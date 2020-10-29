The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Holiday shopping is looking a bit different this year. As more of us take to online to find the perfect gifts this season, Amazon seems like a good first — and possibly only stop.

Amazon may be a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs, but without some guidance can be overwhelming. Especially when it comes to men’s fashion you either have to have an idea of what you’re looking for, or us to show you! We rounded up some of the best fashion gifts from Amazon Fashion you can get for the guy in your life below.

Timex South Street Sport Watch

Classic yet cool, this stainless steel watch makes a bold statement on any wrist.

French Connection Men’s Portrait Wool Crew Neck

If you’ve ever worn a French Connection wool sweater, you know why this Christmas sweater has made our list for the best gifts. One you mind hang onto for yourself in fact.

Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics Low Rise Hip Briefs

We all wear underwear — right? Well at least for the most part. What better gift you know they’ll wear than a pack of the classic Calvin briefs?

Deveaux Panelled Resort Shirt

Not only is this shirt super stylish and great for anticipating the spring and summer, but it’s also apart of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry.

PUMA Fenty Front Tearaway Track Pant

I know — you were expecting the Fenty boxers right? Thanks to Rihanna’s amazing marketing team those sold out within minutes of the show debut. However, these tearaway lounge pants will satisfy anyone urge apart of Rihanna’s Navy.

Gucci Microguccissima Card Case

Gucci wallets … on Amazon? Yes, it’s a thing, you can order Gucci and paper towels simultaneously! Click on the link below if you don’t believe me!

Happy Socks, Junk Food Set

We all could use a little happiness … and socks, so happy socks are a must! This junk food-themed gift set is just the icing on the cake.

Coach Cashmere Bicolor Signature Winter Scarf

Winter is swiftly approaching, if not already here for you guys in the North. When. bundling up, why not do it in style this season with this cashmere scarf from Coach.

Wrangler Long Sleeve Heavy Weight Fleece Shirt

Perfect for layering during winter months, the flannel shirt is a dad’s go to that it’s merely a collectibles item at this point.

HOT SHOT Men’s Wool Gloves/Mittens

You can never go wrong with a sensible pair of gloves, so you definitely can’t go wrong with these ultra-plush wool ones!

Nike Just Do It Athletic Sandal

If he’s working from home until 5 and has a game at 6, these sandals are a perfect in-between of home comfort to transporting to the courts.

Editors' Recommendations