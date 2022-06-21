 Skip to main content
Here Are the Best Shoes for Leaping Into Summer

Matthew Denis
By

The sun is out and warmth is in the air. That’s right, it’s time to get outside with the best new men’s shoe releases to lace up and get going on the season’s best activities: running, hiking, boating, and lounging. Check out the best shoes for leaping into summer.

RED '51 HI

Red Ball Jets - Red '51 Hi

Conversations Amongst Us Kawhi Sig 2

New Balance: Conversations Among Us - Kawhi Sig 2

Air Force 1 Puerto Rico

Nike Air Force 1 Puerto Rico

Golden Goose Ball Star

Golden Goose Ball Stars

KEEN UNEEK

Keen Uneek

Authentic Original Lug Chukka

Herschel x Sperry Limited Edition Collection: Lug Chukka

X ULTRA 3 MID GORE-TEX

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid Gore-Tex

Red Ball Jets' Red '51 Hi
Red Ball Jets

Red Ball Jets - Red '51 Hi

Talk about classic. These kicks recall 1950s athletic gear with an eye toward today’s fashion.

Ball-Band had been making high-quality footwear in Mishawaka, Indiana for over 50 years when the company launched its first “sport shoe” in 1951 — Red Ball Jets. Constructed with performance-enhancing rubber soles and a signature red dot, this true original soared until 1971. The brand was grounded indefinitely, though, when it sold to Uniroyal.

In 2021, however, Red Ball returned with the red '51 Hi — a tribute to its original release. The new sneaker is a timeless take on the canvas and vulcanized rubber high-top. Wear one of four colors anywhere and anytime to pair with any summer style.

RED '51 HI

Red Ball Jets - Red '51 Hi

New Balance's Conversations Among Us Kicks
New Balance

New Balance: Conversations Among Us - Kawhi Sig 2

Now these are what’s meant by a luxury look. Gold on white, these are smooth sneakers that are meant to spark Conversations Among Us.

Joe Freshgoods and Kawhi Leonard teamed up with New Balance’s Black Soles for a collection that "celebrates the meaningful conversations between friends and family that promote new ideas to positively affect the ongoing fight for social justice."

The weathered yet fresh look comes with "Joe and Kawhi (c. 2022) A New Day" printed on the shoe’s tongues, cracked design on its heels, and Conversations Amongst Us branding on the tongues and insoles. 

Conversations Amongst Us Kawhi Sig 2

New Balance: Conversations Among Us - Kawhi Sig 2

Nike Air Force 1 Low Puerto Ricos
Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Puerto Rico

The National Puerto Rican Day parade recently took place and Nike had the perfect way to celebrate.

Hand in hand with the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, the just-released Nike Air Force 1 Puerto Rico is the perfect summer wear, especially for Boricuas and AF1 aficionados. Celebrating Puerto Rican culture, these AF1s don a domino perforation pattern that honors the cherished island game.

Decorative dubraes (lace locks) are stitched with Puerto Rico and inside the sockliners are Boricuan phrases that honor the community. The spiffy sky blue on white is the perfect look for the beach and the after-party.

Air Force 1 Puerto Rico

Nike Air Force 1 Puerto Rico

Golden Goose Ball Stars
Golden Goose

Golden Goose Ball Stars

Another retro entry, Golden Goose Ball Stars perfectly capture a 1980s style that stands out in any era.

Aligning with the brand’s lived-in style, Ball Star sneakers are fittingly cozy. Crafted with crackled leather toes and on the backs, vintage university lettering, Golden Goose sneakers live up to their quality commitment. Accompanying the shoes' American college vibe outside is an authentic feel in wear. These are shoes not for any, but for all time.

Golden Goose Ball Star

Golden Goose Ball Stars

Keen men's Uneek leather sandals
Keen

Keen Uneek

What’s summer without sandals? For Keen, it’s not only lounging in your comfy Gorpcore kicks, but it’s climbing whatever hill or mountain may lie in front of you.

In designing its massive spring/summer release collection, the British shoe king partnered with creatives from across the U.K. nicknamed “The Experts,” the creative team included explorer and photographer Eshan Kali and DJ and producer Tommy Gold. The Uneek silhouette features a distinct paracord construction, cushy soles, and cutting-edge design in 18 colorways.

KEEN UNEEK

Keen Uneek

Herschel Supply Co. and Sperry collaborated on boat shoes and Chukkas
Sperry for Herschel Supply Collection

Herschel x Sperry Limited Edition Collection: Lug Chukka

Speaking of requirements for summertime, you’ve got to have a boat shoe if you’re going to have a sandal. Perfect for staying upright on the water, on the dock, and in the office, these inspired, hand-sewn slip-ons are made with the land of wet weather in mind — the Pacific Northwest.

The iconic boat shoe gets a reimagining with the addition of woodland camo-embossed leather, and underneath and on the liner, the Herschel Supply Co.’s red and white. These babies are purpose-built summer shoes for all your adventures, by land or by sea.

Authentic Original Lug Chukka

Herschel x Sperry Limited Edition Collection: Lug Chukka

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid Gore-Tex
Salomon

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid Gore-Tex

When tromping through wild lands, it’s important to sport the right gear to stay safe and keep the mind mindful of the natural interaction without distraction. The critical foundation for this setup is a technically sound pair of hiking boots comfortable enough to trek through any type of setting and scenery. Enter the Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid Gore-Tex.

In 2022, the boot has evolved into an even more effective hiking shoe thanks to added Descent Control technology that can tackle technical hikes and shines during tough descents. Thanks to its burly Contagrip outsole, the boot provides this ideal traction on dirt pack and rock, muddy and rutted, and steep and shallow tracks.

Salomon generally offers a comfy boot right out of the box as well. Spring into the day or down the trail with a confident spring in your step in any condition.

X ULTRA 3 MID GORE-TEX

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid Gore-Tex

I don’t know about you, but I’m geeked for these releases. It’s hard to make a choice, but it’s fun to dream about a summer sporting all activities — boating, running, hiking, riding, and chilling after days of physical exertion.

