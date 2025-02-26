 Skip to main content
New Balance and Dover Street Market reveal new special edition sneakers

While New Balance has recently endeavored in colorful and nautical-inspired sneakers, their newest release falls into their moodier designs. Along with luxury retailer Dover Street Market, New Balance is again tapping into their monochromatic palettes for a sleek new special edition release. It is not the first collaboration between the two brands, but the latest design sees the duo tap into their minimalism for a versatile and stylish shoe. Similar to the color palette in earlier releases, this special edition sneaker is an all-black design that can function year-round efficiently. Although this won’t be the last time, New Balance explores a more straightforward color palette; their partnership with Dover Street Market always infuses key premium features that elevate their classic silhouettes. 

New Balance x DSM 991v2 

With New Balance’s 991v2 MADE in UK model as a base, the latest collaborative sneaker dons a sleek black monochromatic look. Crafted with premium Nubuck leather overlays on mesh uppers, the single hue captivates and stands out for its minimalism. Reflective accents found throughout the design add small touches to the sneaker. Users can see the “DSM” branding on the side tab and in the tongue to signify the partnership. The sneaker includes FuellCell cushioning ABZORB and ENCAP features for extra support and comfort. For fans of a subtle and lowkey sneaker, the DSM 991v2 design is available via Dover Street Market stores and web stores. While the shoe might resemble previous designs from the pair, the all-black colorways allow for a more versatile use that users can easily style in any season or wardrobe.

