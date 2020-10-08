The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is it already time to be thinking about what to wear for Christmas? If you ask us, the answer is yes. Hence, our guide to the best Christmas jumpers, here just in time to herald the start of the holiday season. It’s never too early to stock up on the best sweaters (or again, jumpers) for the holidays and beyond, from some of our favorite stores, so we did the hard work for you and rounded up our 20 favorite Christmas jumpers.

When we say there’s something for everyone on this list, we really mean it. Have a look below and start stocking up on the best Christmas jumpers ASAP.

The Best Christmas Jumpers for Men to Buy Right Now

For the Guy Who Can Never Wait for Sweater Weather

Todd Snyder Bold Stripe Waffle Crew

You know that sweater you positively can’t wait to break out of storage? Maybe one that’s extra special and seriously cool? That sweater is on this list.

For the Guy With a Closet Full of Sweaters

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Sweater

If you’re something of a sweater aficionado, it pays off to have a workhorse sweater around, the type you can wear to holiday parties aplenty. Problem solved.

For the Guy Who Likes (Just Enough) Pattern

Topman Stripe Crewneck Sweater

If you don’t want to overdo it on the festive pattern front, some subtle stripes ought to work just fine.

For the Guy Who Loves Wearing All-Black

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cotton-Cashmere V-Neck

Bring a little edge to your holiday ensemble with a crisp, dressy sweater that you can wear with black jeans and black wingtip boots.

For the Guy Who Likes a Classic Look

GAP Merino Turtleneck Sweater

What could be more classic and refined than a turtleneck sweater? Feel free to wear this handsome number with a classic navy blazer.

For the Guy Who Likes to Shake Things Up

Tommy Bahama Abaco Reversible Sweatshirt

When we say shake it up, we mean shaking it up in the sense that you get two sweaters for the price of one with this reversible Tommy Bahama number. Perfect for a casual holiday outing.

For the College Sports Enthusiast

Hillflint Tailgating Sweater

The holidays are nothing if not the time to show your school pride (and hopefully, watch your team in a college football bowl game). Do it the right way with this retro-inspired sweater that’s still sharp enough for a holiday party.

For the Guy Who Likes Mornings by the Fire

Banana Republic Supima Sweater

If you’re the type to rise early and stoke the fire at Christmas and during the holiday season, this rugged sweater is the one for you.

For the James Bond Enthusiast

N. Peal No Time To Die 007 Ribbed Sweater

Yes, folks, it’s true. This is the very sweater set to be worn in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, and that makes it more than worthy of inclusion in our list of the best Christmas sweaters.

For the Refined Gentleman

Kingsman Shetland Wool Sweater

Who doesn’t love going a bit more refined when it comes time to get dressed for Christmas and beyond? This classic Shetland wool sweater is just the ticket.

For the Eco-Conscious

Wellen Recycled Cotton Headlands Sweater

Sustainability and style is the name of the game when it comes to this easily wearable sweater made from recycled cotton.

For the Rugged Outdoorsman

Schott The Mitch Sweater

You very well might know Schott for its famed leather jackets, but the brand can also make a mighty fine, perfectly tough outdoor sweater for holiday excursions.

For the Hemingway Fan

Dehen 1920 Shawl Sweater Coat

If you ask us, this looks like exactly the sort of sweater the famed author might have worn during Christmas in years gone by.

For the Guy With All-American Style

Buck Mason Field-Spec Cotton Surplus Crew

It doesn’t get much more classic than Buck Mason, and specifically, this casual crewneck sweater for a laidback holiday season at home.

For the guy who loves a throwback look

Abercrombie & Fitch Aran Cable Turtleneck Sweater

This cable knit turtleneck is about as good as it gets if you love retro style and extreme warmth.

For the Guy Who Rocks a Sweater With His Suit

ALLSAINTS Mode Slim-Fit Merino Wool Sweater

Shake up how you wear your suit by adding a slim-fit sweater in a seasonally friendly colorway.

For the Guy Who Loves Retro Style

Nordstrom Men’s Shop V-Neck Cardigan

What could be more classic for the holiday season than a cardigan? Wear this atop your favorite white Oxford shirt for standout style.

For the Guy Who Always Needs an Extra Layer

Mizzen+Main Arden Sweater

If you crave simple style and warmth in a hurry, you can’t go wrong with this classic crewneck sweater for all your holiday festivities.

For the Guy Who Needs a Sweater to Wear With His Favorite Chinos

Bonobos Slim Fit Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

Who doesn’t love Bonobos chinos? Now, you’ve got the perfect sweater with which to wear ‘em.

For the Guy Who Loves Splitting Firewood

Filson Guide Crew Neck Sweater

For cold mornings that require only the best of the best, get this exceptionally rugged, tough sweater.

