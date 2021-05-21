Whether it’s a vacation to the beach, a post-work day hike, or a trip around town, we all love the freedom of sandals and flip-flops during these warm-weather months. Our toes are feeling the sweet liberation after a long winter of closed-toed shoes, heavyweight socks, and snow boots. Here are our favorite men’s summer sandals to get you from now until Labor Day and beyond.

OluKai Ulele Beach Sandals

Like all of OluKai’s sandals, the Ulele Beach Sandals are lightweight, modern, and versatile. The casual design is well suited for chill pool days, combing the beach, or relaxing with drinks in downtown Waikiki Beach. Synthetic laser-cut straps are water-resistant with a soft microfiber lining, while the footbed is compression-molded for comfortable all-day wear. Non-marking rubber outsoles keep your feet planted in any condition.

Chaco x Huckberry Z/1 Classic USA Sandals

This collab from two perennial favorite brands here at The Manual — Huckberry and Chaco — puts a fun spin on the typical men’s sport sandal. The polyester jacquard webbing is imbued with tiny agave plants for a whimsical southwest vibe that’s perfect for summer adventuring. The lightweight, rugged construction is ideal for all but the most active pursuits — for those times when you need something heavier duty than a traditional flip-flop but not as hardcore as a dedicated water shoe.

Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Sandals

No roundup of the best men’s sport sandals would be complete without a Teva mention. The Terra Fi 5 Universal Sandals boast the brand’s signature function-forward design. These lightweight, rugged sandals are well suited for the most active pursuits both on and off the trail. The polyester webbing and rubber outsoles are durable and waterproof. Plus, the Fi 5 sandals score bonus points for their use of mostly recycled materials.

Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV Sandals

Xero Shoes designed its Z-Trail EV Sandals to feel as though you’re not even wearing shoes. The ultralightweight design cuts more than 75% of the bulk from traditional sandal designs, so they flex and bend with the natural movements of your feet. The result is a minimalist sandal that’s comfortable, ergonomic, and perfect for any casual to medium-duty activity.

Under Armour Men’s Ignite VI Slide Sandals

For those times when your feet just need something straightforward and functional, there’s Under Armour’s Ignite VI Slide Sandals. The synthetic strap is lined with soft foam to caress the top of your foot. Underneath, the footbed provides dual layers of Performance 4D Foam that feel like you’re walking on a cloud. At under $40, they’re the simplest, most affordable sport sandals on this list.

Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals

Think “adventure sandal” meets “off-road flip-flop.” The lightweight, minimalist design provides a greater ground feel and traction, while the footbed perfectly conforms to your foot. And when the Vibram soles start to wear out, they can be resoled to continue the adventure.

Combat Flip Flops AK-47

Designed by former Army Rangers, all Combat Flip Flops are made in Bogota, Colombia. The company has created what it calls a “weapon for change” in that these leather sandals are creating jobs, and every pair sold funds a day of secondary school for an Afghan girl. Did we mention that they are also stylish, comfortable, and pretty badass?

Astral Filipe

What began as a company creating lifejackets for active enthusiasts naturally evolved to include other watersports products. Sticky G Rubber on the footbed and outsole of the Astral Filipe keeps you sure-footed while boating, beaching, or doing whatever other active pursuits you fancy. A removable accessory strap adds extra security when things get a little more exciting.

