping with the charm, the shoe also features a boat collar, custom dubraes, and alternate rope laces that make the design feel cohesive and memorable. Embossed co-branding is found on small leather patches that hang from the eyelets. To finish the design, Clarks’ signature crepe sole brings a varied hue to the shoe. With a preppy-inspired design, this Wallabee is a must for anyone looking to elevate their look without losing their personality. Available via Bodega and Clarks on March 27, the shoe will retail for $170.