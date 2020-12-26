The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Think your closet has enough sweaters? Heck, can you ever really have enough? And what’s more, can you ever really have enough of the ultimate in luxury: The best cashmere sweaters for men? We certainly think not, and that’s why we’re here to tell you that a little bit more luxury in your life (of the accessible variety, of course) is never a bad thing. The best cashmere sweaters could certainly change the way you think about winter layering, and that’s something we can nearly guarantee. A major bonus? Plenty of the best clothing brands for men are getting in on the action.

Cashmere clothing is at once soft and yet warm, easy to layer and yet breathable, and of course, a perfect match with your favorite base layers when knit into a sweater. That’s not to say that you don’t need other varieties of the best sweaters for men, but cashmere is a step above. And if you’ve never tried a cashmere sweater, now’s the time to take the plunge and really feel the difference from the moment you try it on. So, go to one of the best online clothing stores for men to find out what one of the best cashmere sweaters for men can do for you.

Wills Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Don’t think of cashmere as being too intimidating. Think of it like a very upgraded take on your favorite crewneck sweater, especially when it comes to this waffle stitch variety, the kind you can wear with slim blue jeans and a white Oxford shirt or tan chinos and brown wingtip boots.

Club Monaco Cashmere Sweater

Step things up a notch in terms of price and fabrication with this Club Monaco cashmere sweater, a perfect sweater to pair with navy chinos or grey denim, plus tan cap-toe boots.

Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Nordstrom offers up a straightforward, subtly stylish, and yet highly wearable take on the cashmere sweater, available in a wide range of colors. We like this classic grey option the best.

Hugo Boss Cashmere Sweater

The best cashmere sweaters for men go above and beyond the call of duty, like this refined sweater you can wear underneath a navy suit or all on its own atop a crisp white poplin shirt (navy peacoat sold separately).

1901 Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

This raglan-sleeve cashmere crewneck blends sporty and casual style details with a striking colorway, all the better for shaking off those winter blues (pun intended).

Alex Mill Jordan Sweater in Washed Cashmere

We know we can count on Alex Mill for refreshed and modern style staples with an ever-so-slightly unique spin, like this washed cashmere sweater in a vibrant color to liven up the season.

Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Crew

Everlane sources top-notch cashmere to make a plethora of stylish crewneck sweater options, including this rich Dark Jasper Red sweater, one that’s ideal for wearing with a white Oxford shirt and tan chinos. That versatility is what makes it one of the best men’s cashmere sweaters, easily.

Active Cashmere Sweatshirt

Active Cashmere has pulled out all the stops with this next-level cashmere sweatshirt. It’s minimal and sleek, yet it’s also water-repellent and machine-washable, making it one-of-a-kind.

Todd Snyder Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Olive

This cashmere crewneck is a perfect pairing alongside a refined navy topcoat and broken-in jeans for the perfect blend of high-low style this winter.

Mack Weldon Tech Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Who said your crewneck sweater couldn’t blend performance and style? Mack Weldon comes through nicely here with this machine-washable cashmere sweater you can wear over and over.

