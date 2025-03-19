 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Clarks and Bodega bring New England charm to a new shoe

Clarks, Bodega release new shoe

By
close up on material of wallabee
Clarks / Clarks

For Boston-based brand Bodega, bringing the New England touch isn’t difficult. True to the style of the region, Bodega joins Clarks in reimagining the classic Wallabee shoe for a unique prep-inspired shoe that is statement and fun. The new collaborative shoe is anything but simple, infusing various classic New England patterns and textiles. However, even though the Wallabee design combines various patterns, the sophisticated nature allows this new release to remain an elevated option. With plenty of intricate details that bring the same aesthetic throughout the shoe, the Clarks and Bodega partnership is an immersive collaboration that brings a modern touch to a traditional silhouette. 

Bodega x Clarks Patchwork Wallabee 3.0 “Northeast Corridor”

side photo of wallabee shoe
Clarks / Clarks

Dubbed the “Northeast Corridor,” this remixed version of the Wallabee is an ode to New England style. Using an eclectic patchwork pattern, the Wallabee has an intricate upper composed of duck canvas, multi-colored tweeds, and weathered leather. Bringing these various materials together is one subdued color palette that muted tones, giving it a more sophisticated and elevated appearance. Keeping with the charm, the shoe also features a boat collar, custom dubraes, and alternate rope laces that make the design feel cohesive and memorable. Embossed co-branding is found on small leather patches that hang from the eyelets. To finish the design, Clarks’ signature crepe sole brings a varied hue to the shoe. With a preppy-inspired design, this Wallabee is a must for anyone looking to elevate their look without losing their personality. Available via Bodega and Clarks on March 27, the shoe will retail for $170.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Lacoste brings the party to Paris to celebrate their newest sneaker
Lacoste releases new sneaker
close up on lacoste detail

What better way for a brand to unveil its latest product than a two-day artistic event in Paris? For Lacoste, the event was the perfect opportunity to create an immersive opportunity that showcased their latest design to the world. From February 28 to March 1, the event took guests through a unique experience that revealed the purpose and message behind their newest sneaker. With the motive of bringing attendees through the journey of darkness to light, the event counted with artwork from five different artists that utilized various mediums throughout the space. Using artwork from upcycling specialists, architects, and avant-garde collectives, the event showcased how light can be manipulated and displayed. Besides showcasing these works of art and the sneaker, the event included live performances, customisation workshops, and a curated bookshop. This launch was an all-around immersive event that was the ultimate way to display their newest L003 sneaker. 
Step into the light with Lacoste’s L003 Neo Shot sneaker

 

Read more
New Balance’s latest MADE in UK sneaker has arrived
New Balance release new sneaker
man tying new balance made in uk sneakers

While New Balance’s many collaborations have become a point of fame for the company, it doesn’t mean the athletic brand’s in-house designs lack style and quality. As part of New Balance’s effort to tap into their global reach, the brand has begun to release unique designs that pay homage to the sneaker’s construction origin. With collections like MADE in USA, MADE in UK, and MADE in Japan as examples, these designs perfectly capture their origins and honor the work of the crafters responsible. New Balance has released a new design celebrating a heritage and sleek look as part of their Made in UK series. Using moodier tones and clean lines, the latest MADE in UK sneaker is a sophisticated trainer that elevates its silhouette. 
Introducing New Balance 991v2 MADE in UK 

Using New Balance’s 2001-era 991v2 silhouette, the brand has reimagined the sneaker with elevated concepts and a rich colorway. Still doning its ABZORB cushioning, the design retains the sneaker’s comfort and support features. In this new iteration, the uppers are crafted from a blend of dark blue nubuck and leather with light blue mesh, creating a texturized and unique base. Cream accents are found throughout the uppers and midsole, creating a strong contrast. With new side panels and a heel logo repositioned off to the side, the small changes significantly impact its overall look. Hailing from the UK, the new MADE in UK sneaker appears timeless and showcases a vintage design. Those looking to elevate their wardrobe with the “Vintage Navy” sneaker can find it on the New Balance web store and select retailers for $268.

Read more
A neon New Balance sneaker is here – and it’s as bold as you would expect
New Balance releases neon sneaker
New Balance neon sneaker product photo

In the past, New Balance has experimented with both colorful and minimalist designs. While a few of their last sneakers have introduced pops of colors throughout, none have had quite the colorful palette as their newest release. Perfectly apt for the future summer season, the most recent New Balance release is not just full of color but a bold kaleidoscope of color. Infusing neon hues throughout the sneaker, this shoe is possibly one of the brand’s brightest. Although the unique colorway captures the eye, the performance features continue to deliver. Fully enriched in 2000s design, this lifestyle sneaker is a flashy, maximalist shoe ready to take over. Whether you need a comfy and statement shoe to run errands or go on walks, this sneaker does all that and more. 
Shine bright with New Balance 740 “Neon Nights”

Aptly named “Neon Nights”, the newest New Balance sneaker is a bold color palette waiting to be worn. Crafted with a ‘Concord Grape’ mesh base, the sneaker takes shape with ‘Purple Fuchsia’ forefoot overlays accenting the vibrant tone. To add even more pop of color, the shoe has “Sun Glow’ yellow accents on the tongue tag, New Balance logos, and the front outsole. Blue and silver tones take over the quarter and heel, while an orange midsole brightens the design even more. Features like the ABZORB midsole and rubber outsole ensure that users look great and feel comfortable and stable. Available via the New Balance web store, the ‘Neon Nights’ sneaker retails for $109. Although the maximalist and vibrancy of the sneaker isn’t for everyone, this bold design is ready to be worn and seen in any scenario.

Read more