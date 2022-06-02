Balenciaga Footwear Is 30% off at Nordstrom — Slides, Sock Sneakers, Shoes

Balenciaga has become one of the most sought-after names in fashion, particularly when it comes to footwear. Right now, some of Balenciaga’s most popular styles are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 30% off their original prices. With origins dating back to the early 20th century in Spain, Balenciaga has been pivotal in the evolution of fashion around the world for over a hundred years. Today, Balenciaga calls Paris home and it is there that it continues to push boundaries with its handmade shoes. Balenciaga’s shoes are the perfect blend of being timeless and on trend, and scooping them up for a discount like the one Nordstrom is offering is nothing short of a steal. Don’t forget, Nordstrom offers free shipping on every order, so there’s no reason not to add to cart and get the best shoes of the season into your closet as soon as possible.

Balenciaga Logo Slide Sandal — $245, Was $350

Though Balenciaga is commonly known for being one of the best sneaker brands around, it’s Balenciaga’s slides that pack a lot of punch for a significantly lower price tag. Right now, Nordstrom has dropped the price on the Balenciaga Logo Slide Sandal from the original price of $350 down to $245, saving you $105, or 30%, off this go-with-everything wardrobe staple shoe. Made in Italy, these slip-on style slides combine sharp branding with chic, classic style. The rubber upper, lining, and sole make these slides a perfect beach or pool shoe as well as a the perfect way to add some laid-back vibes to any outfit. These slides pair perfectly with anything from sweatpants to jeans, and the combo of contrasting colors ensures that they take just about everything else in your wardrobe to the next level. Many sizes are currently in stock, but it’s a sure bet that won’t last for long.

Balenciaga Speed LT Clear Sole Sock Sneaker — $627, Was $895

If there is one sneaker that has been a cult classic on and off the runway, it’s Balenciaga’s Speed LT Clear Sole Sock Sneaker. Nordstrom’s current sale on these sleek shoes reduces the price from $895 by 30%, meaning you can take a pair of these bad boys home for only $627, a whopping $268 less than the original retail price. These shoes instantly elevate everything in your closet while keeping your foot ultra comfy. The Speed LT Clear Sole Sock Sneaker creates the sensation of being barefoot with a technical knit upper and a flexible, ergonomic sole injected with a clear bubble heel. It really doesn’t get a whole lot more natural than the feeling of wearing these shoes. The pull-on construction makes the Speed LT Clear Sole Sock Sneakers easy to pull on and off when you’re on the go, and they feature a removable insole. These sneakers are known to sell out quickly, but a few sizes still remain in stock. If you’ve been eyeing these sweet kicks, now is the time to grab a pair at an ultra-low price.

Balenciaga Triple S Low Top Sneaker — $735, Was $1,050

If you were to close your eyes and try to imagine a sneaker that is equal parts running shoe, basketball shoe, track shoe, and super-chic casual shoe, you might come close to the one-of-a-kind design of Balenciaga’s Triple S Low Top Sneaker. Originally priced at $1,050, Nordstrom has discounted certain colors up to 30%, dropping the price by $305 down to $745. These signature Balenciaga sneakers are super chunky, featuring a triple-layered sole from which they earned their name. Each pair has the size embroidered on the toe and logo letters detailing the sidewall, for subtle and chic branding. These sneakers are known for their pull-on style and elastic laces, giving them the ease of slip-ons without the look of your run-of-the-mill slip-on shoe. The Triple S Low Top Sneakers feature a removable synthetic insole as well as a synthetic and textile upper and lining. These shoes are a favorite among celebrities and it’s not hard to see why. They manage to combine everything you love about all of your different sneakers into one superior shoe. Don’t miss your change to add a pair of these sneakers to your shoe collection at a lower price before they’re gone for good.

