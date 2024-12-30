 Skip to main content
Bodega, ASICS newest collaboration is more than just shoes

Bodega, ASICS release new sneaker

By
overhead view of ASICS sneakers
Bodega / Bodega

Back together for another partnership, Bodega and ASICS are getting ready to celebrate your small wins. As part of a new campaign named “Small Wins Add Up”, the retail store and athletic footwear company are joining forces to help you celebrate the small wins you go through each day. To celebrate the latest collaboration, the duo has released a brand new sneaker that embodies spirit and celebration. With an interesting and vivid new colorway, the two brands again take on a previous ASICS design. While much of the sneaker’s base remains the same, its intricate details and new color pops make it feel like a brand-new shoe. Just in time for the new year, this new drop is set to give you a fresh mindset moving forward. 

Bodega x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 Friends & Family

close up on ASICS sneaker
Bodega / Bodega

With a new set of hues, Bodega and ASICS are again remixing the GEL-KAYANO 20 sneaker for a fresh take to start the new year. The new color combination excites using a dark brown base, volt green lining, and light brown and grey overlays. Many technical features remain the same with dual-layer Space Air Mesh uppers, GEL technology, segmented outsoles, and co-branded detailing throughout the sneaker. However, this sneaker comes with a bonus surprise in celebration of the new campaign. Each pair sent out will also come with a bag of Vietnamese coffee from Nguyen Coffee Supply and a custom co-branded Stanley Camp Mug. Retailing for $180, this collaboration is giving much more than most. While the main investment of the sneaker is more than enough for any ASICS fan, the added gifts are enough to make anyone grab a pair. Those looking to get a pair can purchase via Bodega’s web store until supplies last. 

