The holidays are just around the corner and it’s that time of the year where wearing Christmas themed socks are all the rage. With that in mind, you’re probably looking for some quality ones to keep your feet warm throughout the season. We’ve rounded up the best Christmas socks for every type of man all in one place. Whether you want a Star Wars-themed Christmas or a funny and a little bit inappropriate pair of socks, there’s something here for everyone. These festive socks are also a perfect gift for your co-workers, friends, and loved ones during the holidays.

Socksmith Men’s Santa Baby Socks

Santa baby, hurry down the chimney tonight. One look at these socks and you’ll be unconsciously singing this song. Keep your feet warm during cold winter nights with these naughty and nice pair of socks. Made of high-quality cotton, nylon, spandex, and terry, these Christmas socks give you the utmost comfort and coziness.

Sock It To Me Men’s Crew Santa Run Socks

Sock It To Me has a variety of Christmas socks that are both fun and stylish. This Santa-run design is a classic which makes it suitable to wear at home, work, or even casual days out. Made of cotton, spandex, and polyester, these vibrant socks filled with Christmas colors will keep your feet cozy. They are also safe to your skin and stretchable.

Good Luck Sock Men’s Christmas Sweater Dinosaurs Socks

Are you absolutely fond of dinosaurs? These festive and comfortable mid-calf socks show all your favorite dinosaurs; namely a T-rex, triceratops, and stegosaurus, wearing Christmas sweaters. These holiday-ready dinosaurs are placed around a blue and red backdrop for an overall smart look. These Christmas-themed dinosaur socks are here to prove that you can wear quirky socks even in your workplace.

Sock It To Me Men’s Christmas Never Eat Snow Socks

Gift your friends (or yourself) a pair of hilarious socks. These socks will give anyone who sees them a good and hearty laugh, putting them in the perfect mood for the holidays. The design depicts a snowman eating “snow” and learning about it the hard way. Aside from the funny print, these thick pair of socks are pretty comfortable and stretchable.

Everything Legwear Fun Novelty Holiday Christmas Socks

These Christmas socks by Everything Legwear are a sweet combination of festive and classy. There’s a great selection of holiday-themed designs you can choose from that suits your preference. These colorful socks make a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for anyone who loves the holiday season. On top of that, these crew socks are non-abrasive which gives you a comfortable and snug fit.

Gmall Christmas Socks

This set of six Christmas socks by Gmall is far from tacky. You can even wear them offseason with their variety of patterns and designs. These socks show Santa, a Santa elf, a snowman, reindeer, and more. They also have moisture-wicking properties that help keep your feet warm and cozy during the cold winter season. These holiday-themed socks are also suitable for any type of shoes or boots.

Sock It To Me Tangled Light Socks

Shine bright like these Christmas lights socks by Sock It To Me. The design of this pair is pretty straightforward as it shows tangled Christmas lights. These fun and festive socks are eye-catching as they have vibrant primary colors on full display. Show your excitement for the season with these socks that give your feet a fuzzy feel.

Bircen Christmas Socks for Men

Whether you’re wearing these socks at home or at the office, they’ll keep your feet warm and protected. These Bircen Christmas socks are suitable for both men and women which make them a great gift during the holidays. Unlike most cotton socks, these socks are stronger and softer for a more comfortable fit. What’s even better is that these socks are machine-safe and the festive designs don’t shrink or fade over time.

HAPPYPOP Christmas Color 4 Pack Casual Socks

Nothing screams Christmas more loudly than patterned socks like these. Featuring Santa, a Gingerbread man, and a snowman, these socks are the best way to show your festive mood. They are also neat options as gifts. Anyone who will receive a set of four pairs of socks will be eternally grateful they have more socks to wear during the cold winter season.

TeeHee Seasonal Holiday 12-Pair with Gift Box

If you came here with the intention of finding a sweet and useful gift, this set of 12 pairs of Christmas socks is the perfect pick. With various festive designs such as a snowman, Santa, and pine trees among many others, there’s an assortment to choose from. Your recipient won’t even have to repeat socks more than twice because these are enough to last the whole holiday season. What’s even better is that you can give this set to anyone in your life, whether it’s your co-worker or loved one.

EBMORE Men’s Fuzzy Slipper Socks

Perhaps you want to be more low key about your holiday cheer. Fear not, these fuzzy slipper socks by EBMORE are your best friend. Made of 100% polyester, these socks are thick enough to keep your feet warm and cozy. The gripper dots design also makes these socks non-slip and non-skid. These Christmas socks are so minimalist that they can pass off as casual socks for the whole year.

Hyp Star Wars Vader/Stormtrooper Christmas Socks

Show your love for Star Wars with these Christmas socks featuring Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers. The colorful green socks show a festive pattern that’s perfect to wear all year long. You can also be assured that you’re supporting the great minds behind Star Wars as this is an officially licensed product of the mega sci-fi franchise. These bright and merry Star Wars socks are also great as a Christmas present for an avid fan.

Gold Toe Printed Novelty Crew Socks

For all the dog lovers out there, these adorable Christmas socks are for you. I mean, who can resist a docile dog wearing a Santa hat? These socks have a black background which makes it perfect to wear even if it’s not in season. On top of that, these socks are comfortable and have a long-lasting reinforced toe. They also have 24-hour odor control so that you can wear them all day long.

PanPacSight Christmas Crew Socks

Christmas socks don’t have to be all about snowmen or reindeers. These funky and vibrant socks show an alien and sloth donning Santa hats. These novelty socks will give anyone who receives them a good laugh with its quirky design. Aside from the holiday season, you can totally pull off these socks on any occasion.

Tree Buddees Santa’s Stuck In The Chimney Christmas Socks

The Santa jokes are very much alive with these Christmas socks. The design shows a poor Santa Claus who is stuck in the chimney with no way out. The low ankle shows the brick chimney while the upper ankle depicts a stuck Santa. On top of the funny design, these socks also provide superior warmth and comfort.

Sock It To Me Men’s Nutcracker Christmas Socks

These knee-high Nutcracker socks will make your legs look like a Nutcracker toy soldier. Wearing these at home during the holiday season while watching your favorite movies is the best way to unwind. These funky and festive socks are also comfortable and stretchable so you can wear them for as long as you want. Anyone who sees you don these socks will definitely give it a second take.

Harry Potter Hedwig Christmas Socks

Don’t you ever wish you could spend at least one Christmas in Hogwarts? Imagine the Hogwarts house-elves whipping you one Christmas confection after another, what a true delight. The closest thing you can get to feeling the Hogwarts vibe during Christmas aside from rewatching the Harry Potter movies is wearing these cozy Hedwig-themed Christmas socks. These adorable socks show Hedwig and a Christmas sweater pattern which also makes it a sweet gift for any Harry Potter fan.

Dosoni Men’s Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks with Christmas Deer

If you find overly colorful Christmas socks tacky, these holiday-themed fuzzy slipper socks are an ideal option. Keep your feet toasty and warm during the cold winter with these fleece-lined socks with a reindeer design. These extra thick and elegant Christmas socks can be pulled off with any kind of shoes or clothes you’re wearing during or off the holidays.

360 Threads Men’s Novelty Socks 2 Pair Set

This one-size-fits-most Christmas socks are guaranteed to keep your feet warm. The two pairs of holiday-themed socks also make it a perfect gift for Christmas. Although these socks are more lightweight than others, they provide comfort and durability to anyone who wears them. Start rocking these reindeer and snowmen socks on any occasion.

Hyp Rick and Morty Christmas Socks

If you or someone you know is a fan of Rick and Morty, these socks will make a great stocking stuffer or gift. Grab one ahead of the season and get all your holidays shopping done.

