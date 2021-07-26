The 8 Best Pairs of Leather Sandals To Slip Into This Summer

It’s no revelation to call fashion bizarre and oftentimes incomprehensible. Take sandals, for example. They’ve been around forever – we’re talking ancient Greece and ancient Egypt times here. Most of us will have memories (and the photos to prove it) of when our parents still shopped for our clothes and made the final decision regarding what to dress us in – and strapping sandals on our tiny little feet was certainly not uncommon.

Yet somewhere along the line, men’s sandals entered into a state of sartorial limbo – they’ve obviously always been there, but opinions on whether adult men should wear them have been divided. Thankfully, it now seems (though only somewhat recently) that tastemakers have declared them totally okay and, in fact, insist that they’re a must-have warm-weather essential in any stylish man’s wardrobe.

And we agree. Especially when you add leather to the equation. Think comfy and breezy summertime footwear made from one of the highest quality materials (how often has good leather let you down?). And, naturally, there’s the chic factor, of which there’s plenty. Who doesn’t want all of that?

So, yes, sandals for men are acceptable – and encouraged (as are regular pedicures should you be showing off your feet in public). Hopefully you’ve put any doubts you may still have had about wearing them to rest, and can finally indulge in our assortment of this summer season’s best leather sandals.

Best All-Round Leather Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals

The German shoe manufacturer was founded on the principle that footwear should be – above all else – supportive and comfortable, so there’s no surprise that Birkenstocks are repeatedly found on most best sandals lists. They’ve been tried, tested, and remain much-loved. As for style, you can’t go wrong with the brand’s most popular, the Arizona, in nubuck leather.

Best Fashion-Forward Leather Sandals

Church’s Fisherman Sandals

Fisherman sandals are perhaps one of the trendiest shoes this season. But this style footwear has a more storied and serviceable backstory (indeed, the clue is in its name). Now take a handmade pair of these woven shoes in a bold blue by the high-end British footwear maker and you have your feet covered in a way that’s as functional as it is fashionable. Socks optional.

Best Leather Huarache

Nisolo Men’s Huarache Sandals

Due to their practical nature, huaraches have been around for ages – literally. Though they surely served more pragmatic purposes when they were first invented, today the handwoven-leather shoe style makes for ideal warm-weather footwear as you jump from beach to poolside bar.

Best Hybrid Leather Sandals

Keen Uneek Premium Leather Sandals

Part sneaker, part huarache, Keen’s Uneek sandals have gained something of a cult following – and we totally get why. Not only are these shoes crafted to last, they look fantastic whether dressed up or down.

Best Leather Flip-Flops

Johnston & Murphy Norris Thong

Flip-flops may have one of the worst reputations amongst sandals. But it doesn’t have to be that way, as American retailer Johnston & Murphy proves: Its laser-etched full-grain leather number features sheepskin lining and extra cushioning, rendering it anything but basic.

Best Leather Slides

Ugg Wainscott Slides

Ugg may be synonymous with the brand’s iconic Australian ugg boots found on almost everyone during the colder months, but the company knows sunny-sky footwear – it was established in California after all. This easy-wearing cross-strap summer slide, made from full-grain leather and featuring a footbed made of dual-density foam, puts that to the test.

Best Gladiator Leather Sandals

Dr. Martens Gryphon Brando Leather Gladiator Sandals

The classic gladiator sandal, a firm footwear favorite when the weather warms up, collides with the grungy world of Dr. Martens. The result of this meeting is a cool summer shoe with a utilitarian design that includes the brand’s renowned air-cushioned soles. It doesn’t hurt that it looks so badass, either.

Best Slipper Leather Sandals

Mohinders Men’s City Slipper

Hand woven from moldable water-buffalo leather in “cavani” fashion – a traditional Indian method of shoe-making – and with a soft goat leather lined footbed, these slip-ons sound so cozy that you’d forget they’re designed for bustling city life.

