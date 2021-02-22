  1. Fashion & Style
The Warmest Winter Socks To Keep You Cozy This Winter

Though many may gripe about the cold weather days of winter and fall, there’s no denying the chill allows us to rock some pretty comfortable clothing. Knit scarves, leather gloves, and roomy sweaters abound in these seasons, insulating us from the elements, but also making us feel oh-so-cozy.

There’s seemingly no end to the warm accessories we get to choose from, but one of our favorites is the winter sock. Durable and plush, this cold weather must-have is as essential for roosting around an indoor fire as it is for trudging along the frozen trails of a mountainside hike. But don’t get it twisted — not all socks fit the bill, which is why we’ve assembled some of the warmest winter socks around.

Carhartt Arctic Heavyweight Wool Boot Socks

Specifically built for cold weather, these heavyweight socks utilize intense moisture-wicking properties to keep feet warm, dry, and comfortable through even the most extreme conditions. While the thick ribbed-knit cushions are intended to ease the discomfort of your working or hiking boots, they also make them perfect for lounging around the house.

Darn Tough Cushion Socks

About as classic as classic gets, the Darn Tough Cushion Socks have been a favorite of cozy aficionados for years. Available in a number of playful patterns, these quick-drying bad boys look as natural on the hiking trail as they do curled up under a blanket during TV bingefests. We suggest taking a day to watch these best documentaries on Netflix

Trailmaster Medium Weight Crew

Trailmaster from Fox River

If you’re looking for a soft, cold weather sock that won’t feel itchy against your skin, look no further than the Trailmaster model from Fox River. Outfitted with gentle merino wool, these socks are not only moisture-wicking and thermalined for optimized heat retention, but have also been specifically designed to repel funky odors.

Smartwool Performance Ski Medium Socks

While the name might lead you to believe these socks are only good for those willing to shred the half-pipe, they actually make a great complement to any cold weather outfit. Lightweight polyester combined with air channel cushioning and merino wool fibers make for an ultra-lush accessory sure to bring your feet some snuggly bliss.

People Socks 4-pack Merino Wool Crew SocksPeople Socks

For those interested in buying packs of socks, we suggest going for this foursome merino wool socks set from People Socks. A merino wool and nylon blend makes for an itch-free material that conforms pleasantly to the contours of the foot. Plus, they’re built with durability in mind, so they should last for many seasons to come.

Bombas 3-pack Hiking Calf Socks

These full-cushioned hiking socks from Bombas are outfitted with the brand’s thermoregulating technology to ensure optimized warmth no matter the weather. A thick, moisture-wicking exterior also works to keep things dry on any and all adventures. A special bonus? Bombas donates a pair of socks with every purchase.

Anderson & Sheppard Thick Woollen Rib Socks in Cream

And finally, for a more formal winter occasion, we suggest these puppies from Anderson & Sheppard. Though they are in fact ridiculously warm, they’re also slightly more elegant than some of the other options on this list. Pair with your best suit and prepare to luxuriate in the socks’ super soft blend of cashmere and wool.

