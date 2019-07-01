Share

Summer is officially upon us and we couldn’t be happier. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, a remote tropical destination, or have a whitewater rafting adventure in your immediate plans, we have a solution for all of your aquatic endeavors. Water shoes and hiking sandals are designed to dry quickly and look great on or off of the water. Here are 10 of the best pairs for men.

Chaco Banded Z/Cloud Sandals

We have given Chaco much love over the years. The brand’s footwear has evolved since its inception three decades ago. And while they now offer a wide variety of options from lifestyle to adventure shoes, the iconic Z/1 and Z/2 sandals still remain staples in the line. And while the Z/Band may look like a new style, its roots date back to the early days of the company. It was designed but then ultimately shelved for decades before finally making its debut this season. It contains the same DNA as the classic Z/1 with the addition of a strap.

Salomon TechAmphibian 4 Shoes

Born in France, Salomon is built for adventure. TechAmphibian 4 is a sandal encased in a shoe. The collapsible heel makes it ideal as a quick slip-on for around camp; deploy the heel and cinch the laces and you have a shoe designed for that impromptu hike along the river. Just as an amphibian lives a dual life both in and out of the water, this shoe is equally at home in both environments.

Teva Terra-Float Churn Shoes

At first glance, this stylish model appears to be a lightweight trail running shoe. Upon closer investigation, it’s so much more. This ultralight shoe features a mesh upper that is designed to dry quickly once out of the water and drainage channels from the insole to the midsole facilitate the movement of water away from the foot for a comfortable ride.

Chaco Torrent Pro Shoes

Developed in collaboration with professional whitewater athletes, the Chaco Torrent Pro is a blending of the brand’s sandals with a more protective shell. Certified by podiatrists, the durable footbed is sure to provide all-day comfort while the enhanced-traction rubber soles will provide superior grip on slippery surfaces. And, unlike the sandals, the closed-toe design will protect your toes and the shoes are easily secured with a single-pull lacing system.

Teva Original Universal Sandals

The original sandals that began a paradigm shift in the adventure sandal market over 30 years ago remain as a testament to simplistic and functional design. The quick-drying polyester webbing paired with the hook-and-loop closure on the straps for easy adjustment make these classic sandals a no brainer for beginners and professionals alike. And they won’t break the bank at checkout.

Merrell Choprock

The new Choprock collection from Merrell provides the trifecta of waterborne options. There’s a shoe, a shandal (think shoe meets sandal), and a sandal (they call it the Strap). This three-in-one collection offers something for everyone. All feature the Vibram Megagrip outsole that is designed to provide excellent traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Can’t decide which is right for you? Buy all three for all of your adventure needs this summer.

Astral TR1 Mesh Shoes

Astral has a tradition of creating products that excel in adventure pursuits while doing so with a strong commitment to the environment. The TR1 Mesh looks like a regular hiking shoe yet it maintains a versatile symbiotic relationship with both land- and water-based activities. The sticky rubber outsole provides excellent traction on a variety of surfaces while the synthetic mesh upper contains drainage holes at both the front and back of the shoe to move water away from the foot.

Keen Evofit One Sandals

At less than 20 years old, Keen has become a highly recognized brand in the outdoor marketplace. Fitting like a glove, the Evofit One provides out-of-the-box comfort and envelopes the foot like a second skin. Using the brand’s proprietary Aquagrip rubber, the outsole maximizes traction on a variety of surfaces.