HOKA unveils the techiest sandal for the warm weather

Although HOKA is no stranger to dipping its toes in the sandal world, its latest techy sandal is sure to be a first for the athletic brand. Bringing their vast knowledge in performance and comfort, HOKA is taking on a classic summer sandal silhouette that’ll be a must-have for explorers both on land and sea. Developed by the brand to be easy to wear and have all of the performance of a HOKA design, the newest sandal is the perfect lightweight option for travelers, hikers, and everything in between. This new sandal is nothing you’ve seen developed by the brand recently and will be released in three chic colorways. As many brands prepare for the warmer season, there’s no denying that these rugged sandals add protection and stability to your sandal rotation.

Meet HOKA’s Infini Hike TC

Crafted to be your new all-terrain and versatile sandal, HOKA’s latest Infini Hike TC is an open-toe sandal that is rugged enough for all of your summer adventures. Designed with three-point accessibility access, this new sandal features a deep heel cup for foot cradling, Ariaprene uppers, and quick-dry straps with a strap buckle for protection. The dual-density midsole ensures users remain comfortable and supported, while the Vibram Megragrip outsole delivers high traction and enhanced grip. Launching on March 1 via HOKA’s website, retail location, and selected partner retailers for $140, this adaptable and versatile sandal is a must for those ready for an adventurous season. Coming in Sea Moss/Oat Milk, Black, and Blue Twilight/Pea Green colorways, this easy-to-style sandal is prepared for all of your future travel looks. Wear it on your hikes or near the ocean; this supportive sandal can handle it all.