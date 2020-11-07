The 7 Best Men’s Handbags To Buy Under $500

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Accessories have grown increasingly popular in menswear in recent years, especially the handbag. Designers like Simon Jacquemus, Telfar Clemens, and Kim Jones of Dior are transcending the stigma of “the man bag.”

No longer a staple only in a women’s wardrobe, today designers are revolutionizing how men wear bags and incorporate to show off their personal style. Seen as an extension to the outfit, handbags are arguable one of the hottest accessories right now for style and functionality.

Amazon Fashion has jumped on the wave with offerings of men’s bags in a variety of style, shape, and functionality for every man out there and at a great price point. We’ve rounded up some of the best handbags to add style to your looks and carry around your goods.

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag

We may not be seeing festivals for a while but this mini bag is also great for everyday wear to carry your essentials.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

We all need a good durable duffle bag for those weekend getaways or gym days — whichever suits your lifestyle.

MANNUOSI Retro Crossbody Bag

A touch of retro style finished with smooth leather and bold stitching. A great statement piece for various occasions whether you’re traveling or everyday wear.

BALIDIYA Men’s Clutch Bag

Croc-embossed bags can upgrade an outfit completely. Adding a bold statement and a hint of sophistication. This one does it without breaking the bank also.

PUMA Evercat Cambridge Tote

A multi-use tote perfect for the gym and park but also great for those grocery store runs.

Herschel Bamfield Mid-Volume

A durable tote with reinforced straps for your heaviest of cargo (within reason). Whether you’re going on a day trip or simple have a lot of stuff on hand — hey, we aren’t judging. This bag is perfect to tote around your goods with ease.

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

Who said totes have to be boring? I don’t know … but it definitely wasn’t Baggu! An eco-friendly (and stylish) take on the classic shopping bag, you’ll never look more fun for your Sunday errand runs with all of their fun print offerings.

