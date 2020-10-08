Is it already time to be thinking about what to wear for Christmas? If you ask us, the answer is yes. Hence, our guide to the best Christmas jumpers, here just in time to herald the start of the holiday season. It’s never too early to stock up on the best sweaters (or again, jumpers) for the holidays and beyond, from some of our favorite stores, so we did the hard work for you and rounded up our 20 favorite Christmas jumpers.
When we say there’s something for everyone on this list, we really mean it. Have a look below and start stocking up on the best Christmas jumpers ASAP.
The Best Christmas Jumpers for Men to Buy Right Now
For the Guy Who Can Never Wait for Sweater Weather
Todd Snyder Bold Stripe Waffle Crew
You know that sweater you positively can’t wait to break out of storage? Maybe one that’s extra special and seriously cool? That sweater is on this list.
For the Guy With a Closet Full of Sweaters
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Sweater
If you’re something of a sweater aficionado, it pays off to have a workhorse sweater around, the type you can wear to holiday parties aplenty. Problem solved.
For the Guy Who Likes (Just Enough) Pattern
Topman Stripe Crewneck Sweater
If you don’t want to overdo it on the festive pattern front, some subtle stripes ought to work just fine.
For the Guy Who Loves Wearing All-Black
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cotton-Cashmere V-Neck
Bring a little edge to your holiday ensemble with a crisp, dressy sweater that you can wear with black jeans and black wingtip boots.
For the Guy Who Likes a Classic Look
GAP Merino Turtleneck Sweater
What could be more classic and refined than a turtleneck sweater? Feel free to wear this handsome number with a classic navy blazer.
For the Guy Who Likes to Shake Things Up
Tommy Bahama Abaco Reversible Sweatshirt
When we say shake it up, we mean shaking it up in the sense that you get two sweaters for the price of one with this reversible Tommy Bahama number. Perfect for a casual holiday outing.
For the College Sports Enthusiast
Hillflint Tailgating Sweater
The holidays are nothing if not the time to show your school pride (and hopefully, watch your team in a college football bowl game). Do it the right way with this retro-inspired sweater that’s still sharp enough for a holiday party.
For the Guy Who Likes Mornings by the Fire
Banana Republic Supima Sweater
If you’re the type to rise early and stoke the fire at Christmas and during the holiday season, this rugged sweater is the one for you.
For the James Bond Enthusiast
N. Peal No Time To Die 007 Ribbed Sweater
Yes, folks, it’s true. This is the very sweater set to be worn in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, and that makes it more than worthy of inclusion in our list of the best Christmas sweaters.
For the Refined Gentleman
Kingsman Shetland Wool Sweater
Who doesn’t love going a bit more refined when it comes time to get dressed for Christmas and beyond? This classic Shetland wool sweater is just the ticket.
For the Eco-Conscious
Wellen Recycled Cotton Headlands Sweater
Sustainability and style is the name of the game when it comes to this easily wearable sweater made from recycled cotton.
For the Rugged Outdoorsman
Schott The Mitch Sweater
You very well might know Schott for its famed leather jackets, but the brand can also make a mighty fine, perfectly tough outdoor sweater for holiday excursions.
For the Hemingway Fan
Dehen 1920 Shawl Sweater Coat
If you ask us, this looks like exactly the sort of sweater the famed author might have worn during Christmas in years gone by.
For the Guy With All-American Style
Buck Mason Field-Spec Cotton Surplus Crew
It doesn’t get much more classic than Buck Mason, and specifically, this casual crewneck sweater for a laidback holiday season at home.
For the guy who loves a throwback look
Abercrombie & Fitch Aran Cable Turtleneck Sweater
This cable knit turtleneck is about as good as it gets if you love retro style and extreme warmth.
For the Guy Who Rocks a Sweater With His Suit
ALLSAINTS Mode Slim-Fit Merino Wool Sweater
Shake up how you wear your suit by adding a slim-fit sweater in a seasonally friendly colorway.
For the Guy Who Loves Retro Style
Nordstrom Men’s Shop V-Neck Cardigan
What could be more classic for the holiday season than a cardigan? Wear this atop your favorite white Oxford shirt for standout style.
For the Guy Who Always Needs an Extra Layer
Mizzen+Main Arden Sweater
If you crave simple style and warmth in a hurry, you can’t go wrong with this classic crewneck sweater for all your holiday festivities.
For the Guy Who Needs a Sweater to Wear With His Favorite Chinos
Bonobos Slim Fit Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Who doesn’t love Bonobos chinos? Now, you’ve got the perfect sweater with which to wear ‘em.
For the Guy Who Loves Splitting Firewood
Filson Guide Crew Neck Sweater
For cold mornings that require only the best of the best, get this exceptionally rugged, tough sweater.
