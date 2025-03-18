 Skip to main content
Stone Island, New Balance bring a vintage look to new sneakers

Continuing their collaboration, Stone Island and New Balance again reclaim a classic silhouette. A modern reimagining of a traditional sneaker, the new collaborative sneaker includes all of the brand’s performance details. Donning a vintage iteration, the new sneaker is about meshing the two brands’ vision for innovation. Using Stone Island’s signature Raso Gommato fabric as inspiration, the design is a classic mix of two iconic brands. The Raso Gammato, inspired by military fabric, has been a part of the Italian brand’s heritage since the 80s. This iconic fabric returns to another classic staple, the New Balance 998. Although this long-term partnership has seen various designs, this release marks the first time the duo has created a Made in USA sneaker, making this an even more special drop. 

New Balance x Stone Island 998 Made in USA “Raso Gommato”

Taking on the historic 998 model, New Balance and Stone Island have reimagined one of the athletic brand’s most recognizable silhouettes. First introduced in 1993, the New Balance 998 became the first sneaker to incorporate the brand’s ABZORB cushioning, a centerpiece to New Balance’s mission for comfort and performance. In this new sneaker, the duo uses Stone Island’s Raso Gommato, a polyurethane-coated canvas material, for the shoe’s upper. Nubuck overlays and reflective details add texture and dimension to the design’s body. Also included are the classic “N” logo, heel tab, and upper accents. The sneaker will come in a mauve, deep plum, and copper maroon colorway for the drop. To mark the special release, co-branding details can be found throughout the design with the words “new balance 998” and “stone island product research.” Although pricing has not yet been revealed, the sneaker is set to drop on March 27 via Stone Island’s website and select retailers. However, access is limited to those with a valid MyStoneIsland account.

