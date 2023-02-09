The 11 best luxury gifts to get the man in your life this Valentine's Day

No amount of words can usually suffice for what it means to love your significant other. Poets have tried time and time again for thousands of years, dating back to the time of the Old Testament, to put pen to paper when it comes to matters of the heart — some do better than others at trying to accomplish this. Love, at times, can be indescribable.

No matter what kind of love you have, whether it is in the first stages of puppy love or going on decades of being with your significant other, celebrating Valentine’s Day is merely a simple way and token of how one can express their feelings towards another.

Be that as you may have already looked online for the perfect gift, yet still find yourself with nothing to show for it, we are here to help you out. Sometimes it is best to invest a little in your loved one and get them the finer things in life. These are the best luxury gifts to get the man in your life this Valentine's Day.

Ghurka Cavalier III No. 98 Twill Duffle Bag

Ghurka has started to become the industry leader in leather luxury goods and for good reason. With a proud tradition spanning back to 1975, they have been slowly mastering the art of artisanal leather craftsmanship.

The latest release of their largest lineup, the Cavalier III No. 98 bag is no exception. This version of the series is a jet-black twill canvas exterior, combined with their signature twill lining, it also features a leather handle strap and removable shoulder strap for convenience of traveling. So whether you are getting this for the jet-set man in your life, the weight room junkie, or just looking for a high-quality duffle bag, this excellent choice from Ghurka will have you covered. Taking good care of it makes it an instant heirloom.

Braun Series 9 Pro Shaver

One of the best gifts a man can receive is the gift of a luxury shave. Braun has been the industry leader for years, and their latest series, the Series 9 Pro, takes their ingenuity to the next level.

The Braun Series9 Pro is the world’s most efficient shaver and comes with the world’s first PowerCase (a stunning, sleek, and modern design), this shave is designed for 50% more battery runtime and up to six weeks of shaves without plugging it in—perfect for the guy who is always on the move. With this tool, your man can cut through up to a 7-day beard in one stroke.

Patricks Shampoo

If Bruce Wayne were to use name-brand grooming products, he would choose Patricks. Originally, Patricks was founded by one man’s need to have the best haircare products in order to have the thickest and fullest head of hair. Their chemists had an open budget and created their original thickening shampoo (check out their conditioner to complete the set).

Slowly Patricks has been to take over the luxury grooming market, being sold in Neiman Marcus, Mr. Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, and Nordstrom, among others. Their everyday thickening shampoo and conditioner are packed full of nutrients to give you the fullest mane around, like caffeine, green tea, rosemary, and saw palmetto, among many others, and finished off with vetiver and amber scent. The best part is, they’re cruelty, sulfate, paraben, and phthalate free. They also have a collaboration with Wayne Enterprises, fit for Bruce Wayne himself.

Petite Plume Pima Cotton Pajama Set

No matter where you are in your love story, the gift of a luxurious night's sleep is one any man would be happy to receive. The way to elevate his quality of sleep is by upgrading what he wears in the evenings to bed. This set by Petite Plume is the perfect option.

This luxe Pima cotton set features 100% Peruvian Pima cotton elegantly sewn together, making the fabric feel supple, soft, and as smooth as Brad Pitt himself. This knit jersey is lightweight, breathable, and sure to be his new go-to-sleep favorite.

Modest Vintage Player Leather Jump Rope

Maybe the man in your life is someone who loves fitness and enjoys having some of the finer things in life to help him along that journey. This premium leather jump rope would be a handsome addition to any health enthusiast and no one makes them better than Modest Vintage Player — it’s no wonder Whiz Khalifa and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa are huge fans.

Featuring weighted timber handles, a perfect size nine-foot rope, and ball bearings to make speed work achievable with leather, this rope has it all. The handles feature a perfect comfortable grip, this jump rope is perfect for any HIIT work, CrossFit WOD, or leisurely morning cardio session. As they like to say at MVP, “Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

Vilebrequin Flat Belt Stretch Swim Trunks

Regardless if traveling to Lake Como or the French Riveria is more his thing, or just hitting the gym and swimming laps is more his speed, you need to make sure he is equipped with proper water attire. Vilebrequin is making some of the best swim trunks today.

This version, their flat belt stretch swim trunks, feature just that, a flat-lying waistband for comfortability and multi-stretch material, making them functional while also making him look like he belongs beachside in Nice, France.

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Button Down Shirt

If you wanna get him a gift that actually gives back, then make sure to pick him up this wonderful oxford button-down from Ralph Lauren before they run out.

For more than two decades, Ralph Lauren has been a leader in the fight against cancer. One hundred percent of the purchase price of the Pink Pony Oxford Shirt is directed to cancer screenings, early treatment, research, and patient navigation. Look good and feel good wearing this button-down, knowing you’re helping an outstanding cause.

David Yurman Box Chain Necklace 18K White Gold

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but that doesn't mean that you can't get the man in your life some fine jewelry as well, and no designer does men’s jewelry better than David Yurman.

With the endless options of different types of chains and pendants, it may be hard to know which one can fit best. A classic option that is sure to be loved by any man is a box chain style necklace in a stunning 18K white gold finish.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Baccarat Edition

Sometimes the perfect gift to get a man is something as simple that can help him wet his whistle. If he has a finer taste for spirits it may not always be as easy to find something showcase worth. This limited edition from Woodford Reserve is one he’ll be proud to display for others to see, and potentially taste.

This bourbon is the best Kentucky has to offer and is crafted with a distinct taste, having been finished in select XO cognac barrels. It has delicate hints of vanilla as well as a sweet caramel undertone. Premium now has a taste.

Ghurka Poker Set No. 241

Guys night just got a lot better if you pick up this beautiful handcrafted, leather poker set from Ghurka. Not only is Ghurka the industry leader in the finest leather bags, but they have been expanding their product breadth for some time now, including games and hobbies, like this lavishing poker set.

This set is made using a rich, French calfskin leather exterior, a solid wood shell, and brass trim, for a superior overall look. The set is outfitted with casino-quality Bee brand playing cards and the chips are 100% clay casino-quality as well. This set is the real deal.

Luxury Doesn’t Always Have a Pricetag

Hopefully one of these will be the perfect fit for the man of your life this Valentine’s Day. As we said earlier, money doesn't buy happiness and it surely cannot buy love. Maybe your best route is more affordable, especially if you don't have the money to splurge on luxury gifts, check out these items. Just remember, the majority of these gifts are investments, and investing in the man you love is priceless.

