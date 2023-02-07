 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Review: The Dakine Boot Locker 69L is the best snowboard gear bag we’ve tested

Snowboard gear review: What to know about the Dakine Boot Locker 69L

Nate Swanner
By

I have a love-hate relationship with snowboard gear bags. I’ve found that backpack-style bags have little room once boots are packed, and large duffel bags with boot compartments are often unruly. And if I’m not running through an airport, why do I need a backpack with all my gear?

All I want is a duffel bag that is appropriately sized and carries all my gear. I thought it was a pipe dream – until I came across the Dakine Boot Locker 69L.

Dakine Boot Locker 69L features

The Dakine Boot Locker 69L comes in several design options, but there’s a bit of a catch, and here’s my pro tip: Look for the bag at a few retailers. Dakine’s Amazon store has colors its own website doesn’t, and Evo had one design I didn’t see elsewhere.

The Boot Locker 69L has 69 liters of space (obviously), equating to a massive 4200 cubic inches. It’s 20 x 15 x 14 and weighs 2.4 pounds. There is a removable shoulder strap, and the handles can Velcro together if needed. The Dakine Boot Locker 69L is made of polyester or recycled polyester, depending on which design you choose. All options are machine washable.

What I love about the Dakine boot Locker 69L is that the boots occupy the bottom one-third (or so, I didn’t measure) of the bag, while your goggles, beanies, mittens, and other items sit up top. The bottom section zips open fully, and the top section has a large zipper that tracks the entire top of the bag. This design appeals because the boots have their own defined area, which means you know exactly how much space you have for the rest of your stuff.

I’ve found backpack-style snowboard gear bags fussy. Once I get the boots in, it feels like I’m constantly negotiating to find room in my bag for everything else. The Boot Locker 69L eliminates that headache.

The bottom boot area is lined, too. You could use it to change between snowboarding boots and shoes if you like. I’m not sure that would be great for the bottom of the bag if you’re booting-up in the parking lot, but it’s an option.

Using the Dakine Boot Locker 69L

I’m a simple snowboarder: I want my board strapped to the roof racks of my car and a single bag in the back with all my gear. The Dakine Boot Locker 69L made that a reality.

My size 12 boots fit easily in the bottom compartment, too. Large-boot boys know the struggle, so rest assured the boot Locker 69L can accommodate larger boots. (A size 13 might be a tight fit, but I’m confident the bag could handle them.)

In the top compartment, I had room for goggles, mittens, under-mitt gloves, a beanie, balaclava, protective gear, quick wax, neck wraps – AND my 3L outerwear. I could have shoved a few other items in there, too, if I wanted to take more. There’s a fleece-lined sunglass pocket and an insulated cooler pocket, too. On the inside of the top compartment are two mesh side pockets for organizing your small items.

I love that the bottom compartment is lined with a tarp-like material. I keep my shoes in there while I’m snowboarding. Because I change boots in the parking lot, the shoes are bound to get gross, so it’s nice to have a lined compartment just for boots and shoes. (Another pro tip: toss a towel in the boot area and wipe down as needed if you don’t want your boots getting muddied by whatever your shoes leave behind.)

Should you buy the Dakine Boot Locker 69L?

Pretty obvious I’m going to say “yes,” right?

At $75, the Dakine Boot Locker 69L is appropriately priced, too. It’s become my trunk space must-have for snowboarding trips to Timberline, and the Boot Locker 69L will be traveling with me when I take snowboarding trips to Colorado or elsewhere. Sturdy, roomy, and stylish – what else could you want?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
When You’ve Got a Job to Do, You Need a Pair of the Best Work Boots for Men
Ansel Hiking Boot
I tried nearly all the ski lodges in Whistler and Banff: Where you should stay
Whistler.
Upgrade your winter gear closet with the world’s best snowboarding brands
ride snowboard air feature
We tested out the dryrobe to see if it’s worth your money
A model wearing the dryrobe.
The complete snowboard buying guide and size chart
Snowboarder Bombs the Slopes
Your winter gear deserves serious protection: The best ski and snowboard bags
The best ski and snowboard bags help protect your expensive wintersports gear.
How to keep warm while winter camping: 9 life-saving tips you need to know
Woman with a headlamp camping in a winter tent surrounded by snow.
The 8 best snowboarding movies and documentaries to add to your watch list
best snowboarding movies and documentaries the 9 to add your 2021 watch list
Protect your eyes with the best ski and snowboard goggles of 2023
A man wearing a helmet and ski goggles in a snowy area.
Keep your fingers toasty warm this winter with the 7 best hand warmers
Woman jogging in winter holding a chemical hand warmer.
Don’t let the season stop you: Our top picks for the best winter hiking gear
Hiker in the snow.
This is the essential winter motorcycle gear to keep you riding all year long
essential winter motorcycle gear ice racing.
The best leg gaiters for exploring the snowy outdoors this winter
The best gaiters are lightweight, waterproof, and durable to protect your legs and footwear.