As temps begin to rise, now is the perfect time to give your feet some fresh air. But even though social distancing may keep you from the beach this season, you can still stay cool with a pair of stylish sandals, which have worked their way into everyday attire. If you choose the right pair, they will be as essential to your wardrobe as those SB Dunks you only wear around the house. Sandals come in all shapes, colors, and designs, but undoubtedly some look better with jeans than they do with shorts. Choosing the right pair takes time and research, but we’ve done the dirty work for you and now all you have to do is slide them on.

Clarks Vine Cedar

Made with premium leather for a casual appeal, the Clarks Vine Cedar provides a luxury open-toed shoe at a relatively affordable price. For example, its footbeds are layered with suede, and the straps are locked into place by gold buckle fastenings. Its cabana motifs make it a perfect companion for poolside shenanigans.

New Balance 200s

These monogrammed kicks are all about that sport slide life, and come with equal doses of comfort and swagger. The ultra-soft foam footbeds contour your feet, which make them ideal to put on after a grinding workday. Bump up their cool quotient by wearing them with an equally bold mid-length sock.

Chaco Lowdown Slide

Featuring a low-key silhouette, Chaco’s slides beckon you toward adventure. The Lowdown is loaded with all the features of the Michigan company’s outerwear heritage including arch support and a high-rebound cushion, which means they’re made to last.

Teva x Publish Original Premier

Opting for something a little less normcore? Enter this cheeky outdoors sandal produced by Teva and streetwear label Publish Brand. The sturdy military-green straps are paired with a construction orange midsole for a utilitarian shoe that looks as good on the trail as it does in the concrete jungle.

Shamma Old Goats

If you’re looking for a no-frills option, try this Santa Cruz-based brand. While these Old Goats are made of leather, they’re surprisingly light, yet have the tread to let you scurry in a hurry. Simplicity is what make them so great. You get what you see, but what you feel is supple leather for your feet.

Editors' Recommendations